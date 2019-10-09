Robert Glasper
Robert Glasper performs at Blue Note in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 5 during his residency.
Dennis Manuel

Robert Glasper Talks 'F**k Yo Feelings,' Yasiin Bey, And Lessons From Herbie Hancock

October 9, 2019 - 2:11 pm by William E. Ketchum III

Three nights after releasing his Fuck Yo Feelings mixtape and starting his second residency at the Blue Note in NYC, Robert Glasper sits down with VIBE.

“This second set, bro...”

Robert Glasper mischievously smiled and widened his eyes as I began to turn off my recorder. We’re wrapping up an interview and sitting side by side near a soundboard at the historic Blue Note jazz club in New York City, where fans are packed downstairs for the third night of Glasper’s month-long residency. He had a previous residency at the Blue Note last year, and it was a hot ticket: acts such as Black Star, Anderson .Paak, and Lupe Fiasco shared the stage with him, while celebrities like Chris Rock, Cornel West, and Chadwick Boseman came to enjoy from the audience.

For the start of this year’s residency, the elusive, expressive Yasiin Bey joined him for four nights in a row, with two shows each night. On Saturday (Oct. 5), the Brooklyn renaissance man wore a black hoodie over a solid black tee, wielded his signature bright red retro mic, and went through fan favorites like “The Boogie Man Song,” “Auditorium” and “Casa Bey,” all over fresh, warmly layered interpretations by Glasper and his bandmates Derrick Hodge, Chris Dave and DJ Jahi Sundance. Bey is visibly impressed by the band, and at one point, dances and spins in place for 10 minutes while vibing to the music. But with Glasper’s reputation and relationships, other artists are prone to just show up, and that’s why Glasper was so excited about the second show: god-level MC Black Thought and soul singer Bilal both made surprise appearances, leaving members of the crowd hyperventilating. Thought exhibited his otherworldly lyricism and breath control, dropping sets of what felt like 100 bars at a time and trading rhymes with Yasiin while the band played a rendition of Madvillain’s “Meat Grinder.” Bilal performed his timeless 2001 single “Reminisce,” with Yasiin spitting his verse from the song. Main Source cofounder Large Professor slipped in the door before the show as well, though he didn’t take the stage. For much of the show, Glasper goofily joked with the crowd, often prompting Yasiin to flash his own bashful, dimpled smile. It's just one night of more to come: the rest of the residency will continue through the beginning of November with Esperanza Spaulding, Luke James for a Stevie Wonder tribute, T3 of Slum Village for a J Dilla tribute, and the original Robert Glasper Experiment, with more guests sure to pop up unannounced.

That same spirit of spontaneity fueled Glasper’s new mixtape, Fuck Yo Feelings. Glasper arranged a two-day jam session with his band and invited artists and friends to keep company. What began as a good time with loved ones resulted with a mixtape that features YBN Cordae, Buddy, Rapsody, Herbie Hancock, Bey, Muhsinah, and many more. It's the latest release in a career that has seen Glasper simultaneously carry on jazz traditions and buck its conventions. As a pianist, bandleader and musical director, he’s excelled with making jazz records for the iconic Blue Note Records that traditionalists can love; but he’s also earned two Grammys for his two Black Radio albums, which employ raps and vocals by Yasiin Bey, Lalah Hathaway, Erykah Badu, and more. He's consistently lent his talents to other musicians’ albums as well – most notably Kendrick Lamar, for his game-shifting 2014 LP To Pimp A Butterfly. Regardless of the platform, Glasper is always making jazz cool, and adding victories to his own belt in the process.

--

VIBE: You’re back at Blue Note for your second residency here. How was last year, and what made you come back?

Robert Glasper: Last year was amazing, with all the guests that came through and the turnout. We sold out 44 of 48 shows. The shows, the people, the guests following out that were in New York. It was just epic shit. And Blue Note was like, “we definitely need to do this next year.” So I was like “cool, let’s do it.” I get to be home for a month, and I’m never home for five weeks straight. Gives me a chance to be home, hang out with my son every week, and the money ain’t bad either. (laughs) It’s kind of like being on tour without being on tour.

Last time we spoke, you were telling me that even though you live in NYC, that most of the creative energy is in LA because that’s where everyone records.

There’s more recording in LA, because everybody moved there. But the creative energy is still here. From my experience, you learn how to play and create in New York, you get all those skills. And then you move to LA to make money with it. (laughs) New York’s the place to go when you’re dope, kind of for most things. The competition is so crazy. In other places, it’s slim pickings of who’s dope, so it’s not something that’s going to push you hardcore. But when you’re here, everywhere you go, muhfuckas is dope. I went to college here, there’s motherfuckas here who made me scared to play piano. They would call my name, and I’d sit at the drums because I’d rather sound bad on drums than piano in front of these people. It really chiseled my shit to be dope as fuck.

LA is the place with a plethora of everything you need to make money. All the studios, the producers, all the film stuff. The opportunities are in LA. Before you used to go back and forth from New York to LA for opportunities because there were still a lot of artists and producers here. But it’s so expensive, everybody moved out to LA. It’s more stuff out here, you get more bang for your buck, get some sun. You might die in an earthquake, but you know, see where it takes you. (laughs)

You’re very intentional with how you label records: you have ArtScience, you have Black Radio and Black Radio 2. Why is Fuck Yo Feelings a separate mixtape, and not in one of those other series?

All my records start off one way, and end up another way. I always say the universe produces half of my albums. Originally this was going to be a jam session with my band, and we were just recording it. I ended up being like, let’s bring people to listen to the recording. Not even artists, just tastemakers, friends, VIPs, to come hang out and put a bar in there, 15-20 pairs of headphones so they can be in the room and be part of the experience. It wasn’t an album; it was just, let’s record for two days and see how it sounds. But people started falling through the studio, and it just became a thing. As we kept recording –- we were only there for two days – I had the amazing singer/songwriter SiR come through. He’s a super-fast writer so I said, “while we’re jamming, if you have any ideas, just write them down, and maybe they can become songs later.” One of the songs he had an idea for was “Fuck Yo Feelings.” That was early on the first day. The singer YEBBA was there, and I’m like, “let her sing that.” And that became the premise of the whole shit.

I feel like that’s a great mantra for today’s times. Where I’m coming from, Fuck Yo Feelings can mean so many different things. This is a time where everybody’s fighting for their place in the world to be who they are, whether you’re LGBTQ, whether it’s the females trying to get equal pay and equal rights, black people trying to finally be equal and end racism. Fuck Yo Feelings is a mantra saying, respect someone else’s plight that’s not your own. Take your feelings out of it and just respect their fight, understand what it is, and hell, fight with them. Just because it’s not your fight, it doesn’t mean they don’t need allies. Or, just get out of the way. Also, feelings can lie to you. You get in your feelings about shit, and a lot of times, feelings aren’t going to be what propels you to the next chapter. Sometimes, feelings can hold you back and give you a false sense of reality. Sometimes, you have to say “fuck how I feel, I need to do this.” There’s so many angles you can go with it, and this is something that so many people feel like saying, or say in their mind.

I hear that, but I can’t front: the cover has you sitting on a throne with your shirt off. So I thought the title was basically saying “fuck these artists who think they’re fucking with me.”

(laughs) Well, humbly speaking, I don’t think there are dudes that think they’re fucking with me. (laughs louder) In a real way, I don’t know the pianist that’s arguably in the top five in the jazz world, top five in the hip-hop world, is arguably the top five in the R&B world in terms of playing my instrument. I don’t know that guy, but me. You can have your little argument, “I’m better than you at jazz,” sure. If you want. But all three? And I have the Grammys to back each one of them up? I put in work out here. So it wasn’t that. It’s more like fuck your feelings when it comes to all the stuff I just said. But also, people have an issue with how I’m crossing all these genres and doing what I do. The average jazz musician doesn’t look the way I look, talk the way I talk, or behave the way I behave. Most jazz musicians are in a box, and it’s a box that people are comfortable with and a box you’ve seen before. People got some shit to say about my shit all the time, and I’m definitely saying fuck your feelings to that, too. Because I’ve done the box you like, I’ve proven I can do that. So what’s next? I don’t need nobody’s approval because Herbie [Hancock] loves me, so I’m good. (laughs) If Herbie’s down with me, I don’t need one other person’s approval in the world.

This mixtape also has a lot of younger rappers: Denzel Curry, YBN Cordae, Buddy. Was that intentional?

Yeah. I want to keep my hand in the young pot, too. I’m not getting any younger. I wanted this record to be something that everybody could love and like, even different generations. I felt it was important to have younger cats on here, and to put younger cats in situations they wouldn’t normally be in. YBN Cordae wouldn’t normally be on a track with Herbie Hancock, but he’s so dope. YBN Cordae is an old soul, and he respects the people that came before him, while he’s making new things. Terrace Martin hooked me and YBN up, and Terrace is all about that too. People always associate me with the backpack rappers, and they should, because that’s what I’m dwelling in all the time. But I like other shit, too.

I want to talk about your relationship with Yasiin. I know he was on the first Black Radio, and you’ve worked together before that too, right?

Live, all the time. He basically used my band for his live stuff all the time. I was his music director, starting in like 2006. Whenever he would do things with a live band, they’d be with my band. At first, something happened and his piano player couldn’t make one gig. So when I sub a gig… (laughs) I went in there and put the kitchen sink in that mufucka.

He got fired on his day off?

It was a wrap. So I start putting my guys in his band. “I see what you’re going for. You need Chris Dave. You need Derrick Hodge.” But I’d met him before because he was around Bilal all the time. He was on Bilal’s first record, and I was his music director the whole time till 2007. But I started doing my own thing and we’ve been rocking ever since. We just have one of those connections on stage, bro – he’s like another instrument. He’s always comfortable to the fact that we play shit that most rappers would not rap over because they don’t know how. It’s not your average four-bar chopped beat. He’s like, “I love that. It’s got 32 different changes in it, and I want to rap over the whole thing.” Or odd time signature shit that’s not normal, he’s comfortable. He can go anywhere on stage, and that’s why every show we do is different. It allows me to still be free and not have to worry about, “we have to stay in this box for him.”

He seems to be a recluse in a lot of ways, especially in the past five or six years. But he’s on your new project, he’s doing four nights in a row with you with two shows per night, and he did shows at the Kennedy Center with you recently. How do you get a hold of him?

I got the bat phone, my nigga! (laughs) Nah, we have mutual respect for each other. He tells me this: this is the highest musical level, I feel, you can possibly be in when it comes to rocking with a band. It may be different, but it ain’t gon get no higher. He has such a love for jazz and hip-hop and other styles of music, he knows we can go anywhere. We’ve done pop songs together. I’ve done Cyndi Lauper stuff with him, Neil Young, Radiohead, we go all over the place because he loves to sing too. He has a respect for what I do and respect for the musicians I have. And he wants to do it. It’s different when it’s a gig, versus, I want to do this, because it feeds him musically, too. Some gigs are just gigs; you show up and you might not, because you’ve done this before. We could do the same songs and it’s going to be totally different than last night. I think he feeds off that.

But he’s definitely a recluse, and sometimes he won’t show up every now and then. (laughs) He’s never stood me up. It was never, “where’s Mos?” He can do that to people, but he’s never done that to me. He may say, “ah, missed a flight,” so we have time to figure shit out. It’s a respect thing.

What are the chances you two make an EP, or a full album together?

We’ve been talking about that for years, and that’s super, super duper most likely going to happen. Without a doubt. He wants to, every time we talk, we talk about that. All these shows are being recorded every night, by the way. So it could be shit from here, live.

He was supposed to drop multiple albums over the past few years. He had the album with Mannie Fresh, and another solo, Negus In Natural Person. He dropped the album with Ferrari Sheppard, December 99th, on TIDAL in 2016, but that wasn’t my speed.

I give him shit about that every day. (laughs) I give him shit about most of his last albums. “Fuck that shit, my nigga. What are you doing?” That’s my dude, I can talk to him like that. “What are you doing, my nigga? You know what this is. This is magic! That shit ain’t magic!” He looks at me like (curls top lip and lowers voice to impersonate Yasiin Bey) “nah you right, you’re right, Ron.”

His second album, The Ecstatic, isn’t on streaming services anymore.

He doesn’t believe in all that. We talked about that last night. He’s not necessarily in with the new times like that. “I gotta give away my shit for free, just because you’ve got Wifi? Nigga, you know how hard I worked on this shit?” He ain’t even got a cell phone, so getting him to understand the new wave of shit is different. (Ed. note: at the beginning of both shows, Yasiin Bey requests the crowd not use their cell phones during his performance, and promises to “enforce” if they don’t get with the program. ) He’s very much anti all that shit. It’s going to be something to gradually get him to understand. We put “Treal” (from Fuck Yo Feelings) out and he’s like, “yo. I just saw a video of our song on YouTube. For free?!” Mos, no one buys music. That’s just not what it is. These days and times we’re in, you get out there and try to be popular as you can, and when you do shows, that’s where your money comes from. But no one is baking cake off of music anymore. That's not the day we’re in. Unless somebody like Taylor Swift. I know at one point she was like “fuck that shit” and it wasn’t on Spotify. But her fan base is millions of people; she puts something out, and they’re going to pay for it. Our people, eh, not so much. (laughs)

You also said a few years ago that you’d be forming a group with Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy. Is that still going on?

We did like one or two songs, fucked around. This is one of those things where everybody got busy. I’ve had a few groups go like that. But it takes a while for a group to do a project. You do a song this month and then three months later you do another song, so the album may not come out until two years later sometimes. But that’s still something we want to do. It was hard to do August Greene, with Common [and Karriem Riggins]. That was hard to get done, and it’s not easy to tour that. We all have our respective things happening, so we’re looking in the cracks like “let’s try to do a show here.” Rashid’s doing movies and that kind of stuff.

What would you say you’ve learned from Herbie Hancock, and do you think you’ve given him any gems that he didn’t have before?

There’s two things I learned from Herbie. You’re a person first, and you’re a musician second. No matter what you do in life, you have to remember that you’re a human being first, and what you do is secondary. What you do can always be taken away from you, and then you’re just left with who you are. I was at his house doing chants with him, because he’s a Buddhist, and I just listened to him talk and that’s one of the things he said. The music is connected to the person and the music, person and spirit are all combined. If you’re a good person, that can come through the music. You just have to remember you’re a person first, and a musician second. That’s how he is, how his aura is.

Second thing I’m learning from Herbie, you can learn from anybody. No matter how high or great you think you are, you can learn from younger people. That’s something that he saw firsthand with Miles (Davis). Miles got Herbie in his band when he was like 19. And Miles trusted the young cats. When he saw these young people got something to say. All Miles’ bands were young people. Miles was a genius at knowing what situation to be a part of because he saw they were on the brink of something. Miles put himself in that and could help grow that, but he knew he could learn from young people. That’s why Herbie hangs out with us. Where we be at, he be pulling up. So I learned that from him: always have your ears open. Even if you’re a master at something, masters can learn.

Teedra Moses
Black Moses Music

Teedra Moses Talks 'Complex Simplicity' And Its Impact 15 Years Later

While providing us with a scope of classics, 2004 was a competitive year for female R&B. Ciara’s high-energy choreography and breakout album Goodies made audiences liken her to a young Janet Jackson, and Alicia Keys nearly swept every Grammy R&B category for her sophomore effort The Diary of Alicia Keys. Taking a step back to rejoin her Destiny’s Child sisters on the final album Destiny Fulfilled, many female artists, both veteran and new, began scrambling to match Beyoncé’s solo domination.

In her own lane was Teedra Moses, who once had sights on being an emcee, but gave singing a chance on her refined, truthful debut Complex Simplicity. Instead of compromising artistic integrity for stardom, Moses was resilient in her craft, perhaps even foreseeing that her sound would become the blueprint just 15 years later.

“One of the things in R&B that has changed since 2004 is that people write slick like a rapper. I listened to hip-hop because I’m a writer and I love wordplay. Now, R&B has wordplay,” Moses says. “SZA and Summer Walker, they got wordplay. Jhene Aiko… they can rap! R&B is actually trumping hip-hop in lyricism and content to me.”

Teedra Moses preceded this R&B formula that would reappear over a decade later, making the songstress well ahead of her time. With a fearless approach in songwriting that made Moses one-of-one, as the genre adapts, Complex Simplicity lingers as a testament of R&B’s early 2000s prime and beyond. Celebrating the album’s 15-year anniversary, Teedra Moses spoke with VIBE about a then-unknown Ne-Yo’s importance on her musical beginnings, how Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” set the tone for Complex Simplicity, and how the album even inspired Ari Lennox’s debut, Shea Butter Baby.

--

VIBE: In the early 2000s, it seems that many female artists were coy in their music, but on Complex Simplicity, you weren’t afraid to be vulgar. Where did this intention come from, especially when you were raised on gospel music?

Well, I’m from New Orleans, Louisiana, where we’re not docile people. We’re like, to the fullest. The food we cook, our seasonings are to the fullest. When we drink, we drink to the fullest. Where I come from it's a common thing to just be honest with who we are, and sometimes that comes out in a vulgar way. I wasn’t “vulgar,” I was honest, I didn't shy away from sexuality or how frustrated I was with a man, or whatever. I just was honest.

When was your curiosity piqued when it came to secular music? Was your interest originally because of Prince?

Yeah, I love Prince. My sister had a Prince album at school and she got in trouble, and my mama had to go up there. It was back when 45s were still out, it was like a purple 45, so it must have been the Purple Rain album, and I remember my mother breaking her album. I remember people saying if you play a Prince record back you’ll hear the devil and all these different things, but I just thought it was the most beautiful thing in the world, but secular music came to me before that. My mother only played gospel music in the car, but my brother played hip-hop. My cousin played Teena Marie and Angela Winbush, so outside of my mom, I was able to hear musical influences that you would probably hear in Complex Simplicity. Like, hip-hop influences and early R&B [like] Teena Marie, Angela Winbush... when women would sing with a swing.

Were you able to see Prince live while he was here?

Oh, praise God, I did. (laughs) This was during the process of making Complex Simplicity. When it was all done, a friend had a Christmas party and she ended up putting my sampler on. We were pretty much done with the album and at that party, Raphael Saddiq was there and he was like, ‘who is this?’, so she introduced me to him. We became friends, he got on the album and then one day when we were working on his project, Ray Ray, he was like ‘Yo, come to my house at 6 o’clock tomorrow and don’t be late, I’m going to see Prince.’ I fell out. We went to see him, I was blown away. Then after, we went to the Foundation Room, when House of Blues used to be on Sunset and L.A., and [Raphael] introduced me to Prince. I didn't really do anything but bite my straw in my drink the whole time. I got a chance to see him and meet him and my best friend, Nonja McKenzie, started to work for him as a stylist. He would have parties at his party house far out in the Valley, so, I’ve gotten about three opportunities to meet him. I’m definitely so happy that happened before he passed because I would not feel like my life was complete if I didn’t get to see him live.

Speaking of Raphael, would you consider him somewhat of your musical soulmate?

I would consider him a musical mentor. People don't realize that the first song I ever wrote and recorded was on Complex Simplicity, so I was literally a baby when I started my career. I wasn’t a seasoned performer, I wasn’t a seasoned writer… People think because I wrote songs after I started my career that I was a writer before. It all happened at the same time. And I met [Raphael Saddiq], and I knew him from Tony! Toni! Toné!, but I didn’t really know his music like that. So, when we started working together, he started telling me “you’re really dope and you’re part of the tribe of people that genuinely have the ability to make true art.” I was blown away by him saying that. I think that more than anything, he put some type of battery in my back. I wouldn’t say he’s my musical soulmate, I don’t think I’ve found that yet, but I would say he’s the most influential mentor I’ve found in music.

You had a great hand in songwriting for other artists, especially around 2004. Was your process hindered when writing for others versus your own music?

I think that writing for other people made me wack, to be honest. I feel like I was stripping myself of myself, and I never got into music to write for other people. It’s cool if you write what I’m doing, but when you got an A&R saying “no, we want...” It’s a lot of people trying to tell you how to make art, and I’m not really fucking with that. It really made me digress for a quick minute. Once I stop hustling to place records, I got dope again.

As a songwriter, do you replay Complex Simplicity and wish you rewrote, or even expanded a certain song?

As a songwriter and as an artist, I don’t really look back very much. Today was a very emotional day for me because I actually played the record, and it sounds so beautiful and happy and I wasn’t feeling beautiful and happy at that time. I didn’t feel very proud when I listened to it, but I wouldn’t do anything different. For me, that was the best interpretation of my artistic ability at that time.

View this post on Instagram

15 yrs ago today this album came out and changed my life. I remember all this shit that had gone down before I started making this album. My mother had just died and I broke up with my children father and I had 2 five yr old sons that I was not mentally or financially prepared to take care of... especially on my own. I clearly remember falling out on @nonjamckenzie bed (she has always been in my corner. Thee absolute bestfriend EVER) and literally screaming and crying for GOD to give me a way. I was sooo lost and confused. (GOD knew a regular job would have killed me) Shortly after #PoliPaul and I started my life's journey in music. 15 years later I'm so grateful that this body of work that saved me and my sons have been so influential in helping others. There is a misconception that I stopped doing music for years after this album but I did not. I was most likely (either me or @raheemdevaughn) the 1st RnB artist to make mixtapes... rocking over hiphop tracks at first.. then eventually making full length, all original music mixtapes. I was rocking shows thru out America and Europe all those yrs. #IndieArtistMakeItHappen It has been a beautiful journey thus far!! (I have not one regret) And we have so much more to give!! (#thebullshitalbum in Dec) #BlackMosesMusic Happy birthday to a real lifesaver #complexsimplicity15yrs (we will be releasing this album soon with some goodies to go with it 😁) Thank u to all involved in making this album happen... you helped save me and my children's lives🙏🏾

A post shared by Teedra Moses (@teedramoses) on Aug 10, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

I read your Instagram post on the anniversary of the album’s release. It was very transparent, you let out everything that you were feeling at that time. Does it still feel very new even though it’s been 15 years later?”

It doesn't feel new, it feels timeless to me. I can't speak for everybody else, but I'll be very arrogant enough to say that I make timeless music. It makes me think back and it’s a blessing because it makes me look at all I overcame. Nobody knows what I was going through at that time, so Complex Simplicity, 15 years later is like a trophy to me.

Were there any songs that were originally intended for other artists?

I wasn't a writer for other people when I started making that album. I didn’t wanna write [for other people], that wasn’t even a consideration. The only thing that triggered me to write for other people was that, when we would shop the album, they would say “Yo, we got too many R&B singers already, but we like that song.” So, you have a song like (sings “Still in Love” by Nivea), that was me remaking “Be Your Girl.” I wasn’t gonna give away certain songs, but we would make another one like it.

Were there any songs that were originally intended for other artists?

I wasn't a writer for other people when I started making that album. I didn’t wanna write [for other people], that wasn’t even a consideration. The only thing that triggered me to write for other people was that, when we would shop the album, they would say “Yo, we got too many R&B singers already, but we like that song.” So, you have a song like (sings “Still in Love” by Nivea), that was me remaking “Be Your Girl.” I wasn’t gonna give away certain songs, but we would make another one like it.

What was Ne-Yo’s contribution to the album?

He did vocal production and arrangement, except for “Caution.” I did “Caution” by myself, I came and did background and everything. It was magical because I had never done this shit before, but when we got to the next song I was stumped. Then Poli brought in Shaffer, who I know him as, you know him as Ne-Yo, and that album would not be what it is if it wasn’t for his vocal arrangement, it just would not. He and I had a conversation about it not too long ago and he was like, ‘I was just feeding off of you and it made me a better artist.’ Really, we were just young and having fun making music. We’re both dead broke, picking up coins between the seats in my car to buy Jack-in-the-Box egg rolls. He was brilliant then, just as brilliant as he is now, but he had been signed to another label and it went bad, but we were on the same production company. He was moving his way into where he is now, but I think he and I working together was part of his transition. He’s been super dope the whole time. You listen to his first album and, to me… (sings “So Sick”). I hear that and it reminds me of Complex Simplicity in the sense of it’s his vocal arrangement and his vocal production. If you listen to that song and then Complex Simplicity, you can totally hear Shaffer all over my album.

What were your feelings about R&B at the time of recording Complex Simplicity? How did you want to shake up the genre, per se?

I didn’t, I didn’t really care. (laughs) I really wanted to be a chick that sung over hip-hop beats. What changed everything for me from wanting to be a person that sang over harder beats, was Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat.” I didn’t really want to come in and change nothing, I just wanted to make an album that sounded like “Rock the Boat,” because that song reminds me of a time I was nostalgic to when I was young in New Orleans and all these sounds, they felt so good. “Rock the Boat” will rock forever, it’s a timeless record. It will work for the rest of our lives. Until the end of the world, “Rock the Boat” will work, and I wanted to make an album that felt like that.

I was just listening to that album too, and it hasn’t aged a day.

That album was good, but that particular song was so freaking good. It’s flawless, it can work in any situation. I spoke to Ari Lennox’s manager in New Orleans for Essence Fest and they were like ‘we used Complex Simplicity as a template for her album.’ Well, I used “Rock the Boat,” that one song, as a template for the entire album.

What are your thoughts on current-day R&B? It seems to have progressed beyond contemporary R&B, especially when there are tons of subgenres.

R&B has turned into so many things, it’s not just Sam Cooke no more, it’s diversified. I love H.E.R., I love Miguel, I love Lucky Daye. It’s just so much good stuff. To be honest, I came out in a time where it was very horrible for R&B. What was going on in music, period, it was just strange. I used to always tell people “the good shit is coming back, I promise it’s coming back.” Now in the past few years, all these different artists have come and made all this different music that people didn’t think was gonna come back. It’s just different because you gotta find it. I never thought that R&B was gonna die, but some people did. It’s impossible, it’s the origin of so many sounds.

Kaytranada’s “Be Your Girl” remix seemed to give the song a new life, and introduced you to listeners who may not have known Teedra Moses back in 2004. What was it like to hear his version? Was the remix a surprise?

Definitely surprising to hear, like ‘yo, this is wild, this is so good!’ It was a long time before I heard it, it had probably been out for about six to seven months before I heard it. You know the crazy part about it? It has triggered a million and one others. Probably, in a week, I get one to two remixes of my vocals from “Be Your Girl.” But Kaytranada, he took it and made it something you can dance to instead of just ride to. It was more youthful than what we had done.

How are you reintroducing Complex Simplicity 15 years later?

I’m introducing it, more so, as I’ve had a victory lap. I’m reintroducing it, not as that little broken girl singing those songs, acting so fucking tough. When I present it now, I can truly stand in the persona of that album. I was projecting to myself who I was gonna be, now I truly am her. I didn’t even know how to promote the record back then because I was a scared little girl, now I’m that confident woman that people thought they were listening to.

Continue Reading
brandt-jean-amber-guyger-hug
Tom Fox/AP Images

The Amber Guygers Of The World Don't Deserve Black Forgiveness

Forgiveness isn’t an easy pill for me to swallow. As a writer, it could be the actual word that rubs me the wrong way. Maybe it's because had it not been “for” one’s actions then I wouldn’t be forced to “give” you, the transgressor, a grace you’ve proven undeserving of.

The mental and emotional gymnastics a victim must complete in order to get to a place of healing is too great for me to believe the offenses—whatever they may be—are mere mistakes, and when you are black in America that realization is crystallized with every acquittal.

Botham Jean was in his apartment watching his television and eating his ice cream on the night of September 6, 2018, when Dallas officer Amber Guyger barged in and shot the St. Lucian businessman because she confused his home for hers.

I remember reading about the Rodney King verdict and can recall exactly where I stood in New York City’s Penn Station when I learned of George Zimmerman’s acquittal. I have accepted that the justice system does not believe in "justice for all" its citizens and was fully prepared for Guyger to be found not guilty.

In a surprising turn of events, she was convicted. However, this is America. Before I could breathe a sigh of relief, I knew a slap in the face wouldn’t be too far away. The next day, it was revealed at Guyger’s sentencing she would serve 10 years in prison, just above the minimum. Prosecutors asked for 28 years, one for each of Jean’s life.

Kalief Browder served a third of Guyger’s 10-year sentence for a book bag that was never found by an accuser who was never publicly named.

Yet among all the topics that trended following Guyger’s sentencing, "forgiveness" was the most pronounced. At the tail end of 2019 and at the height of cancel culture, forgiveness—the act of showing softness and grace to those who deeply puncture you—became a polarizing talking point when Botham Jean’s brother hugged Guyger in the courtroom.

In America, forgiveness has always been a bitter root shoved down the throats of the oppressed by the oppressors, and it is my radical belief that my people’s empathy and breathtaking forgiveness aids in our own mental bondage. We are of flesh and bone just like those who deny us our humanity and kill us, yet even in our own justifiable grief, we’ve been taught (or adapted for survival) to soothe those who kill us. Maybe it’s because we know another blow will come soon and we must make room for future disappointments.

An argument can be made that true healing cannot take place without forgiveness, but who hugged Sybrina Fulton, Lesley McSpadden, Gwen Carr, Geneva Reed-Veal or Samaria Rice? Who draped their arms lovingly around the men and women who buried their children in some instances, a mere 12 years after their birth?

The embrace between Brandt Jean and Guyger will be tokenized as the gold standard in how one should move on from tragedy, but where is the how-to on not shooting and killing an unarmed black person? Where is that righteous symbol of compassion for other police officers to follow?

Surviving family members from the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting also forgave domestic-terrorist Dylann Storm Roof for killing their loved ones in their place of worship.

There is no beauty in the oppressed having to be bigger and emotionally better than those who cause our oppression and pain. The Samson-like strength needed to simmer one’s rage, sadness and maybe desire for revenge shouldn’t be diluted. And yet, for Guyger to be on the receiving end of a hug after bestowing bullets into Botham Jean’s flesh is a lopsided exchange of humanity that has been our responsibility to bear.

How much social justice currency did the hug heard 'round the world gain us? The oppressed must bear the weight of injustice, teach you how to recognize our humanity, and then shower you with kindness after you wrong us?

Go hug your damn self.

Continue Reading

