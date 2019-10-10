tekashi69-reportedly-signs-new-10-million-deal-1570733343
Tekahshi 69 Reportedly Signs New Record Deal Worth $10 Million

October 10, 2019

Rapper Tekashi 69 reportedly signed a $10 million record deal with his former label 10K Projects for two albums once he's released from prison, TMZ reports.

TMZ also reports that one of the projects will be in English while the other will be in Spanish. It's unclear what will happen to the deal if 6ix9ine is given a long sentence.

Earlier today, Page Six reported that the rapper purchased new beats, and plans to recording music upon his release.

"It looks like he will be making music right away when he comes home," an anonymous music industry source told Page Six. "He already contacted a young NYC producer, and someone purchased two beats for him."

In September,  Tekashi testified against his former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack last week, plans to refuse the witness protection program.

The rapper born Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty in January to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges, and faces a minimum of 47 years in prison. If his cooperation is successful,he could receive a lighter sentence.

