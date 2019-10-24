Natalie Cole's Holiday Album 'Holly & Ivy' Is Set For Re-Release
Craft Recordings is set to re-release the late Natalie Cole's 1994 holiday album, Holly & Ivy.
Slated for a Nov. 8. release date, Holly & Ivy has been re-mastered by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram at Fantasy Studios, as well as pressed into vinyl and CD. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed project, which was the first of several holiday efforts for the late singer.
With Tommy LiPuma, serving as co-producer, Holly and Ivy went gold and peaked at No. 36 on Billboard 200. In 2013, the album reached No. 6 on Billboard Holiday Albums charts. This release will include holiday favorites such as "Caroling, Caroling," "The First Noel," and "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.)"
Cole is best known for songs “Unforgettable," “Inseparable" and "This Will Be," died of congestive heart failure in 2015. She was 65. In 2017, Cole's son, Robert Yancy, passed away from cardia arrest.