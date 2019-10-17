Missy Elliott Creates A Relationship Manifesto For "DripDemeanor" Video

October 17, 2019 - 3:18 pm by Richy Rosario

Missy Elliott never disappoints when it comes to her art.

Sporting a black dominatrix-style jumpsuit paired with blue hair, Missy Elliott is standing firm on her commandments when it comes to men, as depicted in her video for “DripDemeanor” featuring Sum1.

Viewers are transported into an alternate universe of Elliott’s high fashion and eccentric sensibilities. After that trip, a neon setting takes over where Missy and Sum1 sing and rap about love, sex and the rules that men have to follow in order to get both.

Missy never disappoints when it comes to her art but she assures fans that she wants to leave a deeper legacy than just her legendary work.

“Whenever God decides to call, I want to have that legacy of being able, not just music or videos that people thought were great,” she told Marie Claire. “Mary [J. Blige], Faith [Evans], Puff [Sean Combs], all of them taught me so many things. I want to be that person that people say, ‘Hey, Missy said she did it like this.’”

“I do want to make the generation behind feel like, don’t be afraid, because we are in a time where so many people can be artists. Now you can just post up, and if it gets to the right person, then it’s just viral,” she continued. “I want to be able to encourage those who don’t go viral....A lot of people out there that have 452 or 100 followers may be talented. I want them to not feel like they have to do what everybody else is doing to gain that attention. Just be you. It’s going to catch hold somewhere.”

Watch the video for "DripDemeanor" above.

In This Story:

Popular

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Meets Claims Of Plagiarism

From the Web

More on Vibe

rick-ross-port-of-miami-2-tour-1571348545
Scott Legato

Rick Ross' ‘Port Of Miami 2 Tour' Is Motivation To Hustlers Far And Wide

“I can spot a millionaire—from the guy working at the carwash,” Rick Ross said to a sold-out crowd at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on his “Port of Miami 2 Tour.” “He got the rag hanging out of his pocket, to the way he rock his [pants]. I see the millionaire in him,” Rozay continued.

For nearly two hours on Tuesday (Oct. 15), the MMG bawse galvanized the hustler’s spirit, thanks to the preciseness of words used to explain his “came from the bottom” narrative combined with first hand accounts of the imperative mental spaces that dope boys experience.

But before Rozay graced the stage at the Gramercy Theatre, MMG’s baby boomer Yowda entertained the crowd for a brief set before passing the mic to lifelong MMG soldier Gunplay.

Rocking a black Dickies outfit, the Triple C member, who has been vocal about his cocaine addiction, stormed the stage with coke-like energy while mouthing lyrics to his sobering verse from “The Great Americans,” a song from MMG’s Self Made, Vol. 3.

Gunplay, who was actually born in the Bronx, nimbly bounced across the stage like a point-guard maneuvering through defense closed out his set with his under-the-radar street classics “Blood on the Dope,” “Bible on the Dash,” and his verse from Waka Flacka’s “Rolling.”

With marijuana smoke clouding the venue, liquor relaxing some concert-goers, and the clock inching toward 9:15 p.m., Rozay slowly walked toward the center of the stage—indirectly egging on the standing ovation by confidently nodding his head. Lex Luger’s “B.M.F.” instrumental blasted from the speakers for what seemed like minutes before the Dade County native dived into his verses.

The motivational concert commenced with the words: “I think I’m Big Meech, Larry Hoover,” here Ross is claiming his declaration to be financially independent---probably his No. 1 goal in life.

Less than two minutes into the start of Rozay’s set, The L.O.X.’s Styles P surprised the crowd by appearing onstage to deliver his verse from “B.M.F,” which was followed by ”Good Times (I Get High).” Surprises continued when Jadakiss appeared on stage to help his partner-in-rhyme run through their classic, “We Gonna Make It.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Elite Mc’ing last night with @richforever . #Dblock #Lox #NYC

A post shared by Mrdavidstyles.com (@realholidaystyles) on Oct 16, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

After working up a sweat, a slimmer-looking Ross shedded his beige designer trench jacket. Dressed in all white—like the cocaine money that he raps about—with shining jewels wrapped around his neck and wrists, Ross played the visual representation of success to kids from every coast.

Ross proceeded the show with his get-money classics like “I’m Not a Star,” where when he rapped: “Nine for the slice, dummy that’s a Dan Marino/Talking quarterbacks, meaning talking quarter kilos,” concert-goers enthusiasm seemed to max-out as they rapped with words with Ross.

After performing a list of favorites like “Aston Martin Music” and “Hustlin’,” the Box Chevy anthem that set the rapper’s career in motion, and “Where My Money (I Need That),” Rozay surprised New Yorkers by inviting Brooklyn native Fabolous onstage.

The Young OG entertained the Gramercy with hits like “Breathe” and “Cuffin Season” before closing his set with his verse from Meek Mill’s “Uptown.”

As the night grew to a close, Ross decided to remind fans that it’s totally fine for hustlers to shed tears. With that, the 43-year-old delivered his masterful verse from Kanye West’s “Devil in a New Dress.”

The place erupted with emotion with lines like “Whole clique appetite had tapeworms/Spinning Teddy Pendergrass vinyl as my J burns/I shed a tear before the night’s over.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Elite Mc’ing last night with @richforever . #Dblock #Lox #NYC

A post shared by Mrdavidstyles.com (@realholidaystyles) on Oct 16, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

Tears continued to fall as Ross ran through the CeeLo Green-assisted “Tears of Joy,” a woeful hip-hop ballad that shows the imperativeness—from a dope boys POV—of financial freedom.

Overall, Rozay’s performance is not filled with animation and routines. His stage presence isn’t as strong as fellow hustler-turned-rappers Jay-Z and Pusha T. However, Ross’ words of encouragement are powerful tools that incites the “give me liberty or death” mentality that birthed the hustlers spirit of America, and birthed America.

Continue Reading
Nicki-Adele-New-Song Nicki-Adele-New-Song
Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Hints Towards Collaboration With Adele

Two of the biggest artists in music may be joining forces. Nicki Minaj playfully confirmed a collaboration with Adele.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Minaj responded positively to a possibly working with the Grammy winner. "Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her," she said at her Fendi Prints On fashion line celebration in Beverly Hills Tuesday (Oct. 15). "....And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!"

Either Nicki is great at trolling or this is actually happening. The two have often shared their appreciation for each other, from Adele reciting "Monster" during Carpool Karaoke to Nicki singing the singer's jams on social media.

Nicki's "retirement" was rather short as she's also on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack with Ariana Grande. However, she still plans to have a modest wedding with her husband Kenneth Petty and expand her family.

"When I was little, I always imagined princess and marriage and the wedding and now it's more to me about the life, the future, the love, the partnership, than the wedding," she said about wanting a simple reception. "[It's] so strange cause I didn't expect myself to be one of those people who didn't care about the hoopla, but I really don't. I just kind of feel like it doesn't mean as much as it used to mean because of the other part, the real part, I have it now and I'm so happy,"

"We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night," she added. "... At first, I was like, 'I want it now. I want it now.' And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple of things that I have to do."

Minaj's Fendi Prints On capsule collection launches Oct. 16.

Check out the full interview here.

Continue Reading

Dreezy And Jacquees Rekindle Flames In "Love Someone" Video

Dreezy and Jacquees decided to reignite their relationship in the video for the love ballad titled, “Love Someone. ”

Directed by Jake Riley and John Lathan, the visual follows the breakup of several couples. Playing the role of a scorned lover, Dreezy decides to light her man’s car on fire with gasoline. Meanwhile, Jacquees reflects on losing his woman.

Dreezy spoke to Coveteur about the lovelorn record.

"‘Love Someone’ kind of fell in place on its own. I was in the studio working on tracks, and I wanted a real-life personal song that I could include,” Dreezy said. “I was drawing inspiration from past broken relationships on my verses, and Jacquees just happened to pull up to the studio and lay down the perfect hook. I didn’t even plan for him to be on it, but it spoke to my heart and the emotion I had on the song. There was a point where I almost cried listening to it back.”

The record appears on Dreezy’s Big Dreez, which was released back in January. Jacquees is slated to release his forthcoming album, King of R&B,  on Nov. 8.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Gina Rodriguez Issues Second Apology For Using The N-Word

Movies & TV

1d ago

Jada Pinkett Smith In Talks To Reprise 'Matrix' Role

Features

2d ago

20 Minutes With Davido: The Afrobeats Giant Talks Confidence, Timing And Strong Foundations