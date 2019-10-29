Megan Thee Stallion And Brookyn's Phony PPL Perform At NPR's Tiny Desk Fest
Megan Thee Stallion brought the hot girl energy to 'NPR's Tiny Desk Festival,' performing her anthems with a full band for the first time.
The Houston, TX. native delved into some high energy renditions of tunes like "Big Ole Freak," "Money Good" and, of course, "Hot Girl Summer."
Brooklyn's Phony PPL also performed their current hits "Way Too Far," and "Before You Get a Boyfriend."
The group, made up of Elbee Thrie , Elijah Rawk, Matt "Maffyuu" Byas, Aja Grant, and Bari Bass is a medley of rap, R&B, jazz, and even some boss nova. Phony PPL been quietly bubbling below the surface. Over the years, they've performed with Erykah Badu, developed close relationship with The Roots, backed the rapper Fetty Wap on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2015, and had their 2018 album, mo’za-ik mixed by the Los Angeles-based producer-engineer Qmillion, who works with Robert Glasper, and Kurupt. Also,
Byas is working with Domo Genesis of the Odd Future collective; Rawk has played with Vic Mensa and Grant was a producer on Mac Miller’s 2016 album The Divine Feminine as well as contributing to the late rapper’s final album, Swimming.