Rihanna's Forthcoming Photo Book Chronicles Storied Career

October 7, 2019 - 12:31 pm by Camille Augustin

"Over 5 years in the making..."

Although it's not an announcement about new music, Rihanna treated fans to another piece of memorabilia in the form of a photo book. The "Diamonds" singer revealed a "visual autobiography" coffee table collection that takes readers on a journey "from her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours."

"Over 5 years in the making...happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories," she captioned the book's video. "Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!"

Since 2017, Rihanna has been building her empire outside of the studio with the launch of her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, to placing a stamp on the lingerie world with Savage x Fenty.

You can purchase different versions of the book here, which features a custom bookstand, and an "Ultra Luxury Supreme edition" that arrives with a marble stand.

Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Tyler Perry Studios and BET Films Present the World Premiere of 'Nobody's Fool'
Roy Rochlin

50 Cent To Release Docuseries About Tekahshi 69, Snoop Dogg, Scott Storch And Others

According to a report TMZ published on Monday (Oct. 7), 50 Cent is working on a docuseries that will feature episodes about about legal troubles o Tekashi 69 and Snoop Dogg.

The docuseries titled,  A Moment in Time, will feature six to eight hour-long episodes, and one will detail the rise and fall of Tekashi from the start of his music career to his downfall after he was labeled as a snitch for cooperating with federal authorities in a federal racketeering case against himself and his former associates.

The series will also feature stories about former NBA player Rafer Alston, who encountered legal trouble during his stint playing for the Houston Rockets. Also, A Moment in Time will feature an episode about producer Scott Storch, who helped create several mainstream hits for Fat Joe, Chris Brown and others. The Queens native will also have an episode about the making of his album The Massacre and his beef with Jimmy Henchman.

The update comes after the Queens native addressed an Instagram follower about rumors he was making a 6ix9ine movie.  

amanda-seales
David Livingston

Amanda Seales Responds To Emmy After Party Reactions

Over the weekend, Insecure actress Amanda Seales caused a bit of a stir when she detailed unceremoniously being escorted out of Emmy afterparty while none of her co-stars coming to defense.

“If I saw this happening to someone else, I would have been all up in that shit," Seales recalled of the incident.

It didn't take long for the Internet to offer its two cents to Seales' version of events, and pretty soon, Sarunas Jackson who plays Dro on the HBO scripted series, responded in a now-deleted tweet calling the Small Doses podcast host and creator "a disrespectful-ass human being and expect people to want to hang out with you," It's quite simple. Sit it out."

Seales later responded to the backlash in a lengthy Instagram post holding her ground.

"I guess what fascinates me is the excitement of people to be like, ‘She must be a bitch! She’s got to be a bitch! If everyone’s saying she’s a bitch then she must be a bitch!’ I think that’s fascinating to me because, because I don’t know what value that has in their lives. I think that’s what trips me out about it."

More or less, the Internet rolled its eyes at Seales, who in turn simply kept it moving.

Some people like me. Some people don’t. But I do not lie. Have a good day. pic.twitter.com/HhBhuOj8VQ

— Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 5, 2019

https://twitter.com/amandaseales/status/1180631591787229184

Drake-Summer-Walker-New-Music
Getty Images

Summer Walker's Debut Album Inspires Drake To Write New Music

Summer Walker's debut album Over It has everyone's heart aflutter, including Drake.

Off the heels of her debut project, the Atlanta songstress shared Drake's admiration for her project Sunday (Oct. 6) which included collaborations from Jhene Aiko, Usher. 6LACK and Bryson Tiller. Drake had a strong reaction to "Fun Girl," a track that speaks to the acoustic aura of her precious project, CLEAR.

Sharing his love with more than a few emojis, the rapper reveals the song inspired him to pen two new songs at the crack of dawn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So I guess fun girl is his favorite song on the album, mines isss... BODY🥰 what’s yours ?

A post shared by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on Oct 6, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

Summer and Drake worked together for the remix to her breakout hit, "Girls Need Love." In Billboard's  “You Should Know” series, the singer says the two met via Instagram after he gushed about her visuals to the original track. "He said, 'I saw your video on a bowling alley monitor. Thought it was cool,'" she recalled. She added it was Love Renaissance's Justice Baiden who talked her into asking Drake for the remix. The singer is signed to the label along with Grammy-nominated singer 6LACK.

Things have been looking great for the singer. Her album has topped Spotify and YouTube since it's release Friday and is expected to make a nice debut on Billboard's 200 charts.

Get to know the men behind Love Renaissance in our feature, LVRN's Reebok Collaboration Showcases Atlanta's Influence In Fashion.

 

