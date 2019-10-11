Policeman Dies After Domestic Call-out
Getty Images

South Carolina Sheriff Candidate Admits To Donning Blackface To Depict Kingpin Big Meech

October 11, 2019 - 2:30 pm by VIBE Staff

Craig Stivender says he was unaware of the term ten years ago. 

A Republican candidate for sheriff in South Carolina attempted to get ahead of a racist scandal by admitting to using blackface over ten years ago.

NPR reports Craig Stivender of Colleton County recently released his campaign video featuring bits of the typical. While sharing his love for Christian values and gun ownership, the fireman used the other half of the video to point out sour moments from his past. They included failed marriages, traffic tickets and the moment he wore blackface to depict Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the infamous leader of the criminal organization Black Mafia Family (BMF).

Showing a picture of him next to a black woman (why?) Stivender explained how he wore the concert at a Halloween party in 2008.

“I did it to disparage a criminal whose actions hurt our community and country,” he said. “That was a different time. Today we understand that type of costume is troubling to many. To those who may be upset, I understand your disappointment. But I value honesty, so I’m opening my campaign with transparency.”

Stivender's supporters provided him with forgiveness which makes little to no sense. Despite what Stivender and clueless celebrities think, blackface has been highlighted throughout American history. From shows like the early episodes of Amos n' Andy (1951) to other clear folks impersonating black figures like former President Barack Obama, all signs point to racism.

"Basically if I'm going to run on honesty and integrity, I'm willing to put out things bad about me," he said to NPR while claiming the aughts were a "different time."

"If I dressed up in blackface today, it would definitely be an issue because we know today that people are very easily offended over things that were maybe not so much 10 years ago."

Watch the video below.

Read our list, 11 Costumes That Prove You Don't Need Blackface On Halloween here.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Fan-Made Trailer Imagines Aunt Viv's Return To Bel-Air In 'Auntie'

From the Web

More on Vibe

nicki-minaj-tracy-chapman-lawsuit-social-1540313062
Getty

Nicki Minaj, Tracy Chapman Fail To Reach Settlement In Copyright Lawsuit: Report

Tracy Chapman’s copyright infringement lawsuit against Nicki Minaj is moving forward after the two reportedly failed to reach an agreement during a recent court-ordered mediation.

Chapman is accusing Minaj of unlawfully sampling her song “Baby Can I Hold You” for the track “Sorry.” Minaj reportedly confirmed in court documents that the song never made it to her album because Chapman didn't approve the sample, The Blast reports.

According to the website, the battling sides “couldn’t reach a settlement,” and an agreement is not “imminent.”

Chapman sued Minaj in the fall of 2018. Months earlier, Minaj revealed that Queen's release date hinged on Chapman. “So there’s a record on #Queen that features 1of the greatest rappers of all time,” she tweeted at the time. “Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman - do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date?” Minaj also pleaded for Chapman to get in contact with her.

“Sorry” was never officially released, although  Minaj is accused of leaking the song to Funkmaster Flex who debuted it on his radio show.

The "Megatron" rapper denies committing copyright infringement, and reportedly claimed fair use as her defense. Minaj also allegedly argued that Chapman doesn’t even own the copyright, and is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Continue Reading
BET AWARDS '14 - Show
Kevin Winter

Iggy Azalea Calls T.I. A “Misogynist” For Saying She Tarnished His Legacy

T.I.'s apparent moment of candor didn't sit well with Iggy Azalea. The Aussie called her former Grand Hustle boss a “huge misogynists” in response to him saying that she stained his legacy.

“Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaoooooooooooooo. Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you,” she reportedly wrote in a series of tweets that were later deleted.

“The tea I could spill on what bulls**t this is but at the end of the day I think people can see it’s clear he’s salty,” she continued. “He’s a huge misogynist and has never been able to have a conversation with any woman in which he doesn’t speak like a fortune cookie.”

Earlier in the week, T.I. told The Root  that he was “actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea.”

“That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned," said the Atlanta native. “To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

Azalea signed to Grand Hustle in 2011, but severed ties with the imprint around 2015. In 2017, Azalea left Def Jam for neighboring Island Records, before going independent. The “Sally Walker” rapper released her sophomore studio album, In My Defense, over the summer.

Continue Reading
2019 BET Experience - Genius Talks Sponsored By Dennys - Day 1
Frazer Harrison

Wale Says Record Deals Should Include Mental Health Assistance

Mental health is an issue that record labels should be prioritizing, as Wale explained in an interview with TMZ Live on Friday (Oct. 11). The DMV rapper, who has been open about batting anxiety and depression, and released his Wow That’s Crazy album, during Mental Health Awareness Week, says signing a record deal should come with mental health assistance.

“People live their life for this, and lose their life because of it,” Wale said while discussing the perils of fame. “All of your failures are magnified by 100 because everybody’s watching you.”

The Grammy-nominated recording artist thinks labels should pay for mental health treatment, or have someone on deck to help artists unpack what they’re going through. “Artists generate so much revenue, that’s the least they [labels] can do.”

Wale also noted the difficulty of living life under a microscope, and how coming into money at a young age can be traumatic. “There needs to be a relationship between the mental health agenda and entertainers,” he reiterated. “It doesn’t have to be mandatory but I definitely think they [record labels] should help.”

Watch the full interview below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Prince's Estate Calls Out Donald Trump's Use Of "Purple Rain" At Minneapolis Rally

Features

3d ago

Interview: Robert Glasper Talks 'F**k Yo Feelings,' Yasiin Bey, And Lessons From Herbie Hancock

News

1d ago

Will Smith Is Working On A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Spin-Off Series: Report