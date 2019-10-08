Sarkodie
Sarkodie speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sarkodie Urges American Fans To Visit Ghana During 'Best International Flow' Win At BET Hip-Hop Awards

October 8, 2019 - 8:54 pm by VIBE Staff

"Choose Ghana."

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has become the first artist to take home a BET Hip-Hop Award for "Best International Flow."

The rapper took the honor with pride while sharing his appreciation for legends like Akon, who was also in attendance for the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards. "Shouts to Akon in here, I see you. Akon saw the dream," he said.

Similar to Burna Boy's momager Bose Ogulu, Sarkodie urged fans to trip to Africa–specifically Ghana for the year of return. "I think Africa has always had it and this year is the year of return and I urge everyone here to take a trip back home," he said.  "Have fun and this Christmas is going down in Ghana, Africa. Choose Ghana."

Artists like Wizkid and Nasty C showed love to the rapper for his big win.

https://twitter.com/Nasty_CSA/status/1180867036974604288

