Smino Creates A Block Party And Pageant In "Trina" Video

October 24, 2019 - 8:18 pm by Richy Rosario

In paying homage to the legendary Miami rapper Trina, the always quirky Smino takes over a whole neighborhood with a summer-themed day party coupled with the world’s first underwater playa’s pageant at night in the visuals for his latest single, “Trina.”

There are a slew of fur coats, big hair, eye-popping makeup, sunglasses and bikinis all over the video, which of course, make for stellar fashion statements. Amid the great visuals, Smino credits his overall success on his writing prowess, which probably influences his eclectic sound and artistry.

“I started writing, and I was good at that s**t. I had a little book, bro, a rhyme book,” he told Rolling Stone about his early writing process.” It was like a dictionary, but with every word that rhymes with every word. I read the whole book. I used to freestyle on the playground, and I could rhyme anything with anything. It taught me about slant rhyme.”

Watch the video for "Trina" above,

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

From the Web

More on Vibe

Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)”

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra continues to push boundaries by intermixing his classical ballad sound with the hedonistic rhythms of reggaeton and Latin trap. Through glimpses of a sunny Southern California fantasy, the 25-year-old artist teamed up with Dalmata and Ñejo on “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” at Los Angeles’ iconic Pink Motel for the single’s video.

Three beautiful schoolgirls cause mayhem inside a 7-Eleven style convenient store and beachy skate parks. Like the song’s title suggests, there's no school tomorrow, so what’s the point of behaving? The visuals, directed by Pedro Araujo, are filled with the staples of Cali life, like sunshine, skateboarding, and chill vibes.

“Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” was produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andres Torres (who produced Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito”). Yatra stepped into the scene with his 2018 major-label debut album Mantra. He experimented with both urban and classic sounds. He doesn’t like labeling his sound but prefers to experiment with what feels right.

“We never said, we do ‘this’ type of music, I just make songs to make you wanna party like crazy or make you get intimate with a girl you like,” he tells VIBE. “All these songs have a purpose and each of them are written for a different moment in life. All these beats make you feel different things.”

Watch the video for “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)” above.

Continue Reading

Premiere: Sareem Poems Dissects Impact Of Social Media In 'No Fly Zone' Video

People of all ages have succumbed to the power of social media, and in his new music video for "No Fly Zone," Sareem Poems looks for a way out.

The Travis Hayward-directed video depicts Sareem Poems alone in a woodsy, railroaded area, dropping rhymes about our needs to keep up with each other's false self depictions, the trauma from seeing violence on our screens, and fears how things may become worse. Fans of thoughtful, laid back hip-hop from acts like A Tribe Called Quest and The Roots will be right at home with this record.

"'No Fly Zone' is a song about the pressure social media puts on people. What we look like when we leave the house, what we listen to, etc. Is based around a highlight reel published for likes," Sareem Poems told VIBE. "For most, it’s hard to enjoy a peaceful moment. Checking the phone, taking a picture of yourself, food, etc. is all done in the company of friends and alone. Putting your phone on silent is cool. But, you can still see it light up.

"I think more Desperate measures are needed," he continued. "Put your phone on airplane mode. Take the time to rediscover the things that make you, you. Writing this was for me too. I fall in line with everything I said in the song. I've been missing out on special moments, all because I had my eyes focused on my phone instead of the people and events right in front of me."

"No Fly Zone" appears on 88 To Now, the new album by Sareem Poems and producer Newselph. Stream or buy it on your preferred services.

Continue Reading
Future
Roy Rochlin

Future To Honor Atlanta Senior Citizens At 8th Annual Golden Wishes Gala

In the coming weeks, Future will use his FreeWishes Foundation to honor senior citizens in his hometown of Atlanta.

The Golden Wishes Gala, now in its eighth year, "celebrates seniors and their impactful lifelong contributions to the community," according to a press release. The event has grown from 45 guests at the YMCA to more than 750 guests at Georgia Aquarium. Seniors aged 62 and up are all welcome with an ID and RSVP.

Future founded FreeWishes along with his mother Stephanie Jester and his sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson to "deliver a message of hope, perseverance and resilience to our community by lending support and making dreams come alive." Along with the annual gala, FreeWishes served more than 700 seniors from Metro Atlanta for the FreeWishes Senior Fitness Day, and presented scholarships at each stop of Future's Legendary Nights Tour earlier this year.

Visit FreeWishes.org to register for the gala, or email [email protected] for sponsorships and donations.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Creator Of Beyoncé Church Service Delivers New Take On The Old Testament

News

2d ago

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

Viva

18h ago

Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For “Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)”