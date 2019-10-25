Kanye West
Rich Fury

New Music Friday: Kanye West, Guapdad 4000, Tank And More

October 25, 2019 - 12:13 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Even if Kanye West doesn't deliver his album 'Jesus Is King' today, there's still plenty of new music to satisfy this week.

The self-proclaimed "greatest human artist," Kanye West will be releasing his highly-anticipated album Jesus Is King today. But even if he doesn't come through, there's still plenty of new music to satisfy this week: Guapdad 4000 has released his solo debut, Tank continues his steady run of classic R&B, and Swizz Beatz teams up with Pusha T for more sinister block talk.

Kanye West – Jesus Is King
After several months' worth of Sunday Service performances, leaks, a title change and a sprawling interview with Zane Lowe, Kanye West is set to release his first gospel album and his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. We're expecting the melodious choir vocals from his Sunday Service shows, more controversy, and a long-awaited Clipse reunion. VIBE writer Kiana Fitzgerald, when attending a listening session, said of the album: "Ye’s bars feel locked into place: simple, unpretentious worship. It sounds like he’s learning how to rap all over again, complete with figurative training wheels. ... But, Kanye has retained a lot of the elements that we know and love/d him for: the explorative production, the augmented, autotuned vocals, and perhaps most of all, his enthusiasm. A lot of the things that we love about Kanye are still there. It just so happens that this time, he’s backed by a choir, singing straight to Jesus." If the album officially releases, we'll update this post. Apple Music 

Guapdad 4000 – Dior Deposits
Guapdad 4000 has repeatedly gone viral with his hilarious social media videos, but he's got bars and killer hooks – and anyone who was sleep was woken up with his standout performances on Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation. He's since released singles like "Scammin" with Mozzy, "First Things First" with G-Eazy and Reo Cargun, "Prada Process" with 6LACK, and most recently, "Gucci Pajamas" with Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson. Today he brings his finessing, multicolored du-rags, and hilarious personality to his debut album Dior Deposits. Other guests on the album include Tory Lanez, E-40, Nef The Pharaoh, E-40 and Denzel Curry. Apple Music | TIDAL

Tank – ELEVATION
Tank made a lot of headlines this week for his controversial interview with Angela Yee's Lip Service, but don't forget that he's one of R&B's most consistent singers for the greater part of 20 years. His ninth studio album, ELEVATION, includes his single "Dirty" and a remix with Chris Brown, Feather and Rahky, along with "This" featuring Shawn Stockman and "I Don't Think You're Ready." Other guests include Jojo, Luke James, Keith Sweat and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Xavier Omar & Sango – Moments Spent Loving You
Apple Music | TIDAL

Wynne – If I May...
Apple Music | TIDAL

Kembe X – I Was Depressed Until I Made This
Kembe X’s introduction to the world arrived back in 2016 with his Talk Back effort. Three years, and a couple projects later, the Chicago native decided to unleash his latest offering, I Was Depressed Until I Made This. Led by singles “Lftff,“Scoreboard,” and “Voices,IWDUIMT caps out at 13 songs, and finds the wordsmith rolling through the lyrical gamut of wittiness, storytelling, and the encouraging came-from-the-bottom narrative. – Darryl Robertson

Yella Beezy – "Trust"

Tyla Yahweh Ft. YG – "I Think I Luv Her"

Stirfryboyz – "Elon"

Swizz Beats and Pusha T – "No Patience"
Swizz Beatz is curating some great theme music for The Godfather of Harlem film. Following G-Herbo and Belly on “Everything’s for Sale,” he enlists Pusha T or the dark alley anthem “No Patience.” King Push slides through Swizz’ brooding instrumental with his usual drug-ridden rhymes detailing his underworld exploits. – D.R.
Apple Music | TIDAL

Lucki--Days B4 III
Chicago rapper, Lucki unloaded another project for his fans. Following the Freewave 3 mixtape, the 23-year-old MC delivered his Days B4 III effort. After releasing his Freewave 3 mixtape in February, the 23-year-old rapper follows it up with a new release titled Days B4 III. The Chicago-bred artist’s second project of the year is a 15-track effort. DJ Eway, Brent Rambo, StoopidXool, Callari, Condo, 16yrold and Working On Dying handle production on Lucki’s latest. Also, the album's artwork pays homage to Chief Keef's Almighty So. – D.R.
Apple Music | TIDAL

Dave East and Nas – "Godfather 4"
With Dave East slated to release his debut album, Survival, on Nov. 8., the East Harlem representative let loose of a new Nas-assisted record titled, “Godfather 4.” Over Green Lantern's slow-burning production, the Mass Appeal teammates barter stories about their respective eras, trials, and tribulations. – D.R.
Apple Music | TIDAL

Reuben Vincent – "Albemarle Road"
Jamla the Squad's prodigy Rueben Vincent shared a new record today titled "Albemarle Road." Unlike most of the popular hip-hop of today, which is packed with melodies, the 18-year-old actually raps. Young Rue spits with substance and has clever punchlines as if he's cut from the New York City early '90s era. "Albemarle Road" finds the Jamla MC waxing poetic over 9th Wonder's instrumental about finding meaning in life.  If you haven't already, be sure to stream Reu's Myers Park album. – D.R.
Apple Music | TIDAL

Brandon T. Jackson Says 'Big Momma's House' Ruined His Career

Premiere: YFN Lucci Has A Bad Break-Up In "Ride For Me" Video

Earlier this year, ATL's YFN Lucci released his Gangsta Grillz mixtape 650Luc. One of the many standouts on the 17-song effort is the lovelorn track titled, "Ride for Me" featuring Yungeen Ace.

Today (Oct. 25), the "Everyday We Lit" rapper linked with VIBE to premiere the song's visuals. In the video, Lucci is hurt by the fact that his girl isn't the ride-or-die woman she claimed to be. After having a disagreement with his significant other, the former lovers part ways.

"This song is a message to let women know that as men we need a ride-or-die and not a nagger," Lucci says to VIBE. Other standouts on 650Luc include "I'm Gone," "Backend," "Pull Up With A 100," and the Chris Brown-assisted radio banger, "All Night Long."

Last year, Lucci spoke to VIBE about waxing poetic about his trials and tribulations.

"I’m rapping about true stories. I’m talking about sh*t that matters, sh*t people are going to feel," Lucci said. "On this project (Ray Ray from Summerhill) it’s more on that Wish Me Well feel. I’m rapping—I’ve always rapped, but I’m singing on my hooks. But you have to listen to what I’m saying. I’m telling you about my life, my past. I made it rapping. I’m from Summerhill. We don’t make it out of there."

Watch the video for "Ride for Me" above.

Continue Reading

Smino Creates A Block Party And Pageant In "Trina" Video

In paying homage to the legendary Miami rapper Trina, the always quirky Smino takes over a whole neighborhood with a summer-themed day party coupled with the world’s first underwater playa’s pageant at night in the visuals for his latest single, “Trina.”

There are a slew of fur coats, big hair, eye-popping makeup, sunglasses and bikinis all over the video, which of course, make for stellar fashion statements. Amid the great visuals, Smino credits his overall success on his writing prowess, which probably influences his eclectic sound and artistry.

“I started writing, and I was good at that s**t. I had a little book, bro, a rhyme book,” he told Rolling Stone about his early writing process.” It was like a dictionary, but with every word that rhymes with every word. I read the whole book. I used to freestyle on the playground, and I could rhyme anything with anything. It taught me about slant rhyme.”

Watch the video for "Trina" above,

Continue Reading

Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)”

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra continues to push boundaries by intermixing his classical ballad sound with the hedonistic rhythms of reggaeton and Latin trap. Through glimpses of a sunny Southern California fantasy, the 25-year-old artist teamed up with Dalmata and Ñejo on “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” at Los Angeles’ iconic Pink Motel for the single’s video.

Three beautiful schoolgirls cause mayhem inside a 7-Eleven style convenient store and beachy skate parks. Like the song’s title suggests, there's no school tomorrow, so what’s the point of behaving? The visuals, directed by Pedro Araujo, are filled with the staples of Cali life, like sunshine, skateboarding, and chill vibes.

“Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” was produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andres Torres (who produced Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito”). Yatra stepped into the scene with his 2018 major-label debut album Mantra. He experimented with both urban and classic sounds. He doesn’t like labeling his sound but prefers to experiment with what feels right.

“We never said, we do ‘this’ type of music, I just make songs to make you wanna party like crazy or make you get intimate with a girl you like,” he tells VIBE. “All these songs have a purpose and each of them are written for a different moment in life. All these beats make you feel different things.”

Watch the video for “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” above.

Continue Reading

Features

1d ago

Creator Of Beyoncé Church Service Delivers New Take On The Old Testament

News

2d ago

Brandon T. Jackson Says 'Big Momma's House' Ruined His Career

Viva

1d ago

Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)”