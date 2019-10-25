Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Lloyd Fox-Pool

President Obama Delivers Eulogy At Rep. Elijah Cummings' Funeral

October 25, 2019 - 10:21 pm by VIBE Staff

President Barack Obama delivered a moving eulogy during the funeral of Rep. Elijah Cummings held at Baltimore’s New Psalmist Baptist Church on Friday (Oct. 25).

According to the Baltimore Sun, Cummings was a faithful member of Psalmist where more than 4,000 mourners, including his family, friends and staff members paid tribute to the late Congressman. Vice President Job Biden, Bill and Hillary, were among the speakers at the ceremony, along with Cummings' wife, Maya Rockeymoore-Cummings, whom Obama was seating next to in the church's front row. The guest list also included U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,  Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

During the eulogy, the onetime POTUS credited Cummings’ parents with passing on their strength, grit, kindness and faith. Cummings' upbringing, Obama said, laid the foundation for his dedication to public service.

The Baltimore native was the son of Southern sharecroppers who migrated North in search of a better life. “Elijah Cummings came from good soil. And in this sturdy frame, goodness took root,” noted Obama.

“A son of parents who rose from nothing to carve out just a little something, a public servant who toiled to guarantee the least of us have the same opportunities that he had earned. A leader who once said he would die for his people, even as he lived every minute for them, his life validates the things we tell ourselves about what’s possible in this country. Not guaranteed, but possible,” he continued. “The possibility that our destinies are not preordained. But rather, through our works, and our dedication, and our willingness to open our hearts to God’s message of love for all people, we can live a purposeful life. That we can reap a bountiful harvest. That we are neither sentenced to wither among the rocks nor assured a bounty, but we have a capacity, the chance, as individuals and as a nation, to root ourselves in good soil.

“Elijah understood that. That’s why he fought for justice. That’s why he embraced his beloved community of Baltimore. That’s why he went on to fight for the rights and opportunities of forgotten people all across America, not just in his district.”

Obama revealed that he got “choked up” while Cummings’ daughters, Adia and Jennifer, shared glowing words about their late father, which made him reflect on his own daughters. “I am sure those of you who have sons feel the same way, but there is something about daughters and their fathers,” explained the father of two. “And I was thinking, I would want my daughters to know how much I love them, but I would also want them to know that being a strong man includes being kind. That there is nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There is nothing weak about looking out for others. There is nothing weak about being honorable. You are not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect. I was sitting here and I was just noticing the honorable Elijah E. Cummings and, you know, this is a title that we confer on all kinds of people who get elected to public office. We’re supposed to introduce them as honorable.”

Cummings, a five-term Congressman representing Maryland’s 7th district, was also chairman of the House Oversight Committee, former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and the first black lawmaker to lie in state on Capitol Hill. The 68-year-old legislator died on Oct. 17, from complications brought on by “longstanding” health challenges. As noted by his widow, Cummings quietly battled a life-threatening illness for the last 25 years.

Watch Obama's full eulogy of Cummings in the video below.

Popular

Shaquille O'Neal's Sister Passes Away From Cancer At Age 40

From the Web

More on Vibe

Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes And More Talk 'Dolemite Is My Name' And The Top 5 Comedians Of All Time

Black comedy's finest made their way to Westwood, California for the red carpet premiere of Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix's newest film starring the incomparable Eddie Murphy.

Held at the Regency Theater, actors and comedians Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key chatted with VIBE about their roles, working with the film's director Craig Brewer and the inspirational story of the legendary blaxploitation actor Rudy Ray Moore

"I just had a screening in my hometown of Memphis and all these young rappers came up to me and they were emotional," Brewer said. "They were like, 'I didn't know anything about this guy and his story is a lot like mine.'"

"It was an inspiration because you looked a guy who knew nothing about making a movie," said actor-comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans. "He no background in filmmaking and he did it."

Welsey Snipes added, "You'll come out of here laughing. You'll come out of here inspired, but it also teaches you to never let go of the dream and never let go of the vision. Then sooner or later, you'll be right on time."

When asked about his top 5 comedians of all time, Eddie Murphy replied. "The king is Richard Pryor. That's forever. Nobody is half-way close. He is the ceiling of the artform. The other four don't count. It's Richard."

Watch our full interviews above. Dolemite Is My Name is on Netflix now.

Continue Reading
Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kanye West Has An Explanation For 'Jesus Is King's Delay

Kanye West has his fans (im)patiently waiting for the release of Jesus Is King, a gospel album that's presumably been in the works since the Chicago native launched his Sunday Service performances. During a Thursday afternoon (Oct. 24) interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, West lightly discussed the project which was rumored to debut on Friday (Oct. 25), and his newfound faith.

“There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me. I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me," he said, per Dazed. "And in that, I’m no longer a slave I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free. The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital. One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses.”

Before listeners hear how Jesus has inspired West's life through music, a few mixes need to occur before the album is serviced to consumers. "To my fans, thank you for being loyal & patient," he wrote on Twitter. "We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need,' 'Follow God,' & 'Water.' We not going to sleep until this album is out!" In addition to Jesus Is King, West plans to debut Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day but little details have been shared concerning that project.

To my fans

Thank you for being loyal & patient

We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”

We not going to sleep until this album is out!

— ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

“JESUS IS KING” Midnight pic.twitter.com/EMYldzBXCU

— ye (@kanyewest) October 24, 2019

If you search Jesus Is King on streaming platforms, specifically Spotify, a playlist created by West's home label Def Jam Recordings boasts a 66-track soundscape that features the artist's songs like "Jesus Walks," "Hey Mama," "Touch The Sky," and other cuts from G.O.O.D. Music's members like Teyana Taylor, label president Pusha T, Desiigner, 070 Shake, Valee, and collaborators Kid Cudi and Nas.

Watch his full Apple Music interview below.

Continue Reading
Zora Neale Hurston Zora Neale Hurston
Getty Images

A Collection Of Zora Neale Hurston’s Lost Writings Will Be Released In 2020

Nearly a century after she put pen to paper, Zora Neale Hurston’s timeless works will soon be found in one place.

Amistad Books, a HarperCollins subsidiary, is releasing a collection of Hurston's lost short stories next year. Hitting A Straight Lick With A Crooked Stick features Hurston’s writings about love, migration, gender, racism, sexism and classism, and includes eight short stories that were rediscovered in “forgotten periodicals and archives,” according to a news release sent to VIBE on Thursday (Oct. 24).

The book also includes writings that will “challenge” the perception of Hurston as an “author of rural fiction,” and showcases her “biting, satiric humor.”

Despite becoming one of the most celebrated figures to come out of the Harlem Renaissance, Hurston died penniless, and was initially buried in an unmarked grave. Born in Notasulga, Alabama in 1891, Hurston worked as a waitress and maid prior to attending Howard University, where she graduated with an associates degree in 1920. Her first short story, John Redding Goes to Sea, was published the following year in the school’s literary magazine.

By 1925, Hurston was enrolled at Barnard College, and as the school’s only black student, she used her writings to capture the spirit of Black life.

Hurston published numerous short stories, theatrical reviews, essays, plays and more over the course of around three decades. Towards the latter half of her life, Hurston worked as a freelance writer, but hit financial hardships and began taking whatever jobs that she could find, including working again as a maid. She died from heart disease in 1960.

Hitting A Straight Lick With A Crooked Stick is due out Jan. 14, one week after what would’ve been Hurston’s 129th birthday.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

3h ago

Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes And More Talk 'Dolemite Is My Name' And Top 5 Comedians Of All Time

Lists

9h ago

11 Best Samples And Interpolations From Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Album

News

1d ago

Shaquille O'Neal's Sister Passes Away At Age 40