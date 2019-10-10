Megan Thee Stallion And MoneyBagg Yo Talk Explicit In New Video For "All Dat"

October 10, 2019 - 12:13 pm by Darryl Robertson

Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion released their second collaboration. This week, the alleged hip-hop couple unveiled the naughty video for "All Dat."

The visuals find Stallion and Moneybagg getting close on a mansion that overlooks a beautiful ocean. Throughout the clip, Megan and Moneybag rap to each other with sexually explicit lyrics.

Earlier this week at the BET Awards, Megan walked away with Mixtape of the Year award for Fever, a 14-song effort that features Da Baby and Juicy J. She also recently joined forces with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

And Moneybagg Yo released a stellar project, 43va Heartless, earlier this year. 43va Heartless sold 40,000 unites and landed No. 4 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Watch the video above.

