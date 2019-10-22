2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj Fuels Marriage Rumors With Latest Instagram Post

October 22, 2019 - 10:27 am by VIBE Staff

The Queens native took to Instagram to entertain marriage rumors in a video that has fans writing "Congratulations!"

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj dished on her plans to wed her beau Kenneth Petty, noting that a lavish wedding isn’t necessary to confirm their union. Now, the Queens native took to Instagram to entertain marriage rumors in a video that has fans writing "Congratulations!"

With mugs that have “Mrs.” and “Mr.” imprinted and caps with “Bride” and “Groom” etched on the front, the “Barbie Tingz” rapper seemingly confirmed the union with the caption “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When niggaz move WOKKY the MAKKZ spin ya BLOKKY ☺️🥰

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Minaj and Petty have been friends since they were kids, aiding in the former's comments on being close friends with the fellow New Yorker before they became serious. Earlier this year, Minaj also revealed she obtained a marriage license. The award-winning artist has remained open about her plans to begin a family and even announced in September her retirement to focus on the next chapter of her life.

In an interview with The Shade Room, Minaj revisited her decision to publicize her retirement and noted it mainly concerned her fifth studio album. "When I posted that retirement tweet, I knew that I still had music that I already had recorded that was still going to come out, so the retirement was kind of talking about my album, meaning 'do I want to go back and record my fifth album?'" she noted. "I always get asked to do features and I like features. So it was really about the fifth album."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🔊 Sound on! _____________________________________ Earlier this week, #NickiMinaj dropped her highly anticipated #Fendi collection, and we were right there celebrating with her as she commemorated this new milestone that has all of the fashion industry talking. Aside from that, we sat down with Nicki and had an exclusive interview where we talked about what inspired the collection. As well as her upcoming nuptials to her man #KennethPetty, whether or not she’s really retiring, other artists she would love to collaborate with and much more. _____________________________________ If you’re like us, then you’ve been counting down the days since Nicki and Kenneth obtained their marriage license, as we wait for them to officially say their “I Do’s.” Nicki talked to us about their upcoming nuptials and whether or not they’re going to have a big wedding. _____________________________________ She said, “We’ll definitely do the paperwork portion of the marriage, but the actual wedding, I don’t know. You know when you’re a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairytale. But then the things that used to matter to you don’t matter as much because I remember wanting those things with people, where real love wasn’t there. So now I feel like now that everything has finally lined up and matched up being that I’m madly in love with this man, he’s also my best friend, the things that used to matter to me before, don’t matter as much now. So yes, we’re going to have a big wedding eventually.” She also expressed how deeply in love she is right now, and the importance of——click the link in the bio to read more at TheShadeRoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

