Ryan Coogler Begins 'Black Panther 2's Script

October 3, 2019 - 1:08 pm by Richy Rosario

The blockbuster film shattered global box office records when it reached the $1 billion mark.

Ryan Coogler is back in the kitchen cooking up the sequel to Marvel’s Black Panther. According to Disney’s CEO Bob Iger's statement in The Wall Street Journal, Coogler is “just beginning the process of outlining the story.”

The Root reports Black Panther 2’s release date is slated for May 6, 2022. The blockbuster film shattered box office records when it reached the $1 billion global markIn 2018, Coogler explained to TIME that Black Panther falls into the category of “superhero films that deal with issues of being of African descent.”

While making Black Panther, the Oakland native wanted to highlight the cultural richness and beautiful history that Africa embodies for the global diaspora.

“In the diaspora, the Africa we tend to hear about is this fantasy place,” he said to Rolling Stone. “Because it’s hard to tell a child about slavery—it’s so dire and so awful that you kind of have to balance it with something. So we get this fairy-tale version of Africa. ‘We were kings and queens, and we walked around and ate perfect food, and everyone was free.'”

Coogler's next production is titled Jesus Was My Homeboy, starring Lakeith Stanfield, and Daniel Kuluuya.  

Cynthia Erivo Will Portray Aretha Franklin In Nat Geo's 'Genius' Series

Cynthia Erivo is set to portray Aretha Franklin for the upcoming third season of Nat Geo’s Genius anthology show. The Tony Award-winning British actress will transform into the music legend for the first scripted TV series dedicated solely to the Queen of Soul, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2018.

“Aretha Franklin has been a source of inspiration for me since I was a little girl,” Erivo said in a statement. “Her strength, passion and soul are evident in her everlasting legacy, not only as a transcendent artist, but as a humanitarian and civil rights icon. To have the opportunity to bring her legacy to life and show the fullness of her being, her humanity and brilliance, is an honor. What I know and have learned about what my voice, as an artist, can do and the power in it has been highly influenced by Franklin. I feel privileged and excited to be a part of the sharing of her genius.”

Genius: Aretha will feature a number of Franklin’s classic hit singles including “Chain of Fools,” “Baby I Love You,” “Freeway of Love” and “Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves,” all of which will be sung by Erivo.

The casting choice received a stamp of approval from Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens. “For Genius to honor Aretha is a great affirmation of her legacy, and Cynthia Erivo is an extraordinary talent with an amazing voice,” Owens said in a statement according to Essence.com.

The Genius series premiered in 2017, with the first season chronicling the life of Albert Einstein. Season two focussed on Pablo Picasso.

Genius: Aretha begins production next month, while the series will debut in early 2020.

Ava DuVernay On Array Production: "The Idea Was To Be Disruptive In Every System"

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Ava DuVernay explained the inner mechanisms of her production company, Array. Besides acting as a creative hub for projects such as Netflix’s Emmy-Award winning series, When They Us and OWN’s Queen Sugar, it also serves as a distribution company for foreign films and a non-profit aimed at helping women filmmakers and others creatives of color.

The three components of Array are broken into these separate entities: Array 360, which is hosting an inaugural series of film screenings that feature films made by people of color of women.

“Array 360 is the opening of the door and the first invitation for people in the community to come in,” DuVernay said. “It is the entry for films to be shown from other community stakeholders, where you don’t have to beg, borrow, plead or have a big studio to show your work.”

Then there’s Array Alliance, which is the non-profit division of the company that's designed to create social programs and resources for women and nonwhite filmmakers as well. DuVernay hopes this initiative will give creatives more educational tools and knowledge on the power of social impact. Array’s goal is to raise $2 million in funding for different workshops, events, and screenings.

Lastly, is Array Releasing, which is a for-profit distribution company that gives global independent films mainstream exposure. In 2018, The Burial of Kojo, which was made in Ghana was shown in select theaters in the U.S. and on Netflix.

With these initiatives, the 47-year-old filmmaker hopes to dismantle Hollywood’s historically oppressive system.

“The idea was to be disruptive in every system within which artists, especially artists of color and women, have to work in this industry,” she said. “Every system has roadblocks for people like us, whether it is in the acquisition, production, distribution, exhibition, marketing, crewing up.... So what we were looking to do was disrupt those systems so that we create normalcy and momentum.”

 

Some dreams are made to come true. Some dreams are made to give us something to hope for. Some dreams do both. This is one of those. I walk around our campus and still can’t believe it. I just think, “This dream happened, A. It happened.” What a thing. May your dream - whatever kind it is - inspire you forward today. xo (link in bio)

Array is a beacon of creativity for people of color and it’s especially a creative haven for black women. DuVernay explains what inspired all the color that Array has all over its walls and décor.

“You walk in and the color hits you,” she said. “We wanted to be a little rebellious. Look, we’re black ladies. This is our screening room. We want hot pink chairs? We’re going to have them.”

 

 

Premiere Of Netflix Original Series "Dear White People" Volume 3
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

'Dear White People' To End With Season 4

Since its series debut in 2017, Netflix's Dear White People has ignited varied conversations on social justice, race relations in America, and witty takes on class structure at the fictitious Winchester University. Now, the students are prepared to graduate with the final and fourth season underway.

The announcement was made public on Wednesday (Oct. 2) via a cast Facetime call. In a statement, Dear White People's creator, Justin Simien, expressed his gratitude toward supporters catapulting the show this far. No premiere date has been announced just yet.

"I'm so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix!" Simien said. "This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can't wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience."

In 2014, the director/writer premiered Dear White People the movie starring Tessa Thompson, Tyler James Williams, Marque Richardson (who also stars in the series' adaptation), and Teyonah Parris. It was such a hit with viewers that the movie was turned into a widely-popular series. In a previous interview with The A.V. Club, Simien was on the heels of debuting the show's second season and discussed the feeling he wants viewers to walk away with.

"I want everyone who watches the show to keep watching it, but I definitely make it to be something that can be experienced not just emotionally as you’re going through the show with the characters, but also intellectually because we are making some rather dark commentary about the human condition, but certainly the American human experience that I don’t know is happening on other so-called college shows," Simien said. "...My goal is always to go a bit deeper into the human condition than maybe you even expected when you first pressed play."

