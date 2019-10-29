phony-ppl-npr-tiny-desk-fest--1572365253
Marc Grimwade

Megan Thee Stallion And Brookyn's Phony PPL Perform At NPR's Tiny Desk Fest

October 29, 2019 - 12:30 pm by Darryl Robertson

Megan Thee Stallion brought the hot girl energy to 'NPR's Tiny Desk Festival,' performing her anthems with a full band for the first time.

The Houston, TX. native delved into some high energy renditions of tunes like "Big Ole Freak," "Money Good" and, of course, "Hot Girl Summer."

Brooklyn's Phony PPL also performed their current hits "Way Too Far," and "Before You Get a Boyfriend."

The group, made up of Elbee Thrie , Elijah Rawk, Matt "Maffyuu" Byas, Aja Grant, and Bari Bass is a medley of rap, R&B, jazz, and even some boss nova.  Phony PPL been quietly bubbling below the surface. Over the years, they've performed with Erykah Badu, developed close relationship with The Roots, backed the rapper Fetty Wap on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2015, and had their 2018 album, mo’za-ik mixed by the Los Angeles-based producer-engineer Qmillion, who works with Robert Glasper,  and Kurupt.  Also,

Byas is working with Domo Genesis of the Odd Future collective; Rawk has played with Vic Mensa and Grant was a producer on Mac Miller’s 2016 album The Divine Feminine as well as contributing to the late rapper’s final album, Swimming.

 

In This Story:

Popular

Danny Brown Talks Sobriety, Comedy, Mac Miller, And Q-Tip's Guidance

From the Web

More on Vibe

white-house-responds-to-yg-kicking-fan-off-stage-1572372376
Frederick M. Brown

White House Responds To Video Of YG Kicking Fan Off Stage For Not Saying "F*ck Donald Trump"

Over the weekend, YG told one fan to hop off the stage after the fan refused to say "Fuck Donald Trump" in front of a packed audience at the 2019 Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas. Unsurprisingly that didn't sit well with Donald Trump's White House.

YG spotted this dude and called him out on stage to say Fuck Donald Trump...he couldnt do it 😂😂 @malalunafest #malaluna2019 pic.twitter.com/nZQDudywke

— βαυδς (@theofficialacb) October 27, 2019

On Monday (Oct. 28), White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham offered a sarcastic response to Fox News' question about the incident. "Another example of the tolerant left," she said.

The event that led to the White House's response began when the California rapper called on a fan from the crowd to come up on stage and shout "Fuck Donald Trump." YG had the fan come up on stage just before he performed his Nipsey Hussle-assisted 2016 anti-Trump song, "FDT."

"I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet," YG told the fan while he was onstage. "Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘Fuck Donald Trump.’"

After the fan declined to utter the phrase, YG kicked him off the stage and seemingly asked for him to be removed from the show.

This isn't the first time YG has called a fan up to the stage to say the phrase. He also pulled the same stunt during his time on the Legendary Nights tour. Some fans have played along and adhered to YG's request, but clearly, the latest fan to hit the stage wasn't too sure about repeating the lyric.

 

Continue Reading
Kanye West's "Jesus Is King" Album And Film Experience At The Forum
Kevin Winter

Kanye West Plans To Kick Off ‘Jesus Is King’ Tour “Right Away”

Now that Jesus Is King is finally out, Kanye West is ready to get back on the road. West is planning to begin touring “right away,” he told TMZ while casually walking down a New York City street on Friday (Oct. 25) as a large crowd began to form around him and Kim Kardashian.

When asked about the potential for a moving stage, similar to his The Life of Pablo jaunt, West would only say that the upcoming tour will offer, “something different.”

The Chicago native hasn’t toured in three years, but he appeared to be excited at the thought of getting back on stage and spreading more of his gospel. In 2016, West canceled the remainder of TLOP tour following a series of rants. He was later hospitalized for a reported mental breakdown.

Despite a few delays, West debuted Jesus Is King in his typical grandiose style, with top-secret listening sessions around the country, and candid interviews about his newfound spiritual journey. On Wednesday (Oct. 23), West hosted thousands of fans at a free listening session and film screening held inside the Los Angeles Forum. He also chartered a double-decker bus to drive around NYC blasting the new album, and was spotted filming in Lower Manhattan’s Oculus Plaza located at the World Trade Center early Friday.

See TMZ's footage of West below.

Continue Reading
Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kanye West Has An Explanation For 'Jesus Is King's Delay

Kanye West has his fans (im)patiently waiting for the release of Jesus Is King, a gospel album that's presumably been in the works since the Chicago native launched his Sunday Service performances. During a Thursday afternoon (Oct. 24) interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, West lightly discussed the project which was rumored to debut on Friday (Oct. 25), and his newfound faith.

“There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me," he said, per Dazed. "And in that, I’m no longer a slave I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free. The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital. One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses.”

Before listeners hear how Jesus has inspired West's life through music, a few mixes need to occur before the album is serviced to consumers. "To my fans, thank you for being loyal & patient," he wrote on Twitter. "We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need,' 'Follow God,' & 'Water.' We not going to sleep until this album is out!" In addition to Jesus Is King, West plans to debut Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day but little details have been shared concerning that project.

To my fans

Thank you for being loyal & patient

We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”

We not going to sleep until this album is out!

— ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

“JESUS IS KING” Midnight pic.twitter.com/EMYldzBXCU

— ye (@kanyewest) October 24, 2019

If you search Jesus Is King on streaming platforms, specifically Spotify, a playlist created by West's home label Def Jam Recordings boasts a 66-track soundscape that features the artist's songs like "Jesus Walks," "Hey Mama," "Touch The Sky," and other cuts from G.O.O.D. Music's members like Teyana Taylor, label president Pusha T, Desiigner, 070 Shake, Valee, and collaborators Kid Cudi and Nas.

Watch his full Apple Music interview below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Danny Brown Talks Sobriety, Comedy, Mac Miller, And Q-Tip's Guidance

Movies & TV

1d ago

Eddie Murphy To Bring Back Classic Characters For 'Saturday Night Live' Return

Lists

4d ago

11 Best Samples And Interpolations From Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Album