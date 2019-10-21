Suge Knight Reportedly Signed Over His Life Rights To Ray J

Suge Knight may be locked behind the G-Wall, but the former hip-hop mogul is attempting to keep the cash flow flowing.

Monday (Oct. 21), TMZ reported that Suge Knight has signed over his life rights to Ray J, with the hopes that the reality television star will create some lucrative deals for the Death Row CEO.

According to the report, a Suge Knight and Death Row Records documentary is in the works, as well as a Tupac album. There are even talks of reviving Death Row Records.

The former CEO was sentenced to 28 years in prison last October after pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter for a January of 2015 incident in which he struck and killed 55-year-old Terry Carter and injured Cle "Bones" Sloan in a hit-and-run.

Ray J recently inked a $1 million deal in the cannabis industry and has major investments in the headphones and scooter industries as well.