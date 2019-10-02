Gang Starr Celebrate "Family and Loyalty" In New Video

DJ Premier blew more life into Gang Starr the J. Cole-assisted "Family and Loyalty," which is the group's first release in 16 years, and first without Guru, who passed away in 2010.

DJ Premier honored the legacy of his partner with the hard-hitting track's visual on Wednesday (Oct. 2).

Directed by Fab 5 Freddy, the visuals were shot in Harlem heart of Harlem. Preemo showcased his close ties the streets as he maneuvered uptown. The video flips back to vintage shots of Guru, as his 19-year-old son, Keith Casim, is also shown throughout the video. .

Cole's final feature finds him spitting raps through a laptop. in an open basketball gym after working on his lethal jumper.

Since Guru's untimely death in 2010 of cardiac arrest, Preem has released PRhyme, and PRhyme 2, both with Royce the 5.

Watch Gang Starr's video above.