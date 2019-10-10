T.I. Says Iggy Azalea's Music Career Is A Stain On His Legacy

T.I. isn't necessarily proud of his investment in Iggy Azalea's music career.

In an interview with The Root published this week (Oct. 9), the Atlanta rapper said that he's on the hunt to discover a new talented female with bars so that he can undo the "blunder" of his former artist Iggy. The Dime Trap rapper added that the Australian rapper's career is a stain on his legacy as a label executive.

“I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” Tip said during the interview with The Root. “That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

The Grand Hustle boss has not worked with the "Fancy" rapper since 2015. Tip signed the Aussie rapper to his label back in 2011 shorty after she released his debut mixtape, Ignorant Art.

When asked about Xtaci, a girl duo that Tip once worked with, T.I. said sometimes things get in the way.

“Sometimes people just grow up and find out that maybe their time, efforts and attention would be better applied elsewhere but, right now, we do have Tokyo Jetz.” Jetz is a woman rapper on the Grand Hustle label. She is mostly known for her single "The One."