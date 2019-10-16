Trina Is Taking It “One Day At A Time” Following Mother’s Death

The Miami native thanked everyone for their “continued prayers.”

Trina is taking things “one day at a time,” following the death of her beloved mother, Vernessa Taylor, last month. The Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star took to social media with an emotionally honest update, and to thank everyone for their “continued prayers” and “sweet messages.”

“Taking it all one day at a time. Appreciative for the continued support and sweet messages,” she wrote.

Missy Elliott, who was among the many replies to Trina’s tweet, left heart emojis and prayer hands under the post.

🧡🧡🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 15, 2019

Taylor died from cancer in early September. Trina broke her silence on her mother’s passing a month later, sharing an Instagram post similar to her recent tweet. The message included special shoutouts to Elliott, LaLa Anthony, Lil Wayne, Trick Daddy, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, K. Michelle, Megan Thee Stallion, Tamar Braxton, Angie Martinez, Killer Mike and more who reached out to her after her mother died.

“All I can give and take is day by day, moments by moments right now and I am just asking for everyone to please understand that. We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured, to say the least! In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer,” she wrote. “Thank you to my team who has held me down during this time, I know things have not been easy on your end but I’m grateful to have you in my darkest moments!”

Read the full post below.