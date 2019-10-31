2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
Carmen Mandato | Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion's Debut Album To Arrive In 2020

October 31, 2019 - 2:55 pm by Richy Rosario

"I really think that I am finally ready to commit to an album."

Your favorite hot girl is getting ready to release her highly anticipated debut album. In a recent interview with NPR, Megan Thee Stallion said she’s prepared to release a full-length project to accompany her stellar mixtapes.

"I really think that I am finally ready to commit to an album," she said.

The 24-year-old rapper revealed the premise of this new project will introduce her listeners to different characters and alter egos. “My next project I will be introducing a new lady," she said. "Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow. I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans, I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album."

Megan didn’t specify the exact release date of the album, but it will follow her last mixtape Fever. According to XXL, there's a possibility the late Pimp C will be featured on the forthcoming album.

There’s no denying Megan has had a triumphant year with the momentum she gained with hits like “Hot Girl Summer” and “Big Ole’ Freak.” Ultimately, Megan’s music is a vessel to inspire a message of self-love.

“The main goal of my music is to make people feel strong and confident. To be a Hottie you gotta have a lot of self-love, a lot of confidence, you gotta be able to put your foot down,” she told VIBE. “Hotties are supposed to turn other people into Hotties too. If you see someone that’s not quite confident, you gotta be the Hottie to gas up your friend.”

Listen to the full NPR interview below.

Popular

Beloved 'Friday' Actor John Witherspoon Passes Away At Age 77

From the Web

More on Vibe

50-Cent-Visits-the-white-house--1572551093
Michael Buckner

50 Cent Visits White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

On Wednesday night (Oct. 30), rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi - Big Changes Coming,” wrote 50 Cent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi - Big Changes Coming

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 30, 2019 at 3:31pm PDT

According to a report The Hill, the Queens native went to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers and talk about diversity and representation in the entertainment world. Apparently, 50 was also campaigning to have the Starz network remain on Comcast Xfinity.

"Hate it or love it, shows like #Power matter b/c #RepresentationMatters," the U.S. Representative for Illinois's 1st Congressional District Bobby Rush wrote on Twitter. "It is important that we see people who look like us in government AND on the big screen. Thank you @50Cent, @naturinaughton, & @STARZ for coming to speak w/ me about the importance of diverse programming."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Power is the best show on Tv right now. I will prove it this Next episode 💣BOOM #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 30, 2019 at 5:48pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I met with @repcardenas to discuss the importance of producing and promoting diverse programming. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:21am PDT

The Power creator recently called out Comcast CEO, Brian L. Roberts for allegedly canceling the Starz network.

“This is the guy fu**ing up (Power) over at @Comcast for no reason Brian Roberts, 🤨mother fu**er look like he been pushed around his whole life,” Fifty wrote. “He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his ass down some where.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👀this is the guy fucking up (Power)over at @Comcast for no reason Brian Roberts,🤨mother fucker look like he been pushed around his whole life. He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his ass down some where. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 27, 2019 at 3:57pm PDT

Power is currently on its final season, and one spin-off is set to premiere in 2020.

50 Cent is also set to release a new book, Hustle Harder, Hustler Smarter, at the top of 2020.

Continue Reading
2019 Comic-Con International - "Westworld III" Panel
Jeffrey Wright speaks at the "Westworld III" Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright Reportedly Joins 'The Batman' Cast

Matt Reeves' The Batman is taking form ahead of its 2021 debut. According to IGN, famed actor Jeffrey Wright is the latest thespian to hop onboard. The Westworld star will play the role of Commissioner Gordon.

James W. Gordon serves as Gotham City's head of law enforcement. He works in tandem with Batman to defeat crime within the metropolis. A few actors that have played this role on the silver screen include J.K. Simmons, Ben McKenzie, Gary Oldman.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves discussed his plans for the latest Batman film.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," he said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Robert Pattinson will take on the title role as Zoe Kravitz will suit up as Catwoman. According to The Wrap, The Batman will commence its theatrical release on June 25, 2021.

Tweet! #Gordon 🦇 pic.twitter.com/O4PBX7MmuH

— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 30, 2019

Continue Reading
Danny Glover at Spelman College Commencement
Graduates of Spelman College listen to actor Danny Glover during commencement ceremonies for the womens'' school May 19, 2002 in Lithonia, GA. Approximately 450 women received their undergraduate degrees from the predominately black school.
Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images

Spelman College Becomes First HBCU To Establish Queer Studies Chair

Named after pioneering poet and activist Audre Lorde, Spelman College plans to establish a chair in queer studies, the first for a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), The Root reports. The position was supported by a $2 million donation from philanthropist Jon Stryker. In a statement issued to Forbes, Stryker states his donation helps to further students' education on LGBTQ rights.

"The more that people understand queer history and LGBTQ issues, the more likely they are to accept and support the LGBTQ community," Stryker said. "By empowering and educating the next generation, we can help make a future where LGBTQ people have full and equal protections under the law."

Mary Schmidt Campbell, Spelman's president, discussed the significance behind this new department.

“A chaired professorship in Queer Studies enables the College to build on one of its strengths and that is the Spelman’s educational inclusiveness, spearheaded by the Women’s Research and Resource Center under the stellar direction of Dr. Beverly Guy-Sheftall," Campbell said. "Spelman’s Women’s Center has been and continues to be a pioneering leader in advancing scholarship in the area of Queer Studies. Jon Stryker’s generous contribution to further his commitment to LGBTQ inclusion and education will allow Spelman students to deepen their understanding around the study of sexuality and gender. We are honored to name the chair after the literary luminary and fierce activist, Audre Lorde.”

Spelman College announces a $2M match from philanthropist Jon Stryker to establish an Endowed Queer Studies Chair named after poet and activist Audre Lorde. The professorship is the first-ever chair of its kind at an HBCU. https://t.co/nb7FVHEOal pic.twitter.com/fBIEfPFBdm

— Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege) October 29, 2019

The news arrives two years after Spelman announced the admission of transgender women students, beginning in 2018. "In adopting this admissions policy, Spelman continues its fervent belief in the power of the Spelman Sisterhood," Campbell said in a letter. "Students who choose Spelman come to our campus prepared to participate in a women's college that is academically and intellectually rigorous, and affirms its core mission as the education and development of high-achieving black women."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Lists

23h ago

John Witherspoon's Funniest Hip-Hop Music Video Cameos

News

1d ago

Ice Cube, Regina King, Martin Lawrence And More React To John Witherspoon's Death

Movies & TV

1d ago

Issa Rae To Executive Produce New HBO Series, "Rap Sh*t"