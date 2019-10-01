A Texas Man Killed An Intruder And Then Went Back To Bed

When James Michael Meyer, 72, woke up and saw the body, he instructed his wife to call their lawyer before calling 911.

A Texas man has been charged with murder for killing an intruder and then going back to sleep.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the Dallas police, James Michael Meyer, 72, was awoken at 5 AM. Meyer told authorities he looked outside and saw someone attempting to break into his backyard shed. He then grabbed his gun and went outside to confront the intruder.

The warrant states that Meyer told the person not come any closer or he'd shoot. Meyer said the intruder took a few steps toward him with a pickax in his hand and that's when Meyer shot. He said the person dropped the pickax and ran to the park behind his house. Meyer said he shot "into the night" in the direction of the park and then went back to sleep.

At about 7 AM, Meyer woke up and saw what he thought was a black bag in the park, when he got closer he saw that it was a man on the ground. According to CNN, Meyer instructed his wife to call his lawyer before calling 911 at 7:04 AM.

According to the 911 dispatcher, Meyer refused to answer direct questions and repeatedly said: "he was a victim of a crime and that medical assistance was needed."

Police arrived to find a man lying facedown with a gunshot wound to the neck and deduced he'd been dead for several hours. Crime scene analysts called to process the scene didn't find any shell casings. Meyer would later reveal he found them and threw them away.

Meyer was arrested and charged with murder. He has since been released on a $150,000 bond. Police have not been able to identify the victim.