Lil Kim at BET Hip Hop Awards
Carmen Mandato

New Music Fridays: Wale, Lil Kim, Casanova, Youngboy Never Broke Again

October 11, 2019 - 12:08 am by William E. Ketchum III

This week includes a comeback by Lil Kim, a full-length by Wale after a year of quality EPs, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's first project of 2019.Look below for more information on this week's New Music Friday.

Wale - Wow... That's Crazy
With the announcement of signing with Warner Bros., Wale had a string of strong EPs in 2018, showing his fans that he was back in full creative mode. In 2019 he's released several singles – including the seductive "On Chill" with Jeremih, "BGM," "Love & Loyalty" with singer Mannywellz, and "Poledancer" with Megan Thee Stallion – as appetizers for Wow... That's Crazy, the follow-up to his last LP Shine (2017). An early listen of some songs show Wale revisiting his specialty of songs that adore black women ("BGM," "Love And Loyalty"), chronicle relationships ("Her Fault" featuring Bryson Tiller), and open up about his personal life ("Sue Me"). Other guests on the album include Ari Lennox, Boogie, 6LACK, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Pink Sweat$, Kelly Price and Jacquees. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lil Kim – 9
Lil Kim's last official album The Naked Truth dropped in 2005, right before she served a prison bid. Now she's back with her fourth studio album, 9. The title is a reference to the date of Biggie's death (March 9), the birthday of her daughter (June 9), and the original number of members in Junior M.A.F.I.A. And even though Kim has a long history behind her (as seen by her performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards this week), Kim isn't resting on her legacy: "Auto Blanco" features signature Queen Bee shit talking and clowning people who lie on Instagram, and "You Are Not Alone" sees her carrying on the legacy of her friend. "I dismantle any competition to the coalition / What BIG started, I'm bout to finish," she snarls. Other singles include the Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild-featured "Pray For Me," and the Bubba Sparxxx-sampled "I Found You," which has guest appearances by City Girls and O.T. Genasis. Apple Music | TIDAL

Casanova – Behind These Scars
Casanova has had a strong second half of 2019: "So Brooklyn" (featuring Fabolous)  took off to the point of sparking a challenge that inspired other rappers to take a shot at the beat,  "Coming Home" takes on romantic vibes with a chorus by Chris Brown, and released two more singles, "Stay Wit It" and "Live" featuring Giggs. The rest of Casanova's taut 10-song album, Behind These Scars, has guest appearances by Gunna, Young Thug, and Kaycyy Pluto. Apple Music | TIDAL

Youngboy Never Broke Again – AI Youngboy 2
Youngboy Never Broke Again (also known as NBA Youngboy) is one of the rap's most interesting figures: he doesn't get the most media coverage or radio spins, but he's one of the most streamed rap artists in the country. While legal issues have held him back from his usual prolific musical output, this week he released AI Youngboy 2, the sequel to his 2017 mixtape of the same title and his first release since 2018's Realer. The new project has 17 tracks and only two guests, Quando Rondo and NoCap, who both appear on the same track.

YK Osirus – The Golden Child
YK Osirus landed on the XXL Freshman list this year, and so far his output has proven his stardom: his single "Worth It" landed him a no. 48 spot in the Billboard 200, he released "Freaky Dancer" with DaBaby in June, and last week he dropped the sexy "Ride" with Kehlani. This week sees him dropping his Def Jam debut The Golden Child, which features guest appearances by Tory Lanez and Ty Dolla $ign on a "Worth It" remix, along with guest appearances by Kehlani and Russ. Apple Music | TIDAL

Wiz Khalifa – "I Can't Stay"
Since releasing his 2009 mixtape with Curren$y in February, Wiz Khalifa has steadily been dropping several loosies as the year has went on with the likes of Alchemist, YG, and 24hrs, among others. The latest is the atmospheric, relaxing "I Can't Stay." Wiz has had a great couple months musically, and we're on board for as long as he'll have us.

Joji & Jackson Wang featuring Swae Lee and Major Lazer – "Walking"
"Walking" appears on the new album Head In The Clouds II by 88rising, a crew/company that has earned a reputation for hosting festivals and world tours while breaking Asian and Asian American crossover artists. On this single, Joji and Jackson Wang join Swae Lee and Major Lazer for a mellow, soothing number that arranges all of their vocals seamlessly. The rest of Head In The Clouds II, according to a press release, "the album spans six countries (United States, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and China) yet creates a cohesive sound that blends elements of vintage R&B, hip-hop, disco, and forward-thinking pop."

Tiana Major 9 and EarthGang – "Collide"
Lena Waithe's upcoming film Queen and Slim is one of the most anticipated of the year, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple who unexpectedly kill a police officer after being pulled over. The first single from the film's soundtrack is "Collide," by EarthGang and Tiana Major 9. The rest of the soundtrack will feature songs by the likes of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, and Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Syd, along with previously released songs from the likes of Roy Ayers, Bilal, and Mike Jones.

Hit-Boy and Saweetie – "No L's"
Hit-Boy and Saweetie's "No L's" was originally heard on Madden 20, but now the song has a video, which showcases Saweetie living lavishly as the main attraction while Hit-Boy celebrates on the outskirts.

Homeboy Sandman – "Lookout (feat. Quelle Chris, Your Old Droog)"
Homeboy Sandman's upcoming album Dusty is scheduled for an Oct. 18 release date with Mello Music Group, and "Lookout" features him barring up with Quelle Chris and Your Old Droog over what sounds like a quirky western guitar sample by producer Mono El Stereo.

