Prince's Estate Calls Out Donald Trump's Use Of "Purple Rain" At Minneapolis Rally

Prince's estate has joined a list of artists that have expressed their disapproval of Donald Trump using their music at his political rallies. During a speech in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, Minn., the legendary artist's 1984 melody "Purple Rain" began to play.

Shortly after news of the song's usage made its rounds, Prince's estate addressed the occurrence on Twitter. The establishment noted that Trump's campaign agreed to refrain from using any song within Prince's discography. "The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince's songs," the statement reads.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

In 2018, Rihanna's team sent a cease-and-desist to Trump's cabinet when he played "Don't Stop the Music" during a Tennessee rally. "As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper," the letter reads. Adele, Pharrell Williams, and Earth, Wind & Fire have also expressed their disdain with Trump's rallies featuring their songs.