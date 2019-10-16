trina-GettyImages-1133347199-1571200567
Trina Is Taking It “One Day At A Time” Following Mother’s Death

October 16, 2019 - 12:49 am by VIBE Staff

The Miami native thanked everyone for their “continued prayers.”

Trina is taking things “one day at a time,” following the death of her beloved mother, Vernessa Taylor, last month. The Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star took to social media  with an emotionally honest update, and to thank everyone for their “continued prayers” and “sweet messages.”

“Taking it all one day at a time. Appreciative for the continued support and sweet messages,” she wrote.

Missy Elliott, who was among the many replies to Trina’s tweet, left heart emojis and prayer hands under the post.

Taylor died from cancer in early September. Trina broke her silence on her mother’s passing a month later, sharing an Instagram post similar to her recent tweet. The message included special shoutouts to Elliott, LaLa Anthony, Lil Wayne, Trick Daddy, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, Megan Thee Stallion, Tamar Braxton, Angie Martinez, Killer Mike and more who reached out to her after her mother died.

“All I can give and take is day by day, moments by moments right now and I am just asking for everyone to please understand that. We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured, to say the least! In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer,” she wrote. “Thank you to my team who has held me down during this time, I know things have not been easy on your end but I’m grateful to have you in my darkest moments!”

I can write a two—page letter on how appreciative and grateful I am for all of the love, prayers, gifts, calls, texts and more that I have received during this time. And I thank you all. I wish I can name every single person that has been in my corner during this time, but I can’t even imagine how I would put them all in just this one post. I am so thankful for my Rockstarrs globally who have sent me prayers and who continue to support me: it gives me motivation day by day. All I can give and take is day by day, moments by moments right now and I am just asking for everyone to please understand that. We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured to say the least! In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer. Thank you to my team who has held me down during this time, I know things have not been easy on your end but I’m grateful to have you in my darkest moments! Thank you Finger Licking, Sunday’s Eatery, StrongArm IMG, GMGPrints, and Dwight Richardson of Richardson Funeral Home. To my city, Miami and Mayor Francis X. Suarez, I was humbled and honored to receive the plaque you presented to my family for my mother and her commitments in the city. Ted Lucas (Slip N Slide Records) words aren’t enough to express on how you showed up and helped me so much, I am thankful to have started this journey under your wings as a music legend! EClass, home team always, and I am so grateful for your respect and love given to my family and I during this time. Thank you to Cheneka Chambers of Outrageous Events and your team for bringing the celebratory vision we envisioned for my mother alive. Special thank you to these beautiful ppl who have been reaching out, checking on me and sending condolences as well: LaLa, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, my brother Trick Daddy, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Seven Streeter, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, DaBrat, Meg Thee Stallion, Kandi, Kelly Price, Tamar Braxton, Angie Martinez, Killer Mike & Shay, Betty Wright and so many more..... 🧡🙏🏽

Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris

A$AP Rocky Says Beef With Travis Scott Is "Old" And "Played Out"

Harlem's A$AP Rocky hit the stage at the Rolling Loud festival this weekend. Between his set, the uptown-bred decided to unload a freestyle for his fans.

"Another victory be flawless like the skin on me, damn/Please don't compare him and me, you offendin' me," Rocky rapped. Many fans assumed that this was a line aimed at Travis Scott.

"This ain't a diss and we ain't enemies," Rockky continued. "They concerned with making hits, I'm more concerned with breaking history/The loudest n***a in the room the weakest/I guess them quiet dudes need better speakers."

Fans claim during ASAP Rocky’s set he dissed Travis Scott 👀 Do y’all agree or are they reaching? pic.twitter.com/L8CrTdjfIX

— The D.H. (@thedailyhood) October 16, 2019

Apparently fans didn't believe Flacko. He took to Twitter to further addressed the situation.

THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF SHIT SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO

— LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) October 16, 2019

Over the years, A$AP Rocky has not been too happy about being compared to Travis Scott, however there has never been bad blood between the two rappers. Last year during an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Flacko praised the G.O.O.D Music artist.

"There's times when I feel like I pioneered a lot of shit, but don't get acknowledgement from certain people or artists. I think a lot of people see it too," Rocky said.

"I think Travis Scott... he makes cool music,"  he continued. "He just had a baby, I'm happy for that."

In other A$AP Rocky news, the "Purple Swag" MC opened up about his addiction to sex during an interview with Angie Martinez for her Untold Stories of Hip-Hop series on Wetv.

"I've been a sex addict for some time," he said. "I can't be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't do nothing that I'm not proud of speaking on."

2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ludacris To Assist Entrepreneurship In Entertainment Program At Georgia State University

Ludacris is celebrating his homecoming at Georgia State University in a memorable way. The school's former student now mega-star announced a program that'll set students down a path of entrepreneurship in the entertainment field. The university's Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) will receive the Atlanta native as an artist-in-resident this fall semester.

"Georgia State is one of the most innovative and diverse universities in the country," he said in a statement, per Georgia State University News Hub. "I couldn't imagine a better place to work with students than CMII." The program was founded in 2014 as a gateway for students to utilize their degrees to enhance Atlanta's music and film sectors and beyond.

In the late '90s, Ludacris pursued a degree in music management. Now, he'll be able to share tips and lectures on successful entrepreneurship and work in tandem with professors.

“Chris is an incredibly talented artist and has so much industry knowledge to share,” Brennen Dicker, CMII executive director, said. “We are excited to see how our students, and really the entire institute, will benefit from this great new partnership.”

Hey @ludacris, time to update your PantherCard! We’re excited to welcome Chris Bridges back to campus this fall as an artist-in-residence in @cmii_gsu. That’s #TheStateWay! https://t.co/mrMNXETPAE pic.twitter.com/ODj5tnuTz5

— Georgia State University (@GeorgiaStateU) October 15, 2019

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Jada Pinkett Smith In Talks To Reprise 'Matrix' Role

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Matrix would return for a fourth storyline. Although a release date has yet to be announced, box office names like Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, and now Jada Pinkett Smith have been attached to the franchise's upcoming installment.

According to Deadline, Pinkett Smith may step into her previous role of Niobe from the films The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. Her agent is allegedly in negotiations with the movie's producers so it's not set in stone as of yet, but fans of the franchise hope to witness Pinkett Smith's appearance on screen. The Matrix premiered in 1999, depicting a sci-fi story of a battle between humans and machines.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pinkett Smith said her husband and fellow actor, Will Smith, auditioned for the lead role of Neo (played by Reeves). “I knew it would be revolutionary,” she said. He ultimately passed on the character, stating "I probably would have messed The Matrix up. I would have ruined it, so I did y’all a favor.”

The mother-of-two auditioned for Trinity but the role ended up going to Moss. However, the movie's visionaries Lana and Lilly Wachowski wrote Niobe with Pinkett Smith in mind. “I thought Carrie-Anne was the perfect Trinity, and there was no way I could do what she did,” she said. “And that’s the only time in my career I’ve said that about losing a role.”

