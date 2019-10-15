Travis Scott May Need Surgery After Dislocating Knee On Stage: Report
After falling during his performance at Rolling Loud New York last weekend, Travis Scott could be going under the knife. The “Sicko Mode” rapper reportedly dislocated his knee from falling on stage and may have to undergo surgery.
According to TMZ, Scott visited an orthopedic doctor in Los Angeles this week where he learned of the injury. Scott was given the option of surgery, or waiting to see if his knee heel on its own. Reportedly, the 28-year-old rap star and sports fan would rather have surgery so that he can go back to playing basketball comfortably. In 2018, the Houston native played in NBA player James Harden’s celebrity basketball game, and collaborated with Jordan Brand to introduce the Air Jordan XXXIII sneaker, with help from a group of high school ball players.
In more personal news, Scott and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner split earlier in the month after two years of dating, and welcoming a daughter together. News of the split followed rumors of Scott allegedly cheating on Jenner. Scott took to his Instagram Story last week to put the cheating rumors to rest.
“[It's] really affecting when u see false things said about you,” Scott wrote. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music and family at this moment is what's real.”