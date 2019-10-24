Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)”

When cutting class becomes cool.

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra continues to push boundaries by intermixing his classical ballad sound with the hedonistic rhythms of reggaeton and Latin trap. Through glimpses of a sunny Southern California fantasy, the 25-year-old artist teamed up with Dalmata and Ñejo on “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” at Los Angeles’ iconic Pink Motel for the single’s video.

Three beautiful schoolgirls cause mayhem inside a 7-Eleven style convenient store and beachy skate parks. Like the song’s title suggests, there's no school tomorrow, so what’s the point of behaving? The visuals, directed by Pedro Araujo, are filled with the staples of Cali life, like sunshine, skateboarding, and chill vibes.

“Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” was produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andres Torres (who produced Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito”). Yatra stepped into the scene with his 2018 major-label debut album Mantra. He experimented with both urban and classic sounds. He doesn’t like labeling his sound but prefers to experiment with what feels right.

“We never said, we do ‘this’ type of music, I just make songs to make you wanna party like crazy or make you get intimate with a girl you like,” he tells VIBE. “All these songs have a purpose and each of them are written for a different moment in life. All these beats make you feel different things.”

Watch the video for “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” above.