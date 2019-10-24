Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)”

October 24, 2019 - 12:02 pm by Richy Rosario

When cutting class becomes cool.

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra continues to push boundaries by intermixing his classical ballad sound with the hedonistic rhythms of reggaeton and Latin trap. Through glimpses of a sunny Southern California fantasy, the 25-year-old artist teamed up with Dalmata and Ñejo on “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” at Los Angeles’ iconic Pink Motel for the single’s video.

Three beautiful schoolgirls cause mayhem inside a 7-Eleven style convenient store and beachy skate parks. Like the song’s title suggests, there's no school tomorrow, so what’s the point of behaving? The visuals, directed by Pedro Araujo, are filled with the staples of Cali life, like sunshine, skateboarding, and chill vibes.

“Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” was produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andres Torres (who produced Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito”). Yatra stepped into the scene with his 2018 major-label debut album Mantra. He experimented with both urban and classic sounds. He doesn’t like labeling his sound but prefers to experiment with what feels right.

“We never said, we do ‘this’ type of music, I just make songs to make you wanna party like crazy or make you get intimate with a girl you like,” he tells VIBE. “All these songs have a purpose and each of them are written for a different moment in life. All these beats make you feel different things.”

Watch the video for “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” above.

Premiere: Sareem Poems Dissects Impact Of Social Media In 'No Fly Zone' Video

People of all ages have succumbed to the power of social media, and in his new music video for "No Fly Zone," Sareem Poems looks for a way out.

The Travis Hayward-directed video depicts Sareem Poems alone in a woodsy, railroaded area, dropping rhymes about our needs to keep up with each other's false self depictions, the trauma from seeing violence on our screens, and fears how things may become worse. Fans of thoughtful, laid back hip-hop from acts like A Tribe Called Quest and The Roots will be right at home with this record.

"'No Fly Zone' is a song about the pressure social media puts on people. What we look like when we leave the house, what we listen to, etc. Is based around a highlight reel published for likes," Sareem Poems told VIBE. "For most, it’s hard to enjoy a peaceful moment. Checking the phone, taking a picture of yourself, food, etc. is all done in the company of friends and alone. Putting your phone on silent is cool. But, you can still see it light up.

"I think more Desperate measures are needed," he continued. "Put your phone on airplane mode. Take the time to rediscover the things that make you, you. Writing this was for me too. I fall in line with everything I said in the song. I've been missing out on special moments, all because I had my eyes focused on my phone instead of the people and events right in front of me."

"No Fly Zone" appears on 88 To Now, the new album by Sareem Poems and producer Newselph. Stream or buy it on your preferred services.

Future
Roy Rochlin

Future To Honor Atlanta Senior Citizens At 8th Annual Golden Wishes Gala

In the coming weeks, Future will use his FreeWishes Foundation to honor senior citizens in his hometown of Atlanta.

The Golden Wishes Gala, now in its eighth year, "celebrates seniors and their impactful lifelong contributions to the community," according to a press release. The event has grown from 45 guests at the YMCA to more than 750 guests at Georgia Aquarium. Seniors aged 62 and up are all welcome with an ID and RSVP.

Future founded FreeWishes along with his mother Stephanie Jester and his sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson to "deliver a message of hope, perseverance and resilience to our community by lending support and making dreams come alive." Along with the annual gala, FreeWishes served more than 700 seniors from Metro Atlanta for the FreeWishes Senior Fitness Day, and presented scholarships at each stop of Future's Legendary Nights Tour earlier this year.

Visit FreeWishes.org to register for the gala, or email [email protected] for sponsorships and donations.

Ride Through East Atlanta With Dreamville In New "Down Bad" Video

Dreamville’s Revenge of The Dreamers III is one of the most lyrically-grounded albums of 2019. One of the many standouts on ROTD III is "Down Bad" featuring J.Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang and Young Nudy.

Today (Oct. 22), J.Cole's team unveiled the brand new music visuals to the fast-paced headbanger. The colorful visuals follow Cole, Nudy, J.I.D., Bas and EarthGang through the streets of Atlanta. Viewers get glimpses of the well-known Peach Street exit, and sign that welcomes visitors to East Atlanta, which is home to the likes of Gucci Mane, 6lack, and Nudy, EarthGang, among others. There's also raw footage of the Dreamville crew on a tour bus.

After a brief verse from rookie rapper Nudy, ATL's J.I.D. falls through with his mixture of clever wordplay and mature content.

"I was just down down bad/I had to tighten the fuck up/But I’m here for the crown /Board of Education vs. Brown/I was bored of education/Left the town/Fuck a resume and fuck a cap n gown/Fuck a background check back round/when I get the check, that's now," raps The Never Story rapper.

Back in July, it was revealed that a deluxe version of ROTD3 will be released with new songs but nothing has come to fruition yet. Revenge of the Dreamers I and II were released in 2014, and 2015, respectively.  Last month, Dreamville unveiled the video for "Under The Sun" with DaBaby, J.Cole and Lute.

Watch the video above.

 

