Danny Brown
Matt Cowan

New Music Fridays: Danny Brown, Summer Walker, Travis Scott and More

October 4, 2019 - 10:19 am by William E. Ketchum III

This week's new music includes a highly-anticipated album by one of hip-hop's funniest, most unique voices, a mixtape by a young jazz legend, and a debut LP by a promising R&B songstress/songwriter, along with a return single by one of rap's most influential voices. Look below for more.

Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿
It's been three years since Detroit lyricist Danny Brown released Atrocity Exhibition, a wacky, rock and punk-infused spiral into drug addiction and depression. But his new album uknowhatimsayin¿ finds him in what appears to be a happier space. On the surface, Danny's new album – executive produced by Q-Tip – is a back-to-basics return to the more traditional hip-hop that Danny Brown made in the late 2000s, but these are two of the most creative minds in hip-hop, so it's not exactly by the numbers. Danny harnesses his wacky sense of humor, sexual exploits, memories from his drug-dealing days, and assists from the likes of Run The Jewels, JPEGMAFIA, Blood Orange, longtime collaborator Paul White and more for one of the best albums of 2019. Apple Music | TIDAL

Robert Glasper – Fuck Yo Feelings
Keyboardist and producer Robert Glasper is the coolest musician in jazz, continuously pushing the genre toward modernism while working with the best rap and R&B artists in the world. This week, to mark the beginning of a residency at Blue Note in New York City, Glasper has released the starstudded Fuck Yo Feelings mixtape, which is the result of a two-day session where he invited artists to stop by the studio. The final product includes guest appearances by Yasiin Bey, YBN Cordae, Herbie Hancock, Rapsody and many more. Glasper's residency at Blue Note continues through the month of October. Apple Music | TIDAL

Summer Walker – Over It
Summer Walker has made a name for herself with Last Day of Summer (2018) and the Clear EP (2019), two projects that showcased sultry vocals and lyrics that empower women. If the first few singles of Over It are any indication, the title is appropriate: Summer Walker is sick of ain't shit men. "Stretch You Out" and "Playing Games" both revolve around demanding the same accountability and affection from men that men ask of them. The album is a star-studded affair with guest appearances by Usher, Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, 6LACK, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Apple Music | TIDAL

Sabrina Claudio – Truth Is
About a year after her debut album No Rain, No Flowers, Sabrina Claudio has released her new LP Truth Is. With 11 songs and one guest appearance by ZAYN, the record is preceded by singles “Holding the Gun,” “As Long As You’re Asleep,” “On My Shoulders” and the title track – along with a strong performance on SiR's Chasing Summer. Apple Music | TIDAL

Akon – El Negreeto
Akon was making international music way before this current wave, so it makes sense that he would make a Spanish language album and show that he can still keep up. He told Billboard that his new album El Negreeto was inspired by growing up around Latin culture while living in New Jersey.  The modest eight-track project features guest appearances by Pitbull, Becky G, Anitta and Farruko. Apple Music | TIDAL

femdot – 94 Camry Music
Chicago rapper Femdot has spent recent months on tour on the West Coast with Tobi Lou, and he recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Taylor Bennet. This week, he dropped 94 Camry Music, the follow-up to Delacreme 2 (2018). The nostalgic project is seven tracks and sees him covering the start and end of a relationship ("I'm Broke"/"Parked Car Conversation," "Happy Break Up Song") and other memories from times in his old hood ("94 Camry Music"), and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Chris Brown – Indigo (Extended)
Chris Brown is always giving fans plenty of new music, and this week continued his prolific run: after releasing Indigo this summer, he's released an extended version of the album with ten new songs. Apple Music | TIDAL

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
Travis Scott has had an adventurous ride since August 208, releasing his sprawling album Astroworld and throwing an accompanying tour and music festival while releasing several highly sought-after sneakers with Jordan Brand. This week, days after his breakup with Kylie Jenner saturated news headlines, we'll see if his first new single in more than a year's time can get an equal amount of buzz. "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" is produced by Nik D and Oz, and has the signatures of Travis' sound. Apple Music | TIDAL

Gucci Mane feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Big Booty"
Gucci Mane announced the 10/17 release of Woptober II this week, and he's paired the news with a new strip club anthem called "Big Booty," which features the untouchable Megan Thee Stallion. Apple Music | TIDAL

Guapdad 4000 feat. Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson – "Gucci Pajamas"
Days after celebrating his first platinum plaque for his contributions to Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers 3, the ultimate scammer has been scammed himself. After making previous songs like "Fuck A Scammer," "Scamboy" and "Scammin' (featuring Mozzy)," Guapdad 4000 has been got by the oldest trick in the book: women stealing men's clothes. But instead of the usual hoodie or t-shirt, Guapdad's lady has snatched his Gucci Pajamas. Guapdad pairs his melodic vocals with equally hilarious guest appearances by Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson. "I can't find all the shit that I bought / Did I actually buy the shit? Nah," Guapdad admits. Game recognize game. Apple Music | TIDAL

Juice WRLD feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – "Bandit"
Juice WRLD released his album Death Race For Love this March, and he's already returned with a new single. "Bandit" features a guest appearance by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and the two of them muse about stealing hearts. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Kim feat. Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild – "Pray For Me"
After releasing the Ms. New Booty-sampled "I Found You" with the City Girls and O.T. Genasis last week, Lil Kim has toned down for the more somber "Pray For Me," a song that worries about her man making it home safe from the streets and police. With a solid Rick Ross verse and a dope performance by Musiq Soulchild, this is the best release yet from Kim's upcoming album 9, due for an Oct. 11 release. Apple Music | TIDAL

Dave East feat. Jacquees – "Alone"
After making noise this summer for his portrayal of Method Man in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Dave East is returning with his own music. "Alone" features Jacquees, and flips a sample of Jodeci's "Feenin" for an infectious rap ballad. Apple Music | TIDAL

Cam'ron – "Believe In Flee"
"Believe In Flee" showcases Cam'ron at his brick-pushing, chain-flaunting best, and shortly after its release, he announced a December 16 drop date for Purple Haze 2. The trailer sees Cam somberly visiting a cemetery before getting an ominous phone call and stating "cartel wants me out of retirement" while shaking his head. Both "Believe In Flee" and the Heatmakerz-produced clip in the trailer sound great, so with that and Jim Jones' El Capo still getting rotation, Dipset fans should have their fix by the time 2019 ends. Apple Music | TIDAL

Doja Cat – "Bottom Bitch"
After racking up views earlier this year for "Juicy" with Tyga and "Tia Tamera" with Rico Nasty, Doja Cat has dropped the blink 182-sampling song and video for "Bottom Bitch," a song that will appear on her upcoming album Hot Pink, due for a November release date. The record sees Doja Cat showing love to her ride or die chick, and the video - directed by Jack Bergert – shows Doja and her girls riding around and causing mischief. Rico Nasty and professional skaters Victoria "skatemoss" Taylor and Briana King all make cameos in the video.

Jessie Reyez Speaks On Deportation In New Video For "Far Away"

Singer Jessie Reyez explains the unfortunate experience of losing a loved-one to deportation in her new song and video titled, “Far Away.”

In the Peter Huang-directed visuals, the Columbia-Candaian native singer dances alone while her partner stares into the camera with frightened eyes. The "Imported" singer tells the story of making love work while her partner attempts to become a U.S. citizen.

VIBE spoke with Reyez shorty after the release of her debut EP Kiddo, where she spoke about some of the issues that women face.

"I love that women are coming together to talk about sh*t we have to deal with," she said. "It's been around forever, but it reveals itself in waves. It's shi**y that we're in 2017 and people are still dealing with things that happened 20 years ago."

Reyez is coming off her successful 2018 effort Being Human in Public, which contains the 6lack-assisted hit song "Imported."

Watch the video above.

Travis Scott Shares New Visuals For "Highest In The Room"

Despite rumors of Travis Scott splitting from Kylie Jenner, the rapper is not deterred from his music career. This week, the G.O.O.D. Music artist released his long-awaited single and video, "Highest in the Room."

The dreamy record is produced by OZ and Nik D, and finds La Flame speaking on his usual topics such as money, drugs, sex and relationships with girls.

"She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone/I've seen some things that you might fear/'I’m doing a show, I'll be back soon' (Soon)/That ain't what she wanna hear," Scott raps. "Now I got her in my room/Legs wrapped around my beard/Got the fastest car, it zoom /Hope you make it out of here."

The Houston native also released a futuristic video for the single directed by Dave Meyers.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 on Thursday (Oct. 3), Travis was eager to release the song to his fans after performing it on his recent shows.

"I just gotta always be able to come up with the ill shit to deliver to the fans. I’m glad I’m able to get to this point right now I’ve been ready to drop this shit forever," Scott said. "To be honest it was sort of just something I wanted to perform at the tie. I was just performing it this is at a point where I’ve done it at so many shows and it’s been so fun doing it I was like man I gotta just drop this and I’m gearing up for something more special to come following that."

In other Travis-related news, the Texas rhymer revealed he is working on his follow-up to his 2018 project Astroworld and is thinking of ways to deliver fans new music while they wait for it to be completed.

"I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope shit and drop "Highest in the Room," and maybe put something around it," he said. "Yeah, I mean shit I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album but I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat."

Watch the video above.

Little Brother
Jenny Regan

Little Brother On Building Friendship, Bucking Nostalgia, And Embracing Freedom

When Little Brother first emerged in the early 2000s, they impressed fans with 9th Wonder’s warm, sample-based production and Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh’s smart, relatable rhymes about holding down regular jobs and pursuing rap success while lobbing jokes and life lessons along the way. During a time where many people wrongfully pigeonholed the South for snap, crunk and trap music, Little Brother brought a different vibe from North Carolina, adding thoughtfulness to their fun, in the lineage of Native Tongues and A Tribe Called Quest. Their first two albums, The Listening and The Minstrel Show, earned critical acclaim and die-hard fan bases. But as many groups do, Little Brother eventually broke up: 9th Wonder left the group and has continued his success as a producer, and Phonte and Pooh recorded two more albums together before calling it quits. Both have continued to make music since then. Phonte has released two solo rap albums and earned a Grammy as half of Foreign Exchange, an R&B/soul group he formed with Netherlands producer Nicolay. Pooh has released several albums since the group ended as well, along with using his industry experience to manage Dreamville rapper Lute and producer Blakk Soul.

But while each of them has earned continued prosperity in the music business separately, their fans have consistently begged for Little Brother to come back together. And after a reunion show that was chronicled in a documentary, this year, they did exactly that: Phonte and Big Pooh, sans 9th Wonder, released May The Lord Watch. The group’s vibe is still intact as strong as ever with their thoughtful rhymes and hilarious skits, and the album doesn’t only sound like they never broke up – it feels like they’ve actually gotten closer. That tone continued when they visited the VIBE office in New York City, where they’re laughing and sharing memories between answering questions. “We’re watching over each other, for the first time ever in our careers,” Phonte said. “We aren’t just working together, we’re covering each others’ backs.”

--

VIBE: I’ve heard a lot of stories about how artists resolve differences. Sometimes, things reach a boiling point and the two parties sit down and hash things out. Other times, they won’t even speak about the issues because they weren’t truly a big deal in the first place – they just start working together again. How did you two get on the same page?

Rapper Big Pooh: Niggas aired it all out. I saw when 9th and I first started back talking, we didn’t have a real conversation. It was more like, “the past is the past and we’re good,” but a lot of shit was still unresolved because you never have that conversation. So when ‘Te and I first got on the phone for the first time, it was a four-hour conversation.

Phonte: You can’t just treat the infection, you have to treat the cause.

Pooh: We went through it all, man. It was deeper than just, “I apologize.” We broke it all the way down so, if this is the last conversation we have, I’m going to tell you everything. Everything is on the table. When we broke it all down, we realized, niggas just didn’t know how to communicate certain things. And when you don’t communicate certain things, you’re left to assume … As a mature man at this point, you’re like, “damn dog, I really didn’t talk to you over bullshit. We could’ve cleared this up and that would’ve been the end of it.” Even to this day, we make sure that we’re upfront with each other. “Ay bro, I said such and such yesterday, I didn’t mean it that way” just to make sure we stay there, because things could easily get out of control.

Phonte: Keep that line of communication open because you need to check in with each other. Even with the album title May The Lord Watch, you’re sending well wishes to someone – while we’re apart from each other I hope the Lord is watching over you, but at the same time, we’re watching over each other, for the first time ever in our careers. We aren’t just working together, we’re covering each others’ backs.

VIBE: What is it like for you guys to be so close now, when Little Brother's rift was so public before?

Phonte: With me and Pooh, our rift was never really public. Me and 9th had a moment where our shit got real public, but me and Pooh never had that.

Pooh: People didn’t know we weren’t talking until we said we weren’t talking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Listen, man. It took us a long time to get it right but we did. I love the fact we accomplished the goal but it’s the journey that I’ll always cherish the most. We wrote and recorded every song on this album together. We carried each other. We give y’all the album of our careers, “May The Lord Watch” . . Thank you to everyone that contributed to this album. It wouldn’t have turned out the same way without y’all. (I’ll drop the credits later. I got some champagne to drink) #LBbizness #MTLW #availablenow

A post shared by Rapper Pooh (@rapperbigpooh) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT

Phonte: It was a three-man group, but if you’re all frat brothers, me and Pooh crossed the burning sands. We were in the foxhole together. That wasn’t the case with the third member. He was like grad chapter; you’re on paper. The dynamic just ain’t the same. We all brothers, but… Even in our disagreements, when [Pooh and I] weren’t talking to each other, it never got to the point of disrespect. We never went out on each other like that because even at the root of disappointment, anger and hurt, there was always respect there. I think that made it a little bit easier, vs. if things got super ugly on the Internet where nothing dies, if we had some stupid online war.

Pooh: That was definitely always there. And I’m not a fool. I’m not going to war with a nigga who’s a magician with words online. [both artists laugh] Nigga’s an English major! Magna cum laude! I’m not going to war with that nigga online that knows everything about me.

Phonte: That’s the thing. You get in a beef with a nigga you’re cool with, that is assured mutual destruction. It’s over. Because by the time that shit is over with, the only niggas y’all gonna have is each other. Because everything else is over. Your marriage, your job, your family. We blowing all this shit up.

Pooh: Can’t go to war with a nigga that knows where the bones are buried.

VIBE: When I heard May The Lord Watch, I was surprised by just how much it truly sounded like a Little Brother album. Both of you have done so much since then, so I was didn’t know what to expect. How much effort went into capturing that feel, and how much of it was natural?

Phonte: It was hard. I can’t front. This is the hardest project I’ve ever worked on in my career. You know what you’re looking for, you know what the feeling is, you know in your heart and your bones what Little Brother is and what that sound is. But you don’t know it until you hear it. So trying to explain to another producer what you’re looking for – you know what it is, but I’ll know it when I hear it. The good part is that if you’re working with a good producer, when they find it and you say “that’s it!” they can move forward. But it was hard. We went through a lot of tracks and probably three or four different configurations of the album. We started in October 2018 and the final finish was probably three weeks ago. It was a real painstaking process. I’m happy that it sounds easy to people, but there was a lot of work that went into that.

VIBE: Was there any hesitation to do the album at all once you realized 9th Wonder wouldn’t be part of it?

Pooh: I think once he was removed from the picture, it actually became less complicated. The thing people don’t understand is that ever since the beginning of recording The Minstrel Show, it’s just been me and Te anyway. Once he was back in the picture, it was really back to ground zero because we had to figure out how this works. If we were Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron, Wade and LeBron been best friends since fucking forever, now you gotta integrate Chris Bosh into the picture, how does that work? When he was out the picture it was less complicated and we could just focus on the work. … We just dove in. Niggas didn’t check the temperature of the water, we didn’t see how deep it was, we didn’t know if anybody else was in the pool. Niggas just jumped in and saw if we could swim. That helped us because we didn’t take the time to overthink it.

… We started at the beginning of October. By the time we realized it was official that 9th was not going to be in the picture, in December, first thing I said to Te was: “nigga I know we’re starting over, but we’re here now, we gotta finish this shit out.”

Phonte: That was a real conversation we had. At that point I had to ask him if he still wanted to do this, because I didn’t want to assume. We started the record over again from scratch and rebuilt it from nothing, and kept working and pushing through until we finished it.

VIBE: Was is frustrating for fans to always be asking you guys to get back together, when you knew you weren’t in the space to do it?

Pooh: It was definitely frustrating. Each of us individually had to learn to reframe their want. I had to think about it from a standpoint of, “damn, some shit I did in 2002 and 2003 is still ringing off. That’s so flattering. Why would you want to not have that happen?” I thank my man Rich Bartell for this, man. I expressed my frustration and he said, “you gotta understand what this means: when you have this type of reaction, the game isn’t finished with y’all. Until y’all come back and set shit right, this is gonna happen.” He proved prophetic, but that changed the way I framed the idea of people asking for Little Brother. At that point, once I made that change mentally, I was able to take it more in stride. It’s frustrating as fuck when you’re trying to promote a new record, and people are saying, “yeah that’s cool, but when we gon get that Little Brother?” But at the same time, I really did some shit that’s resonating with people after all this time. Who can really say that, especially today, when you can be popping today and by next month, who?

VIBE: How did you react when A Tribe Called Quest dropped their final album, We Got It From Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service in 2016?

Phonte: I was just amazed that the shit got done. It was amazing to see, something I never thought we’d get in this lifetime. And Phife passing just put it in a different space because this was the last time we’re going to hear his voice. He had verses on that album that were as good as anything else in his catalog. Even though he was at the end of his life physically, creatively he still had juice left in the tank. That informed us when we were working on May The Lord Watch. We aren’t making a nostalgic play. We’re not just coming back and making The Minstrel Show 2, or The Listening 2, or Get Back Again.

Nostalgia is bullshit. When you fall in love with a song, and people say “I love this thing,” you don’t love the song. What you love is that time in your life when you had less responsibilities and you were 40 pounds lighter. That’s what you love, that’s what you want to go back to. It’s what that song represents. “That was before I had you, me and your mom was kicking it good.” I can’t compete with your feelings or your memories. … It’s not that I don’t believe in sequels. If we’re talking movies, if there’s more of a story to tell, then it’s cool. But [often, with music], it’s just a marketing technique. It’s just niggas saying, “I’m gonna take my biggest album, then call this new album my biggest album part two,” but that may not have shit to do with your biggest album that you named it after. With Wayne (Tha Carter) and Jay-Z’s In My Lifetime, it was more of a series. But with The Blueprint, he could’ve stopped after the first one. I’m always living in the present and thinking what’s the best way to serve my audience now? We don’t need The Color Purple 2: Mistah Strikes Back. (laughs)

VIBE: Phonte, I want to take a couple of quotes from your music. On “Dance In The Reign” from Charity Starts At Home, you said, “No one can say his life ain’t his / Some may even say underachiever, ‘cause they are not believers / that you don’t want the world, but I done seen the world / and if you ever saw hell, you wouldn’t want it either.” On this new one, you say, “peace of mind rarely comes with a check attached.” When did you begin to think that way?

Phonte: I started seeing it when I started having conversations with rappers who, on paper had more than me, and were trying to convince me that I should do this, but yet they were miserable. I remember a very specific phone call one time where I had a certain MC hit me and he was talking. “I’m trying to sign you.” I was just like, “dude, no. I’d never sign to another rapper, are you shitting me?” He’s going on. “I think you’re one of the best.” It was cool and it was fine, but at the end of the conversation, it turned into, “man, I’ve got one record left on my deal, and I’m out of this shit. I’m going to do me.” I stopped him: “I want you to understand what just happened. You’re calling me to try to convince me that I need the thing that you’re selling, but I already have the thing that you want, which is freedom.” That was the end of the conversation.

VIBE: Pooh, you really bodied this album too. There’s the line that I quoted, “my pen used to run across the page doing suicides,” on "All In A Day." And on “Right On Time,” you talk about delivering UberEats and being bittersweet that people didn't recognize you. What did it take for you to be comfortable sharing that much of yourself?

Pooh: Getting comfortable with who I am. I’m a very private person. You look on my Instagram, and it’s just me and people I’m doing business with. But as I was writing this record...we criticize people who rap about drugs and say, “you’re only showing one side, the glamorous side.” Or we criticize people on Instagram, “you’re just showing the good shit happening in your life.” I just decided when I was working, I gotta let these people know. This is what being a real musician is: peaks and valleys. When I hit that valley, I fucked up money, I fucked up opportunities. A lot of shit I fucked up on. That’s what I had to do to maintain. I’ve substitute taught, I’ve delivered packages for Amazon, and I drove Uber.

Phonte: I think that’s something that resonated with people because particularly now, I’m seeing the death of influencer culture. The jig is up on that shit. This buddy of mine said his girlfriend’s Uber driver was someone who’s killing it on social media. Even in those times where Pooh was substitute teaching or driving Uber, there was always pride in his work. The message to artists in 2019, there is no shame in an honest day’s pay. In this music shit, until you get to a point where you’re really established and you’re shit is on on, this shit is a sandcastle on a windy day at best. Until you get that rock-solid foundation, there is no shame in being a working musician.

VIBE: So what has it been like to take all those experiences to now managing other artists?

Pooh: That’s probably the best thing to happen for me, because I know what not to do. I have Lute, Blakk Soul, and my guy T. Smith. They’re all in different places in their careers and they’re all different ages, so it’s a wealth of information for them. And I don’t hide shit from them. So they know what it is. It’s okay if you have to get a job to support yourself until you don’t have to work that job anymore. And once you don’t have to work that job, let me show you how to budget your money accordingly so you aren’t doing stupid shit with your money, you make $100,000 in a year but you can’t account for $90,000 of it. I can make music, I have connections, but my greatest benefit for my artists is that I am an artist.

Phonte: I’ve always thought – and not saying this about Pooh, because I think he’s an amazing player – but a lot of times, the best players don’t make the best coaches. I think it’s easier to give instruction for someone like Pooh who has had those struggles and had to learn to play the game three or four different ways. It makes you a more compassionate coach because you can look at that kid say, “I see what you’re struggling with because I struggled with that,” versus a Jordan or somebody that had a lot of natural ability but isn’t able to teach that. Pooh is one of the best A&Rs I knew. He was responsible for bringing so many people in our circle. He was the first one to put Darien Brockington on a record, and that led to me and him working together. Pooh was the first one to introduce me to Kendrick Lamar, he was doing records with TDE way back before they were TDE. Pooh was responsible for King Mez coming into Dre’s camp and writing all that shit on Compton. He was the one making all those things happen, so when I saw him going into management, I knew he would kill it.

VIBE: A lot of rappers, if they aren’t from a popular rap area already, their goal is to put their city on the map. You guys actually did that: you put North Carolina on the map. Now there’s Cole, DaBaby, Rapsody.

Phonte: Me and Pooh say all the time: we were lead blockers. It wasn’t a glory position, but we helped clear the way and make daylight for these other brothers to come on. You just have to thank God that your influence was able to open that door. Because you could’ve been a wack nigga who opened the door and fucked it up for everybody. (laughs) It’s not a glory position, but me and Pooh never did it for the glory. We did it out of love for the music, a way to support our families, make beautiful records, and that was the end of it.

