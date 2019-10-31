Megan Thee Stallion's Debut Album To Arrive In 2020

"I really think that I am finally ready to commit to an album."

Your favorite hot girl is getting ready to release her highly anticipated debut album. In a recent interview with NPR, Megan Thee Stallion said she’s prepared to release a full-length project to accompany her stellar mixtapes.

"I really think that I am finally ready to commit to an album," she said.

The 24-year-old rapper revealed the premise of this new project will introduce her listeners to different characters and alter egos. “My next project I will be introducing a new lady," she said. "Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow. I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans, I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album."

Megan didn’t specify the exact release date of the album, but it will follow her last mixtape Fever. According to XXL, there's a possibility the late Pimp C will be featured on the forthcoming album.

There’s no denying Megan has had a triumphant year with the momentum she gained with hits like “Hot Girl Summer” and “Big Ole’ Freak.” Ultimately, Megan’s music is a vessel to inspire a message of self-love.

“The main goal of my music is to make people feel strong and confident. To be a Hottie you gotta have a lot of self-love, a lot of confidence, you gotta be able to put your foot down,” she told VIBE. “Hotties are supposed to turn other people into Hotties too. If you see someone that’s not quite confident, you gotta be the Hottie to gas up your friend.”

Listen to the full NPR interview below.