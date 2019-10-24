Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich To Return With Hiring Of More Employees

An influx of 400 new employees will be hired to meet the reported demand.

In August, Popeyes planted its flag as the country's most talked-about fast-food chain restaurant with its fried chicken sandwich addition. A frenzy ensued with customers lining up to get a taste that the restaurant had to cease the sandwiches' production until now.

According to Bloomberg, Popeyes plans to roll out the food item in November alongside an influx of 400 new employees to meet the suspected demand. “Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” parent company Restaurant Brands International, Inc., said in a statement to the news site. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

The chicken sandwich sold out within two weeks of its debut on Aug. 12. The occurrence sparked a string of near-violent acts across the United States with some patrons taking their frustration out on employees. In an Apex Marketing Group report published by Forbes, Popeyes raked in $23 million in "media value."

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands, said Popeyes spent over a year finalizing the recipe for the crispy delicacy. "There are long queues in the restaurants, the drive-thrus are being stacked up—there's a lot of anticipation," Cil said in a previous interview with Business Insider. "We just need to make sure we deliver it well consistently in every restaurant, every day."