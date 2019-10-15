JM- JM-
Moët & Chandon Partners With Photographer Jonathan Mannion For "Nectar Of The Culture" Campaign

October 15, 2019 - 3:30 pm by VIBE Staff

"I've seen first-hand how Moët & Chandon has been an iconic symbol in the culture."

In celebration of Moët & Chandon's collaboration with photographer extraordinaire Jonathan Mannion, the pair have teamed up to introduce a new bottle and launch a program that centers on creatives. "Nectar of the Culture" aims to usher in "a new era of pioneers who are changing the game today and shaping culture to impact a new generation."

In honor of the partnership, the brand released a limited-edition customized bottle of Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé. "Nectar of the Culture is truly a moment of celebration for everyone who pours their heart into their work and who believes in this artistic movement," Mannion said in a statement. "It is an honor to be recognized by Moët & Chandon for my visual contributions to culture and to champion Nectar of the Culture through the new limited-edition Nectar Imperial Rosé bottle. The limited-edition bottle stands as a symbol of accomplishment for the leaders of a new age we're naming the 'Rose Gold Era.'"

Looking to U.S. cities like Miami, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, the program will highlight the culture's game-changers. First up on the stage is revered fashion designer LaQuan Smith of Queens, New York.

"I've seen first-hand how Moët & Chandon has been an iconic symbol in the culture," Mannion adds. "We honor this lineage from then to now with a new class of creative thinkers, in what I like to think of as the Rose Gold Era. With Moët, I raise my glass to the next generation of visionaries who define it."

