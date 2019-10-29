Missy Elliott Shares Behind-The-Scene Video After Recreating ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ Album Cover
Missy Elliott recreated her Supa Dupa Fly album cover for Halloween and it has fans doing a double take. The “Throw It Back” rapper posted side-by-side photos of the original artwork and her reshoot on Monday (Oct. 28).
The images looked so much alike that some fans assumed Elliott was sharing an HD version of the cover art. A day later, Elliott posted behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot while rocking a short wig, and the white leather baseball jersey that she sported on the cover.
Elliott hadn’t worn the jersey since the original album cover photo shoot, in 1997. “Here I am in the same suit FRESH out Da Bag [sic] and leather still like new 22 years later,” she tweeted.
I know a lot of people thought that my picture from my 1st album cover yesterday was just a HD version of my #SupaDupaFly cover well here I am in the same suit FRESH out Da Bag and Leather still like New 22 YEARS LATER😅🙌🏾🎊 pic.twitter.com/Hz8K6OYZGm
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 30, 2019
Elliott isn’t the only one to draw Halloween inspiration from her platinum debut. The Virginia native’s black inflatable jumpsuit worn in the Hype Williams-directed “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video continues to be a popular costume idea more than two decades after the visual was released.
See Elliott's Supa Dupa Fly recreation shoot below.
WOW🤩😱 This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE??👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/6BGrjjM78w
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 28, 2019