As fans patiently wait to catch up with the cast of Insecure via the show's fourth season, a real-life kerfluffle erupted on social media over the weekend involving one of the cast members.

In the episode “Side Effects of Professionalism Part 1” of Amanda Seales' podcast Small Doses, the comedienne spoke in length about an incident that took place at the Black Emmy's afterparty, which was created by Issa Rae's longtime publicist and friend Vanessa Anderson.

During the episode, Seales frankly stated her relationship with Anderson as "We are not friends.”

"She has never been nice to me, ever,” Seales explained. “She’s always had a curtness, and she’s always seemed to be bothered simply by my demeanor, my way of communicating with her, etc. At a certain point it became, ‘Well this is not someone I need to speak to because I don’t work for her, she doesn’t work for me. There’s no reason for us to interact for all intents and purposes. So we don’t.”

According to Seales, at last year's party, she had trouble getting in and when she attempted to get Anderson's attention, Anderson responded coldly. When she brought it up to Rae, Seales' said the show writer and creator stayed out of it.

During this year's event Seales' was confused when she arrived at the Black Emmy's Party and couldn't get in. After finally getting in despite being told she wasn't on the list, Seales' located the table with her HBO castmates, but was unceremoniously escorted out by security.

“It was wildly humiliating,” Seales said.

Seales said she was even more hurt when her castmates didn't intervene.

“I’m also seeing people seeing this happen and they’re doing nothing,” she said. “If I saw this happening to someone else, I would have been all up in that shit."

It was a mixed bag of reactions on social media upon hearing Seales' side of the story. However, in a now-deleted tweet, Insecure actor Sarunas J. Jackson seemingly corroborated why Seales was given the boot.

"You can't be a disrespectful-ass human being and expect people to want to hang out with you," he tweeted. "It's quite simple. Sit it out."

Some used the trending topic to bestow their best memes, gif, and videos, while others saw a larger issue at hand.

