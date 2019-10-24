Smino Creates A Block Party And Pageant In "Trina" Video
In paying homage to the legendary Miami rapper Trina, the always quirky Smino takes over a whole neighborhood with a summer-themed day party coupled with the world’s first underwater playa’s pageant at night in the visuals for his latest single, “Trina.”
There are a slew of fur coats, big hair, eye-popping makeup, sunglasses and bikinis all over the video, which of course, make for stellar fashion statements. Amid the great visuals, Smino credits his overall success on his writing prowess, which probably influences his eclectic sound and artistry.
“I started writing, and I was good at that s**t. I had a little book, bro, a rhyme book,” he told Rolling Stone about his early writing process.” It was like a dictionary, but with every word that rhymes with every word. I read the whole book. I used to freestyle on the playground, and I could rhyme anything with anything. It taught me about slant rhyme.”
Watch the video for "Trina" above,