Safaree, Erica Mena Expecting First Child Together

Safaree and Erica Mena are expecting their first child together. The happily engaged Love & Hip Hop stars confirmed the pregnancy Tuesday (Oct. 1).

“I’m excited, but I told him parenthood isn't all about..you know, letting the kid do what he wants to do,” Mena said in a pregnancy announcement video shared on VH1’s YouTube account.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m in shock, I’m in disbelief..it’s like very surreal to me,” added Safaree.

The duo also posted the same image on Instagram with different captions. “I used to question things in life…now I don’t,” Safaree wrote along with a promise to “quadruple” his work effort. Mena captioned the photo with, “God new my heart needed you.”

The maternity shoot features Mena topless with her pregnant belly on display in a white skirt. Safaree, also topless in matching white pants, stands behind her while covering her breasts with his hands.

The pair, who will appear on the upcoming season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York, got engaged in last Christmas Eve after a couple months of dating. The baby will be the first for Safaree, and the second for Mena who has a son from a previous relationship.

See the full pregnancy reveal below.