Premiere: Kay Anthony's "Neverland" Tells Of His Favorite Place To Be

October 28, 2019 - 3:01 pm by Datwon Thomas

Kay Anthony has been a longtime artist on VIBE's radar. As a teen, he reached out to us and told us he was dope...all these years later (at 24 years-old) he has lived up to that proclamation. The Brooklyn native has steadily been putting out heat while growing into a creative with a passion for music that is early Kanye like in attitude towards his productions.

With soul and substance at the base of his lyrics, the lines within "Neverland," the latest single from his upcoming album, Along The Way, speaks to his love interest...interest's. And his main frame of mind doesn't deter from letting her know how much he appreciates her uplifting love. With so much backing the well known sample (can you guess what it is?), Anthony rides the audio wave but adds his own flow which gives the tune a different type of snap.

Here is a breakdown by Anthony about the video:

"Shot by wicked swami and luu cam. I hope this takes you down the rabbit hole of love. Shot 25% in the Mocada museums (Brooklyn) for non commercial use. Backdrop’s and studio provided by FD PHOTO STUDIO.  Set design by: Uzmaki Cepeda shot in the Mocada museum. Edited by: LU CAM. POST EDIT by: Keijana Backer (Kay Anthony)
Songwriter and composer: Keijana Backer music (Kay Anthony)."

Be on the look out for Kay Anthony's forthcoming album dropping in January 2020.

In This Story:

Popular

Kanye West Has An Explanation For 'Jesus Is King's Delay

From the Web

More on Vibe

Danny Brown
Tom Keelan

Danny Brown Talks Sobriety, Comedy, Mac Miller, And Q-Tip's Guidance

When Q-Tip gives advice, you listen – and Q-Tip wanted the old Danny Brown.

In 2017, when Danny Brown first connected with the Q-Tip, the rapper, producer and legend from A Tribe Called Quest to begin working on the former’s fifth studio album, uknowhatimsayin¿, Q-Tip referenced “Greatest Rapper Ever,” the intro track to his 2010 mixtape The Hybrid, as the artist that he wanted to hear and work with. But while Q-Tip wanted the old Danny Brown, Danny had already spent the last few years trying to get away from that artist and person altogether.

“I mean, I wasn’t happy about it,” Brown recalls when he got that request. “Because I’m always trying to chart new territory. If I’m not creating, I’m discovering.”

Over the past decade-plus, Brown has become one of the most distinctive artists in rap – whether it’s concerning his music, his look, or his personality. He had a broken front tooth, a result of being hit by a car in a KFC parking lot when he was younger. His laugh is unmistakable, a charming, goofy shriek that both slips out or is used as a way to disarm an audience. He regularly morphs his voice from a guttural snarl to a cartoonish high-pitched yell, recalling the likes of ‘Ol Dirty Bastard circa 1995. And around the time he signed to Canadian EDM DJ A-Trak’s Fool’s Gold Records in 2011 to release his seminal mixtape XXX, he changed his hair from hood-centric braids into an anime-inspired swoop that made him look more like a heavy metal rock star than a Detroit street rapper.

The Danny Brown sitting here today – in the back of a Brooklyn bar with his manager Dart Parker – is far different from the guy whom I last spoke to in 2011, when he was depressed and wondering why his hometown shunned his art and his appearance.

"Detroit's a close-minded city. People always talking sh*t back home, but it's been embraced outside of home. It's depressing at times," Brown said during that 2011 interview. "Can you imagine me walking round Northland (Center, a now shuttered shopping mall in suburban Detroit) on a Saturday? Sh*t's crazy. But let me walk through the Beverly Center (in Los Angeles) on a Saturday, no one pays me any attention."

And his last album, 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition, integrated shadowy rock, punk and techno influences while delving into the drug addiction that fueled his own personal nosedive. “Back then … I was emotional, and I think I cared too much. I started to realize that in life you only have so many f**ks to give, so you might as well only give a f**k about the things you can control,” Brown tells me today. “I didn’t even do press for (Atrocity Exhibition), I wasn’t mentally stable at the time to talk to people like that. I would just be going on these binges, man. It got to the point where (I realized) there are so many people that this sh*t takes care of. Me risking it like that, one bad day and everything can go wrong.”

He describes his process of ditching drugs as a normal coming of age. “I was never the person who was depressed and doing drugs by himself, getting high for no reason. It was always about partying. I’ve just gotten to the age where I’m not partying no more.” Brown got his Fool’s Gold record deal at age 30 (the album XXX is titled after the roman numeral), later than many other rappers who get their shot. So as he’s approaching 40, he’s living the washed life, accepting invites to parties but staying at home when it’s time to leave. He attests that if he got his deal in his 20s, that he may have made even worse mistakes and ruined his career beyond repair.

While speaking about his pursuit of sobriety, he shared a story about the late Mac Miller. Early on he didn’t like Mac’s music, and he would spend time in interviews talking trash about him. But over time they would eventually become friends – “I miss the you that said I was the worst thing to happen to hip hop,” Mac once tweeted to Brown – and in fall 2018, Brown got a call from the Pittsburgh vocalist/producer.

“That week that he died, he called me, almost on some clarity sh*t. He’s like “‘Man, are we good? You should come out to LA and make music.’ I’m like hell yeah, man,” Brown remembers. “This was the time that I was cleaning up, so I wasn’t doing sh*t. I booked my flight to go to LA, I’m going to hang with Mac. But as the week was going, I know what I’m going to do when I hang with cous’. The day I was about to leave, I had my flight and everything, and I just canceled it... I was literally in the car, and they announced on the radio that he died.” Brown was shaken by the news.

Along with leaving behind substances, he also changed his look. When he showed up to shoot his scenes for White Boy Rick, a 2018 film about teenage FBI informant Richard Wershe Jr., he was required to cut his hair – he now sports a short, neat taper. Then there’s his grill: his snaggletoothed look has been replaced by a new set of pearly whites.

“Getting my teeth fixed was more of a health issue. As bad as my teeth was, I’m still going to the dentist all the time just to maintain that sh*t. They was telling me about weird gum diseases and all types of sh*t, they said, ‘at the rate you’re going you’re going to need dentures by 40.’ I’m thinking like a ni**a. ‘I don’t give a f**k, I’ll just put a grill on them bitches and we rocking out,’” he laughed. He Googled "Terrell Owens teeth," and surprisingly found a surgeon in Michigan who did dental work for Owens and other athletes. He got bone grafting, a process that replaces damaged bone with new ones.

He says that process took a year, which was a big reason for the gap between Atrocity Exhibition and his new record. “It was the beginning of us working on the album and I couldn’t even work a lot. I didn’t have any teeth in my mouth,” Brown remembered. “We were working, but I couldn’t really do sh*t. I’m telling Q-Tip, ‘I’m in pain right now, I can’t even leave the crib. My face looks crazy right now,’ so it took a lot of time for me to do that sh*t, it took a year for me to get my teeth fixed.”

* * *

Q-Tip wanted the lyrical, back to basics Danny Brown, not the EDM aesthetic that made up the second half of Old in 2013, or the genre-bending music from Atrocity Exhibition three years later. That meant that Danny would have to tone down some of the adventurous proclivities he was planning before.

“I’m always trying to chart new territory. If I’m not creating, I’m discovering. So I knew where I wanted to take it after Atrocity Exhibition, I had something totally completely different in my head about where I was going to go with it. Which probably wasn’t the best idea, because it was in that same lane. I was just going to get crazier. I got to the point of ‘f**k it, I’m not on the radio and I’m making hit songs, I can go as crazy as I f**king want.’

“I love that [JPEGMAFIA] album, that sh*t is amazing to me, it probably would’ve been something closer to that,” he said, referring to his experimental friend and collaborator's new record, All My Heroes Are Cornballs. “But thank God, every now and then somebody needs somebody to tell them to geek down a little bit, turn it down a little bit, you ain’t gotta do all that. Thanks for Q-Tip for doing that.”

In an email to VIBE, the artist known as Peggy said that the respect was mutual. "Love working with Danny. He welcomed me with open arms to his studio and took me in like a brother,” JPEGMAFIA said. “He was already one of my favorite rappers ever but he’s solidified himself as one of my favorite human beings I’ve ever interacted with."

uknowhatimsayin¿ isn’t exactly boom bap or jazz-inflected like Q-Tip’s previous classics with Tribe, but it’s much more firmly rooted in hip-hop than Brown’s more recent work. Q-Tip provides three beats himself: the buzzy kazoo sounds of “Dirty Laundry” that have Danny sharing crude sex stories and clever laundry metaphors, the feel-good rags to riches “Best Life,” and the highlight “Combat,” which flips a horn sample and ends with a drum solo. He also helped pick other beats, or would insert some of his own signatures into sound beds from other producers on the album, and would keep Brown in the booth to record verses over and over until they were right.

Brown still tapped into his old habits a bit though. Nigerian vocalist Obongjayar lends emotive choruses to “Belly of the Beast” and the title track. And his buddy JPEGMAFIA provides the hook for “Negro Spiritual” and the beat for “3 Tearz,” which has abrasive verses from Run The Jewels. “Change Up” and “Shine,” the album's respective intro and penultimate tracks, bookend the record with have him digging into his humble roots, sharing lessons from his upbringing and lamenting on his struggles. The result is a taut, 11-song album that’s as digestible as anything he’s ever made, but still reflective of his recent years of experience. So Q-Tip’s suggestion ended up successful.

“Danny’s never really been produced, he’s done it all himself. It had to be someone he respected to listen to,” Dart Parker shared, when explaining the idea to connect him with Q-Tip. “He was going crazy doing the same verse a hundred times … but who from that era that we love, is a professional, and still just as hungry as he was 20 years ago? He’s competing every day whether you hear the music or not. He’s one of the best bass players I’ve ever seen. … He’s hyper intelligent. One of the f***king channels went out on the board, he put on a soldering mask and went under the console and fixed it with a soldering gun!”

Despite his early hesitation, Brown also found even more appreciation for lyricism and learned to dedicate more time to his music.

“(This album) taught me that that’s a harder style of rapping than anything else. If I did double time songs with big trap bass beats, it’s so much going on that it’s an entertaining listen. When you’re doing it like this, the main sh*t is the words,” Brown added. “The beat is the backdrop at this point. Before, I was doing a lot of songs where the beat was the main thing, and my voice and how I’m coming across it is so off-kilter. With this, you ain’t giving a person no choice but to pay attention to the words. So if you ain’t saying sh*t, it’s going to be trash. The beats is banging either way it goes.”

Another key element of uknowhatimsayin¿ is Danny Brown’s humor. Jokes have always been integral in his lyrics, so his music has always been hilarious and self-deprecating. But that comedy is even more central in his life lately: his new VICELAND show Danny’s House plays like a combination of Eric Andre meets Peewee Herman, with inanimate objects like a burrito and a microphone serving as cohosts as Brown brings in guests like ASAP Rocky, Schoolboy Q and El-P to discuss weed-worthy topics like sex with aliens, ghosts, and more. He also brings in comedians, who will come as guests or test jokes with him at the end of episodes. He says that he hangs out with comedians more than he does with other rappers these days, and they tell him that he could have a future in stand-up if he wanted to. That’s apparent during our conversation too: he shares multiple stories, like a trip overseas and several recent incidents of peeing in his pants, that could be great comedy bits. It’s refreshing in a genre that can sometimes take itself too seriously with machismo posturing.

“Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest) was the first person to tell me, ‘you’re like the Richard Pryor of rap. You need to dig into that and study Rich,’” Brown recalled. “Some sh*t you don’t have to say the way you say it, you can say the same thing wording it the right way and get an exciting reaction. A lot of times, I used to say sh*t for shock value. Richard Pryor was saying things for shock value, but it still had depth to it. That’s what I was going for.

“I feel like that's the best emotion to have while listening to a song, is to just laugh at some sh*t. The only thing other than that is crying. To make a motherf**ker laugh at a song, that’s hard.”

Continue Reading
Kanye West
Rich Fury

New Music Friday: Kanye West, Guapdad 4000, Tank And More

The self-proclaimed "greatest human artist," Kanye West will be releasing his highly-anticipated album Jesus Is King today. But even if he doesn't come through, there's still plenty of new music to satisfy this week: Guapdad 4000 has released his solo debut, Tank continues his steady run of classic R&B, and Swizz Beatz teams up with Pusha T for more sinister block talk.

Kanye West – Jesus Is King After several months' worth of Sunday Service performances, leaks, a title change and a sprawling interview with Zane Lowe, Kanye West is set to release his first gospel album and his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. We're expecting the melodious choir vocals from his Sunday Service shows, more controversy, and a long-awaited Clipse reunion. VIBE writer Kiana Fitzgerald, when attending a listening session, said of the album: "Ye’s bars feel locked into place: simple, unpretentious worship. It sounds like he’s learning how to rap all over again, complete with figurative training wheels. ... But, Kanye has retained a lot of the elements that we know and love/d him for: the explorative production, the augmented, autotuned vocals, and perhaps most of all, his enthusiasm. A lot of the things that we love about Kanye are still there. It just so happens that this time, he’s backed by a choir, singing straight to Jesus." Apple Music 

Guapdad 4000 – Dior Deposits Guapdad 4000 has repeatedly gone viral with his hilarious social media videos, but he's got bars and killer hooks – and anyone who was sleep was woken up with his standout performances on Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation. He's since released singles like "Scammin" with Mozzy, "First Things First" with G-Eazy and Reo Cargun, "Prada Process" with 6LACK, and most recently, "Gucci Pajamas" with Chance The Rapper and Charlie Wilson. Today he brings his finessing, multicolored du-rags, and hilarious personality to his debut album Dior Deposits. Other guests on the album include Tory Lanez, E-40, Nef The Pharaoh, E-40 and Denzel Curry. Apple Music | TIDAL

Tank – ELEVATION Tank made a lot of headlines this week for his controversial interview with Angela Yee's Lip Service, but don't forget that he's one of R&B's most consistent singers for the greater part of 20 years. His ninth studio album, ELEVATION, includes his single "Dirty" and a remix with Chris Brown, Feather and Rahky, along with "This" featuring Shawn Stockman and "I Don't Think You're Ready." Other guests include Jojo, Luke James, Keith Sweat and more. Apple Music | TIDAL

Xavier Omar & Sango – Moments Spent Loving You Apple Music | TIDAL

Wynne – If I May... Apple Music | TIDAL

Kembe X – I Was Depressed Until I Made This Kembe X’s introduction to the world arrived back in 2016 with his Talk Back effort. Three years, and a couple projects later, the Chicago native decided to unleash his latest offering, I Was Depressed Until I Made This. Led by singles “Lftff,” “Scoreboard,” and “Voices,” IWDUIMT caps out at 13 songs, and finds the wordsmith rolling through the lyrical gamut of wittiness, storytelling, and the encouraging came-from-the-bottom narrative. – Darryl Robertson

Yella Beezy – "Trust"

Tyla Yahweh Ft. YG – "I Think I Luv Her"

Stirfryboyz – "Elon"

Swizz Beats and Pusha T – "No Patience" Swizz Beatz is curating some great theme music for The Godfather of Harlem film. Following G-Herbo and Belly on “Everything’s for Sale,” he enlists Pusha T or the dark alley anthem “No Patience.” King Push slides through Swizz’ brooding instrumental with his usual drug-ridden rhymes detailing his underworld exploits. – D.R. Apple Music | TIDAL

Lucki--Days B4 III Chicago rapper, Lucki unloaded another project for his fans. Following the Freewave 3 mixtape, the 23-year-old MC delivered his Days B4 III effort. After releasing his Freewave 3 mixtape in February, the 23-year-old rapper follows it up with a new release titled Days B4 III. The Chicago-bred artist’s second project of the year is a 15-track effort. DJ Eway, Brent Rambo, StoopidXool, Callari, Condo, 16yrold and Working On Dying handle production on Lucki’s latest. Also, the album's artwork pays homage to Chief Keef's Almighty So. – D.R. Apple Music | TIDAL

Dave East and Nas – "Godfather 4" With Dave East slated to release his debut album, Survival, on Nov. 8., the East Harlem representative let loose of a new Nas-assisted record titled, “Godfather 4.” Over Green Lantern's slow-burning production, the Mass Appeal teammates barter stories about their respective eras, trials, and tribulations. – D.R. Apple Music | TIDAL

Reuben Vincent – "Albemarle Road" Jamla the Squad's prodigy Rueben Vincent shared a new record today titled "Albemarle Road." Unlike most of the popular hip-hop of today, which is packed with melodies, the 18-year-old actually raps. Young Rue spits with substance and has clever punchlines as if he's cut from the New York City early '90s era. "Albemarle Road" finds the Jamla MC waxing poetic over 9th Wonder's instrumental about finding meaning in life.  If you haven't already, be sure to stream Reu's Myers Park album. – D.R. Apple Music | TIDAL

Continue Reading

Premiere: YFN Lucci Has A Bad Break-Up In "Ride For Me" Video

Earlier this year, ATL's YFN Lucci released his Gangsta Grillz mixtape 650Luc. One of the many standouts on the 17-song effort is the lovelorn track titled, "Ride for Me" featuring Yungeen Ace.

Today (Oct. 25), the "Everyday We Lit" rapper linked with VIBE to premiere the song's visuals. In the video, Lucci is hurt by the fact that his girl isn't the ride-or-die woman she claimed to be. After having a disagreement with his significant other, the former lovers part ways.

"This song is a message to let women know that as men we need a ride-or-die and not a nagger," Lucci says to VIBE. Other standouts on 650Luc include "I'm Gone," "Backend," "Pull Up With A 100," and the Trey Songz-assisted radio banger, "All Night Long."

Last year, Lucci spoke to VIBE about waxing poetic about his trials and tribulations.

"I’m rapping about true stories. I’m talking about sh*t that matters, sh*t people are going to feel," Lucci said. "On this project (Ray Ray from Summerhill) it’s more on that Wish Me Well feel. I’m rapping—I’ve always rapped, but I’m singing on my hooks. But you have to listen to what I’m saying. I’m telling you about my life, my past. I made it rapping. I’m from Summerhill. We don’t make it out of there."

Watch the video for "Ride for Me" above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

2d ago

Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes And More Talk 'Dolemite Is My Name' And Top 5 Comedians Of All Time

Lists

3d ago

11 Best Samples And Interpolations From Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Album

News

3d ago

Shaquille O'Neal's Sister Passes Away At Age 40