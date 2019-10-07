Rihanna attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Rihanna's Forthcoming Photo Book Chronicles Storied Career

"Over 5 years in the making..."

Although it's not an announcement about new music, Rihanna treated fans to another piece of memorabilia in the form of a photo book. The "Diamonds" singer revealed a "visual autobiography" coffee table collection that takes readers on a journey "from her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours."

"Over 5 years in the making...happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories," she captioned the book's video. "Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!"

Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thanks to all of the photographers & artists that contributed & to @phaidon for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! pre-order on https://t.co/XIX4c7zPdI 📚 pic.twitter.com/9aXtjzFDIJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 7, 2019

Since 2017, Rihanna has been building her empire outside of the studio with the launch of her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, to placing a stamp on the lingerie world with Savage x Fenty.

You can purchase different versions of the book here, which features a custom bookstand, and an "Ultra Luxury Supreme edition" that arrives with a marble stand.