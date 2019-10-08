Watch Summer Walker's "Playing Games" Video Feat. Bryson Tiller

After releasing her much-anticipated debut album Over It, Summer Walker continues her forward momentum by blessing fans with her latest video for "Playing Games" featuring Bryson Tiller.

With Christine Yuan behind the camera, the beautiful Walker commands full attention as she sits on a comfy bed with bright city lights in the background. The ATL native reflects on the games that lovers play. Here, in this clip, Walker ignores one man who tries to bring her flowers. Instead, she throws a knife at him.

“So won’t you say my name, say my name,” she sings on the Destiny’s Child-sampled record. “If you claim you want me / It ain’t no thang / You acting kinda shady / You ain’t been calling me baby.”

The extended version of "Playing Games "features Bryson Tiller, who does not actually appear in the dark and moody clip.

Over It, which also features collaborations with Usher, 6LACK, and Jhené Aiko, is expected to debut at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200 and has been earning praise from critics and fans including Drake, who was inspired to write his own music after hearing it.

Watch the video above.