Pharrell Williams Discusses Plastic's Reuse For National Geographic's 'Activate: The Global Citizen Movement'

October 3, 2019 - 5:17 pm by VIBE Staff

The Grammy Award-winning producer has teamed up with National Geographic to advocate for the better use and reuse of plastic.

Since his "Something in the Water" festival took over his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia earlier this year, Pharrell has stressed the importance of preserving the Earth in this time of inclement climate change. The Grammy Award-winning producer has teamed up with National Geographic to advocate for the better use and reuse of plastic, as seen in the network's upcoming Activate: The Global Citizen Movement docu-series.

The six-part program, produced by Procter & Gamble, Global Citizen, and the network, will tell various stories of how climate change affects different pockets of the globe and what can be done to change its course.

In August, the network released a teaser featuring artists like Usher, journalist Gayle King, and more discussing their part in bringing awareness to the globe's changing patterns. "Each episode delves into a different issue connected to the root causes of extreme poverty, following a specific Global Citizen campaign and the organizers, amplifiers, grassroots activists, action takers and people whose lives are being changed," a synopsis from the program's website reads. "Episode topics include eradicating extreme poverty, ending cash bail, breaking down barriers to girls’ education, funding education for displaced children, ending plastic pollution and helping solve the water crisis."

In 2017, Pharrell announced a song called "100 Years" that calls out climate change deniers. The kicker is the song will be presented to the masses in 100 years. The melody has been stored away in a vault that can only be dissolved by water, bringing attention to rising sea levels that have the potential to alter coastlines or coastal cities.

"I don't even know if the new generation needs a message. This new generation cares about others," he said. "They believe in sharing for the greater good. I think the world would be a different place if millennials and women would take positions of power. It would definitely be different."

