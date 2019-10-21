2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Lists Dream Collaborations "If There Is An Album"

October 21, 2019 - 2:20 pm by VIBE Staff

"If there's an album there would be other surprises."

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the release of her Fendi collaboration but while the Queens native is promoting the partnership, she's also answering questions on her suspected retirement from music. The Shade Room interviewed the "Megatron" rapper on her announcement to which Minaj said she had to re-think her decision to share that with the masses.

"When I posted that retirement tweet, I knew that I still had music that I already had recorded that was still going to come out, so the retirement was kind of talking about my album, meaning 'do I want to go back and record my fifth album?'" she noted before adding, "I always get asked to do features and I like features. So it was really about the fifth album."

In terms of new music, Minaj touched on a song she recorded with Kanye West. What started out in one direction has reportedly taken a turn, she said. “What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye, that he now wants to transform into a gospel song," she said. "I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that.”

She also mentioned collaborating with DaBaby, Gunna, and Megan Thee Stallion, plus more unexpected content. "If there's an album there would be other surprises," she said before giving a hearty laugh. Listen to the interview below.

 

Earlier this week, #NickiMinaj dropped her highly anticipated #Fendi collection, and we were right there celebrating with her as she commemorated this new milestone that has all of the fashion industry talking. Aside from that, we sat down with Nicki and had an exclusive interview where we talked about what inspired the collection. As well as her upcoming nuptials to her man #KennethPetty, whether or not she's really retiring, other artists she would love to collaborate with and much more. _____________________________________ If you're like us, then you've been counting down the days since Nicki and Kenneth obtained their marriage license, as we wait for them to officially say their "I Do's." Nicki talked to us about their upcoming nuptials and whether or not they're going to have a big wedding. _____________________________________ She said, "We'll definitely do the paperwork portion of the marriage, but the actual wedding, I don't know. You know when you're a little girl and you want this big beautiful wedding, and I used to think I was one of those girls, I always wanted the fairytale. But then the things that used to matter to you don't matter as much because I remember wanting those things with people, where real love wasn't there. So now I feel like now that everything has finally lined up and matched up being that I'm madly in love with this man, he's also my best friend, the things that used to matter to me before, don't matter as much now. So yes, we're going to have a big wedding eventually." She also expressed how deeply in love she is right now, and the importance of——click the link in the bio to read more at TheShadeRoom.com

In August 2018, Minaj released her fourth studio album, Queen. The extensive project featured charting singles "Barbie Tingz," "Good Form," "Bed," and "Chun-Li." Listeners also find the famed entertainer pairing with fellow rappers like the influential Foxy Brown, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and singers Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.

