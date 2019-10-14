Premiere: Diamond D Challenges The Status Quo With David Banner, BIGREC & Edson Sean On "Bodied"

It’s been said that, "History is written by the victors," which implies that accounts of the past aren’t always based on facts, but instead by those who gained the power to create the narratives. Yet, if a picture is worth a thousand words, the murals in Diamond D’s newest single, “Bodied,” speak volumes.

Prominent rapper/activist David Banner and Dymond Mine Records artist BIGREC attack the track alongside an infectious hook by Edson Sean. The Tommy Nova directed visual is a gritty look at the latest from the Grammy award-winning producer's star-studded album The Diam Piece 2, which was released earlier this year.

Check out the VIBE Tribe Podcast with Diamond D and VIBE Editor-In-Chief, Datwon Thomas below.

The Diam Piece 2 is available for download and on all streaming platforms.