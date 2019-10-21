suge-knigt-signs-over-his-life-rights-to-ry-j--1571681045
David Becker

Suge Knight Reportedly Signed Over His Life Rights To Ray J

October 21, 2019 - 2:37 pm by Darryl Robertson

Suge Knight may be locked behind the G-Wall, but the former hip-hop mogul is attempting to keep the cash flow flowing.

Monday (Oct. 21), TMZ reported that Suge Knight has signed over his life rights to Ray J, with the hopes that the reality television star will create some lucrative deals for the Death Row CEO.

According to the report, a Suge Knight and Death Row Records documentary is in the works, as well as a Tupac album. There are even talks of reviving Death Row Records.

The former CEO was sentenced to 28 years in prison last October after pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter for a January of 2015 incident in which he struck and killed 55-year-old Terry Carter and injured Cle "Bones" Sloan in a hit-and-run.

Ray J recently inked a $1 million deal in the cannabis industry and has major investments in the headphones and scooter industries as well.

In This Story:

Popular

Kevin Gates Says Breastfeeding Incident Inspired His Weight Loss

From the Web

More on Vibe

youngboy-nba-snatches-first-no.1-album--1571674142
Paras Griffin

Youngboy NBA Snatches His First No. 1 Album On 'Billboard 200' With 'Al Youngboy 2'

Baton Rouge's Youngboy NBA's heart-driven songs about pain, confusion, violence, and the imperativeness of getting his hands on some cash money has garnered the young king his first No. 1 album on 'Billboard 200, ' thanks to Al Youngboy 2.

AI YoungBoy 2--led by singles "Carter Son," "Self Control" and "Slime Mentality-- " is the 12th chart entry on the 'Billboard 200' for the North Baton Rouge MC, who has visited the with 2018’s Until Death Call My Name. The first installment of Al Youngboy debuted at No. 24 back in 2017.

AI YoungBoy 2 is the 20-year-old rapper’s first album after being released from prison in August.

Coming in at No. 2 is Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding climbs one rung with 99,000 equivalent album units (though down 8%). Summer Walker’s Over It falls from No. 2 to No 3 with 78,000 units, and DaBaby’s former leader Kirk is steady at No. 4 with 55,000 units down.

Lil Tjay’s debut album True 2 Myself settles No. 5 with 45,000 equivalent album units earned. The 17-track project features the top 30-charting Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs hit “F.N.”

Wale’s sixth studio album, Wow… That’s Crazy, lands at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 38,000 equivalent album units moved.

Continue Reading
kanye-west-confirms-release-date-for-jesus-is-king-1571668311
Rich Fury

Kanye West Confirms Release Date For 'Jesus Is King'

Kanye West has confirmed a release date for his long-awaited album, Jesus Is King.

Mr. West took to Twitter early Monday morning (Oct. 21) to share the news.

"'JESUS IS KING' OCT 25th," the Chicago native tweeted along with a photo of a blue vinyl record that sports the title of the LP.

“JESUS IS KING” OCT 25th pic.twitter.com/Ug4ghlQYk7

— ye (@kanyewest) October 21, 2019

After missing the Sept. 27 birthday for Jesus is King, Ye has continued to promote the project through his Sunday Service events.

According to Ye's Pastor Adam Tyson, the College Dropout rapper almost quit rap.

"One time, he told me that he wasn't going to rap," Tyson said (check the 23:30 mark). "I said, 'Why not?' He said, 'That's the devil's music.' I said, 'Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.' I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, 'Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God's given you and use that platform for God.'"

However, Mr. West has had a change of heart, and it looks like Jesus is King will drop the same day as the IMAX film.

Continue Reading
iHeartRadio LIVE And Verizon Bring You Nas In NYC
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Nas Says 'Illmatic's Legacy Has “Started To Take On A Life Of Its Own"

Nas’ discography of studio albums has reached double-digits since the release of Nasir in 2018 but given this span, his fans and hip-hop aficionados continue to herald the impact of his debut album Illmatic. Celebrating 25 years this year, the “Cherry Wine” rapper raised a glass in commemoration of this milestone by previously hosting a Symphony Orchestra performance and receiving accolades along the way.

However, during an interview with Haute Living, the Queens native said although he’s grateful for the love of his platinum-selling project, “it has started to take on a life of its own.” The 46-year-old continued to state his claim by noting that the rest of his discography is worthy of recognition and that this year has been a good run for Illmatic.

"Twenty-five years is a lifetime. So I did another Symphony Orchestra show for Illmatic this year; I got another plaque for it. I’m very grateful—it’s so crazy—but to celebrate one album when I’ve made over 10, all the things I’ve worked on—and I’ve been working for so long—to celebrate one album over all else is corny to me," he said. "I don’t want to celebrate another Illmatic anything. I’m done. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for appreciating that record, but it’s over.”

While music will always remain a passion—Nas mentioned a third and fourth installment of his The Lost Tapes series—the entertainer might take his talents to other areas of creativity and entrepreneurship. “Maybe [I’ll open] a new level bookstore, maybe [I’ll do] Broadway,” he said. “I do three things at a time; that’s how I live. The next three things I do, I hope they’re more exciting than anything that I’ve ever done.”

Illmatic remains one of music's most vivid and poetic albums, hosting quintessential East Coast rap melodies from DJ Premier, Large Professor, Q-Tip, Pete Rock, Faith N., and L.E.S. The sole feature goes to fellow The Firm member AZ.

In an interview with Red Bull, Nas discussed the real-life situations Illmatic hosts within its tracks which aids in its truth of standing the test of time. "There’s a lot of historical value in there. Back then there was a killing of a guy named [Jose “Kiko”] Garcia in Washington Heights by the police that I mention in my lyrics. I talk about the Supreme Team, a drug gang in Queens, and their leader named Supreme, who is now locked up," he said. "I talk about Ron G who was a Harlem mixtape DJ who was really popular at the time. It was kind of the first time you’d hear street conversation by someone who knew these guys personally at the time."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Events

2d ago

Billboard And VIBE Host Second Annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event

Music

2d ago

New Music Friday: Gucci Mane, Kash Doll, Melli And More

News

3d ago

Kevin Gates Says Breastfeeding Incident Inspired His Weight Loss