Trina Is Taking It “One Day At A Time” Following Mother’s Death
Trina is taking things “one day at a time,” following the death of her beloved mother, Vernessa Taylor, last month. The Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star took to social media with an emotionally honest update, and to thank everyone for their “continued prayers” and “sweet messages.”
“Taking it all one day at a time. Appreciative for the continued support and sweet messages,” she wrote.
Missy Elliott, who was among the many replies to Trina’s tweet, left heart emojis and prayer hands under the post.
🧡🧡🙏🏾
Taylor died from cancer in early September. Trina broke her silence on her mother’s passing a month later, sharing an Instagram post similar to her recent tweet. The message included special shoutouts to Elliott, LaLa Anthony, Lil Wayne, Trick Daddy, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, Megan Thee Stallion, Tamar Braxton, Angie Martinez, Killer Mike and more who reached out to her after her mother died.
“All I can give and take is day by day, moments by moments right now and I am just asking for everyone to please understand that. We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured, to say the least! In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer,” she wrote. “Thank you to my team who has held me down during this time, I know things have not been easy on your end but I’m grateful to have you in my darkest moments!”
I can write a two—page letter on how appreciative and grateful I am for all of the love, prayers, gifts, calls, texts and more that I have received during this time. And I thank you all. I wish I can name every single person that has been in my corner during this time, but I can’t even imagine how I would put them all in just this one post. I am so thankful for my Rockstarrs globally who have sent me prayers and who continue to support me: it gives me motivation day by day. All I can give and take is day by day, moments by moments right now and I am just asking for everyone to please understand that. We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured to say the least! In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer. Thank you to my team who has held me down during this time, I know things have not been easy on your end but I’m grateful to have you in my darkest moments! Thank you Finger Licking, Sunday’s Eatery, StrongArm IMG, GMGPrints, and Dwight Richardson of Richardson Funeral Home. To my city, Miami and Mayor Francis X. Suarez, I was humbled and honored to receive the plaque you presented to my family for my mother and her commitments in the city. Ted Lucas (Slip N Slide Records) words aren’t enough to express on how you showed up and helped me so much, I am thankful to have started this journey under your wings as a music legend! EClass, home team always, and I am so grateful for your respect and love given to my family and I during this time. Thank you to Cheneka Chambers of Outrageous Events and your team for bringing the celebratory vision we envisioned for my mother alive. Special thank you to these beautiful ppl who have been reaching out, checking on me and sending condolences as well: LaLa, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, my brother Trick Daddy, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Seven Streeter, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, DaBrat, Meg Thee Stallion, Kandi, Kelly Price, Tamar Braxton, Angie Martinez, Killer Mike & Shay, Betty Wright and so many more..... 🧡🙏🏽