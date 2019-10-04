tiffany-haddish-chingy-1570204841
Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish Shares Details On Past With Chingy

October 4, 2019 - 12:51 pm by VIBE Staff

Who would've thought?

Tiffany Haddish and Chingy were once an item, at least for a brief second according to the comedian. During an interview on Ellen, Haddish answered a question that asked if she's ever had relations with someone the public didn't know about. The Los Angeles native said she and St. Louis rapper Chingy had a fling.

However, the "Holidae In" artist, in a now-deleted comment, called Haddish's bluff and claimed she had relations with his brother and not him. "Hey if we gone be honest let's be honest," he reportedly wrote. It didn't take long for Haddish to reply, using the comments section on Instagram to share her recollection.

"Boy I been talking about hooking up with you for years why are you just now denying it?" Haddish stated. "We had a lot of fun back in the day and only had sex once don't make me start calling out all the skeletons." Chingy has yet to respond to Haddish's detailed account.

Watch the video that sparked it all below.

This Brooklyn Man Has Housed More Than 50 Teens In Foster Care

Over the last 12 years, Guy Bryant has opened his doors to more than 50 teenagers in the foster care system. Bryant, a former employee of New York's Administration for Children’s Services, fosters teenagers who are usually the hardest to place in homes.

“Everybody wants the babies, they’re cute. They’re cuddly, everybody wants the toddlers,” Bryant told Good Morning America on Friday (Oct. 4).

When asked why teens have a harder time finding homes he replied, “They go from place to place to place. They’re raised by a whole bunch of different people, so they have a whole bunch of different values.”

Bryant noted that potential foster parents “don’t want the problems” that come with fostering teenagers. But Bryant welcomes the opportunity. Here currently has four teenage foster sons.

Gregory Bell, bounced from one foster home to the next before meeting Bryant at age 17. Bell, a college student who lives with Bryant and his foster brothers, was excited to have his own set of keys. “Usually keys are not part of the deal,” Bell said. “Guy gave us keys that’s like, 'I’m giving you that trust and this is our house.' To have that foundation is like rebuilding something that was broken.”

Dior Dillard, 15, said he would be homeless without Bryant. “A lot of people have given up on me, but when I came here [Bryant] told me he wasn’t going to give up on me.”

For Shallah Dawson, moving in with Bryant has been much different from his last foster homes, particularly in the amount of space and trust that Bryant gives them.

“This kitchen means a lot to me because I just came from a place where the fridge was locked,” Dawson recalled. “I couldn’t eat when I wanted to.”

More than 171,000 teens are in foster care around the U.S. Black children are more likely to be placed in foster care, compared to whites, and are generally more vulnerable to obstacles of transitioning out of the foster care system, such as completing high school.

See more on Bryant’s story in the video above.

TV Land Awards 2003
Kevin Winter

Halle Berry, Ava DuVernay, Jada Pinkett-Smith And More Honor Diahann Carroll

In celebration of a legend.

Halley Berry, Ava DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Viola Davis and more are paying tribute to the legacy and “extraordinary” life of Diahann Carroll. The 84-year-old actress passed away on Friday (Oct. 4) following a battle with cancer.

With a career that spanned over four decades, Carroll’s impact reached across generations. The Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress made TV history in Julia, becoming the first black woman to star in a non stereotypical servant role, and further secured her legendary status with unforgettable roles in Dynasty, A Different World and Claudine, among other titles.

“Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep,” DuVernay tweeted. “An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense footsteps and elegantly left dialog along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll.”

Berry, who named Carroll in her 2002 Oscars speech and presented her with the Groundbreaking Role Award, at the 2003 TV Land Awards, reflected on the first time that she saw the Bronx native in Julia.

“I can still feel the impact of that moment to this day. Diahann’s powerful body of work not only paved the way for me, but she is a true testament to women of color in entertainment, and her affect on this world will be felt for years to come.

Washington shared a caption expressing her eternal love for Carroll. “I am because of you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Pinkett-Smith posted a vintage photo of Carroll sporting a pixie cut with the caption, “To our beloved Diahann Carroll... you may no longer be with us, but a legend you shall ALWAYS be.”

See more tributes below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I was a little girl when I saw a woman of color on TV for the first time. It was #DiahannCarroll in “Julia,” a story of a widowed nurse and the first portrayal of a black working woman on TV. I can still feel the impact of that moment to this day. Diahann’s powerful body of work not only paved the way for me, but she is a true testament to women of color in entertainment, and her affect on this world will be felt for years to come.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:38pm PDT

Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. pic.twitter.com/YXjh7d3LWU

— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I love you for eternity. With all my heart. I am because of you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:12pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

To our beloved Diahann Carroll ... you may no longer be with us, but a legend you shall ALWAYS be❤️✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Oct 4, 2019 at 12:26pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m absolutely devastated by the passing of Diahann Carroll. As a child, I looked up to her. As an adult, I was honored to call her a mentor & friend. I know it sounds superficial at first, but one of my most cherished moments in life was when she taught me about jewelry. Diahann spread her jewelry across the bed & taught me how to separate real diamonds & pearls from fake ones. Then she separated her favorites from the rest. They came from both piles. The meaning in doing so was that we each have to decide what’s important in life & what’s not. Thank you for being an important soul in my life. I love you, Ms. Carroll.

A post shared by Jackée Harry (@jackeeharry) on Oct 4, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Beauty like this never dies and neither will her legacy! The late great #Diahann carrol

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Oct 4, 2019 at 4:30pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My greatest blessing is that I had the honor to connect with you on a personal level. You shared your humor, your mess, your mistakes, your talent....You were authentic. As a woman and actress of color that will be your legacy. You left it all on the floor and we were shifted by it. Rest well Queen #DiahannCarroll. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Oct 4, 2019 at 11:35am PDT

#RIPDiahannCarroll thank you for paving the way!!! It was an honor to know you Queen!!! Your legacy will live on through us all!!!🙏🏾💋💋💋 https://t.co/JqMuS36Whb

— Taraji P. Henson (@TherealTaraji) October 4, 2019

My dear friend and mentor, Diahann Carroll. A groundbreaking talent.🕊 pic.twitter.com/h5eHHpJWsA

— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) October 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Diahann Carroll you taught us so much. We are stronger, more beautiful and risk takers because of you. We will forever sing your praises and speak your name. Love Love Love, Debbie

A post shared by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on Oct 4, 2019 at 9:50am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This one hurts deeply. My mom and Ms Diahann were friends since they were 14. She was a pioneer on so many levels. She made me believe I could be on television. I loved and cherished and idolized her like a daughter.... to hear her stories and listen to what she had to endure as black actress was unbelievable. Her legacy is remarkable 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 RIP Diahann Carroll thank you for the gift of your life🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Class #legacy #diahanncarroll #televisionpioneer 👸🏾

A post shared by Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) on Oct 4, 2019 at 9:38am PDT

She is, was, and forever will be AN ICON!! Simply everything, EVERYTHING! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/g40S0uG5yO

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 4, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I remember the 1st time laying my eyes on one of THE most beautiful, melanin filled human beings ever seen, Diahann Carroll. Thank you for showing us what being talented, classy, smart, witty, sexy, stunning... The list goes on and on! But, thank You for showing us how it’s done! Rest In Peace Beauty!!🙏🏾

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 4, 2019 at 4:15pm PDT

Summer Jam 2019
Nicholas Hunt

Lil Nas X, Cardi B Facing Lawsuit Over “Rodeo” Collaboration

Lil Nas X and Cardi B are facing a copyright infringement lawsuit over their “Rodeo” collaboration. An up-and-coming producer named Brandon Lee is suing the duo along with Sony Music, Columbia Records and Cardi's ex-manager, Klenord Raphael, TMZ reported on Friday (Oct. 4).

Lee alleges that “Rodeo” copied “Broad Day” a song that features his track, his "gwenXdonlee4-142.” According to the site, Lee claims that both track are similar in sound, cord progression, drumbeat, composition and more. It’s unclear how X and Cardi would have heard the 2017 track, although Lee purportedly asserts that the song was known around Atlanta.

Lil Nas X released “Rodeo” off his 7 EP over the summer. Although not as critically or commercially successful as “Old Town Road,” the track fell just shy of the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, debuting at No. 22.

Last week, Lil Nas X announced that he was going on vacation after working for seven months straight. The Atlanta native has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

Listen to both songs below.

