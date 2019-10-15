Harlem's A$AP Rocky hit the stage at the Rolling Loud festival this weekend. Between his set, the uptown-bred decided to unload a freestyle for his fans.

"Another victory be flawless like the skin on me, damn/Please don't compare him and me, you offendin' me," Rocky rapped. Many fans assumed that this was a line aimed at Travis Scott.

"This ain't a diss and we ain't enemies," Rockky continued. "They concerned with making hits, I'm more concerned with breaking history/The loudest n***a in the room the weakest/I guess them quiet dudes need better speakers."

Fans claim during ASAP Rocky’s set he dissed Travis Scott 👀 Do y’all agree or are they reaching? pic.twitter.com/L8CrTdjfIX

— The D.H. (@thedailyhood) October 16, 2019

Apparently fans didn't believe Flacko. He took to Twitter to further addressed the situation.

THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF SHIT SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO

— LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) October 16, 2019

Over the years, A$AP Rocky has not been too happy about being compared to Travis Scott, however there has never been bad blood between the two rappers. Last year during an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Flacko praised the G.O.O.D Music artist.

"There's times when I feel like I pioneered a lot of shit, but don't get acknowledgement from certain people or artists. I think a lot of people see it too," Rocky said.

"I think Travis Scott... he makes cool music," he continued. "He just had a baby, I'm happy for that."

In other A$AP Rocky news, the "Purple Swag" MC opened up about his addiction to sex during an interview with Angie Martinez for her Untold Stories of Hip-Hop series on Wetv.

"I've been a sex addict for some time," he said. "I can't be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't do nothing that I'm not proud of speaking on."