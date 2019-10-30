T.I. Explains Why He Doesn’t Believe In “Cancel Culture”

According to T.I., the supposed age of “cancel culture” doesn't actually exist. The Atlanta native, who has been making the media rounds to promote his run as a judge on Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow and his Expeditiously Tip podcast, discussed the nuanced topic on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday (Oct. 29).

“All this cancel culture, I think it’s fake,” he explained to host Tamron Hall, who agreed. “Like Jay Z said, ‘first they hate you, then they love you, then they hate you again,” Tip said referencing Hov’s “Meet the Parents” lyric.

Although Tip has called for boycotts of Gucci and Burberry, following separate racist incidents, and blasted TMZ after the outlet disrespected his late sister, Precious Harris, the 39-year-old rapper doesn’t believe that people actually stick to their convictions.

“You’ll keep wearing Gucci but you’ll cancel Kanye,” he said after stating that while he doesn’t support West’s political views he still sees him as an artistic genius. When asked about the hypocrisy of it all, Tip said that cancel culture has become “convenient.”

Hall noted that the majority of those “canceling” West were his black fans, to which Tip replied, “It’s easier to tear a black man down because another black man will help you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grand Hustle honcho opened up about his marriage, the deaths of his sister and Nipsey Hussle (who appears on the first episode of Rhythm & Flow), and why he thinks it’s selfish to grieve after someone dies.

Watch a clip of the interview below.