New Music Friday: Kanye West, Guapdad 4000, Tank And More

Even if Kanye West doesn't deliver his album 'Jesus Is King' today, there's still plenty of new music to satisfy this week.

The self-proclaimed "greatest human artist," Kanye West will be releasing his highly-anticipated album Jesus Is King today. But even if he doesn't come through, there's still plenty of new music to satisfy this week: Guapdad 4000 has released his solo debut, Tank continues his steady run of classic R&B, and Swizz Beatz teams up with Pusha T for more sinister block talk.

Kanye West – Jesus Is King

After several months' worth of Sunday Service performances, leaks, a title change and a sprawling interview with Zane Lowe, Kanye West is set to release his first gospel album and his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. We're expecting the melodious choir vocals from his Sunday Service shows, more controversy, and a long-awaited Clipse reunion. VIBE writer Kiana Fitzgerald, when attending a listening session, said of the album: "Ye’s bars feel locked into place: simple, unpretentious worship. It sounds like he’s learning how to rap all over again, complete with figurative training wheels. ... But, Kanye has retained a lot of the elements that we know and love/d him for: the explorative production, the augmented, autotuned vocals, and perhaps most of all, his enthusiasm. A lot of the things that we love about Kanye are still there. It just so happens that this time, he’s backed by a choir, singing straight to Jesus." If the album officially releases, we'll update this post. Apple Music



Guapdad 4000 – Dior Deposits

Guapdad 4000 has repeatedly gone viral with his hilarious social media videos, but he's got bars and killer hooks – and anyone who was sleep was woken up with his standout performances on Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation. He's since released singles like "Scammin" with Mozzy, "First Things First" with G-Eazy and Reo Cargun, "Prada Process" with 6LACK, and most recently, "Gucci Pajamas" with Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson. Today he brings his finessing, multicolored du-rags, and hilarious personality to his debut album Dior Deposits. Other guests on the album include Tory Lanez, E-40, Nef The Pharaoh, E-40 and Denzel Curry. Apple Music | TIDAL



Tank – ELEVATION

Tank made a lot of headlines this week for his controversial interview with Angela Yee's Lip Service, but don't forget that he's one of R&B's most consistent singers for the greater part of 20 years. His ninth studio album, ELEVATION, includes his single "Dirty" and a remix with Chris Brown, Feather and Rahky, along with "This" featuring Shawn Stockman and "I Don't Think You're Ready." Other guests include Jojo, Luke James, Keith Sweat and more. Apple Music | TIDAL



Xavier Omar & Sango – Moments Spent Loving You

Wynne – If I May...

Kembe X – I Was Depressed Until I Made This

Kembe X’s introduction to the world arrived back in 2016 with his Talk Back effort. Three years, and a couple projects later, the Chicago native decided to unleash his latest offering, I Was Depressed Until I Made This. Led by singles “Lftff,” “Scoreboard,” and “Voices,” IWDUIMT caps out at 13 songs, and finds the wordsmith rolling through the lyrical gamut of wittiness, storytelling, and the encouraging came-from-the-bottom narrative. – Darryl Robertson

Yella Beezy – "Trust"

Tyla Yahweh Ft. YG – "I Think I Luv Her"

Stirfryboyz – "Elon"

Swizz Beats and Pusha T – "No Patience"

Swizz Beatz is curating some great theme music for The Godfather of Harlem film. Following G-Herbo and Belly on “Everything’s for Sale,” he enlists Pusha T or the dark alley anthem “No Patience.” King Push slides through Swizz’ brooding instrumental with his usual drug-ridden rhymes detailing his underworld exploits. – D.R.

Lucki--Days B4 III

Chicago rapper, Lucki unloaded another project for his fans. Following the Freewave 3 mixtape, the 23-year-old MC delivered his Days B4 III effort. After releasing his Freewave 3 mixtape in February, the 23-year-old rapper follows it up with a new release titled Days B4 III. The Chicago-bred artist’s second project of the year is a 15-track effort. DJ Eway, Brent Rambo, StoopidXool, Callari, Condo, 16yrold and Working On Dying handle production on Lucki’s latest. Also, the album's artwork pays homage to Chief Keef's Almighty So. – D.R.

Dave East and Nas – "Godfather 4"

With Dave East slated to release his debut album, Survival, on Nov. 8., the East Harlem representative let loose of a new Nas-assisted record titled, “Godfather 4.” Over Green Lantern's slow-burning production, the Mass Appeal teammates barter stories about their respective eras, trials, and tribulations. – D.R.

Reuben Vincent – "Albemarle Road"

Jamla the Squad's prodigy Rueben Vincent shared a new record today titled "Albemarle Road." Unlike most of the popular hip-hop of today, which is packed with melodies, the 18-year-old actually raps. Young Rue spits with substance and has clever punchlines as if he's cut from the New York City early '90s era. "Albemarle Road" finds the Jamla MC waxing poetic over 9th Wonder's instrumental about finding meaning in life. If you haven't already, be sure to stream Reu's Myers Park album. – D.R.

