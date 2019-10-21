Nicki Minaj Lists Dream Collaborations "If There Is An Album"

"If there's an album there would be other surprises."

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the release of her Fendi collaboration but while the Queens native is promoting the partnership, she's also answering questions on her suspected retirement from music. The Shade Room interviewed the "Megatron" rapper on her announcement to which Minaj said she had to re-think her decision to share that with the masses.

"When I posted that retirement tweet, I knew that I still had music that I already had recorded that was still going to come out, so the retirement was kind of talking about my album, meaning 'do I want to go back and record my fifth album?'" she noted before adding, "I always get asked to do features and I like features. So it was really about the fifth album."

In terms of new music, Minaj touched on a song she recorded with Kanye West. What started out in one direction has reportedly taken a turn, she said. “What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye, that he now wants to transform into a gospel song," she said. "I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that.”

She also mentioned collaborating with DaBaby, Gunna, and Megan Thee Stallion, plus more unexpected content. "If there's an album there would be other surprises," she said before giving a hearty laugh. Listen to the interview below.

In August 2018, Minaj released her fourth studio album, Queen. The extensive project featured charting singles "Barbie Tingz," "Good Form," "Bed," and "Chun-Li." Listeners also find the famed entertainer pairing with fellow rappers like the influential Foxy Brown, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and singers Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.