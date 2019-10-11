South Carolina Sheriff Candidate Admits To Donning Blackface To Depict Kingpin Big Meech

Craig Stivender says he was unaware of the term ten years ago.

A Republican candidate for sheriff in South Carolina attempted to get ahead of a racist scandal by admitting to using blackface over ten years ago.

NPR reports Craig Stivender of Colleton County recently released his campaign video featuring bits of the typical. While sharing his love for Christian values and gun ownership, the fireman used the other half of the video to point out sour moments from his past. They included failed marriages, traffic tickets and the moment he wore blackface to depict Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the infamous leader of the criminal organization Black Mafia Family (BMF).

Showing a picture of him next to a black woman (why?) Stivender explained how he wore the concert at a Halloween party in 2008.

“I did it to disparage a criminal whose actions hurt our community and country,” he said. “That was a different time. Today we understand that type of costume is troubling to many. To those who may be upset, I understand your disappointment. But I value honesty, so I’m opening my campaign with transparency.”

Stivender's supporters provided him with forgiveness which makes little to no sense. Despite what Stivender and clueless celebrities think, blackface has been highlighted throughout American history. From shows like the early episodes of Amos n' Andy (1951) to other clear folks impersonating black figures like former President Barack Obama, all signs point to racism.

"Basically if I'm going to run on honesty and integrity, I'm willing to put out things bad about me," he said to NPR while claiming the aughts were a "different time."

"If I dressed up in blackface today, it would definitely be an issue because we know today that people are very easily offended over things that were maybe not so much 10 years ago."

Watch the video below.

