texas-murder-suspect-ankle-monitor-removed-back-payments
Mario Tama

A Murder Suspect's Ankle Bracelet Was Removed For Not Keeping Up With The Payments

October 6, 2019 - 12:00 pm by VIBE

A murder suspect's ankle bracelet was removed after falling behind on the payments, in essence, placing him at large.

According to reports, Clint Walker owed a little more than $300 for his ankle monitor and after failing to pay up, the vendor found Walker, took back the equipment and later notified the proper authorities.

"It effectively put our capital murder suspect more or less at large," First Assistant District Attorney David Mitcham said to the Houston Chronicle.

In 2016, Walker allegedly shot and killed 59-year-old security guard Enrique Garcia during a botched robbery. About two years later, Walker was released on specific conditions, which included the ankle monitor.

The company reportedly sent several notifications about Walker's ankle monitor to a county pretrial supervision department, including his failure to make timely payments.

Walker reportedly roamed free for about two weeks but has since been captured.

