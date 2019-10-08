Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals
Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)
Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

Tyler Perry's Studio Complex To Feature Housing For Displaced Women And LGBTQ Youth

October 8, 2019 - 1:45 pm by VIBE Staff

Perry plans to keep expanding to serve those that have been displaced.

Tyler Perry produced a historic night in Atlanta when he unveiled his movie studio complex. Spanning 330 acres, the director/producer/writer hosted A-list guests in the entertainment field for an unforgettable moment. While structures like a replicated White House to massive studio lots named after famous black actors and directors were shared with the public, Perry also plans to keep expanding but this new addition will serve those that have been displaced.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Perry said he's "most excited about" establishing housing for women and girls who are victims of trafficking and LGBTQ youth that have been displaced. "Having a compound that's a beautiful place right here, somewhere on this 330 acres where they're trained in the business and they become self-sufficient," he said. "They can live in nice apartments, there's daycare, all of these wonderful things that allows them to re-enter society and then pay it forward again."

Perry said when he first moved to Atlanta to pursue his passion, it was tough to make ends meet and ended up homeless. "Atlanta has truly been the promised land for me. I came here with nothing, lived off Sylvan Road, ended up homeless and starving, but I was always praying and believing," he previously said on Facebook.

Now, the Madea franchise creator is looking back on his progress since purchasing his studio land in 2015. During 2019's BET Awards, Perry mentioned the significance of Fort McPherson, home to his massive studio lot.

"The studio was once a Confederate Army base," Perry said at this year's BET Awards, per CNN. "And, I want you to hear this, which meant that there was Confederate soldiers on that base, plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million Negroes enslaved. Now that land is owned by one Negro."

Lil Kim At 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards
Thaddaeus McAdams

BET Hip Hop Awards 2019: Watch All The Performances Here

There were awards given out at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, but this year's festivities were all about the performances. Hip-hop's biggest up and comers (Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, YBN Cordae, Saweetie), more established names, (Rick Ross, Rapsody, Chance The Rapper), and flat out legends (Lil Kim) all blessed the stage. This year also saw the return of the annual Cyphers, and connected with URL to integrate battles into the show for the first time. Look below for the performances from the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion And DaBaby Perform "Hot Girl Summer" And "Cash Shit" Lil Duval, TOM. G, And KaMillion Team Up For City Boys Performance YBN Cordae And Anderson .Paak Perform "RPN" Saweetie Performs "My Type" With Lil Jon And Petey Pablo Rapsody Performs "Nina" And "Serena" Chance The Rapper Performs "Sun Come Down" DaBaby Performs "Intro" And "Baby Sitter" With Offset Rick Ross and T-Pain Perform Medley Lil Baby and DaBaby Perform "Baby" T-TOP Vs. Shotgun Suge – Battle DNA vs. Geechi Gotti – Battle
Keak Da Sneak Shares New Outlook After Prison

Keak Da Sneak has a new outlook following his release from prison last month. The Bay Area rap icon, who is currently in a wheelchair, has been enjoying his freedom after serving five months in Amador County in California State Prison for gun possession.

“I’m just so blessed, I’m happy, I’m free,” he told San Francisco's KPIX news before sharing an optimistic perspective on his legal troubles. “God works in mysterious ways, I think he just wanted me to see how fast you can throw your life away, or throw your freedom away.”

Keak was originally sentenced to 16 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, which he began carrying after surviving two separate shootings in 2017, including one incident where he was shot eight times at a gas station. Given his health condition, Keak made a public plea for a house arrest sentence instead of prison time. The public outcry led to an online petition that resulted in Keak being moved to his own prison cell.

Prison staff took care mostly took care of him while in custody, with one exception. “As far as on the medical level… they [were] there for me. As far as my pain medication…they wasn’t really giving me no meds for pain.”

Now that he's free, Keak is back in the recording studio. Last weekend, the Oakland native whose birth name is Charles Kente Williams, hit the Rolling Loud Bay Area stage as a special guest of G-Eazy. “It’s a natural body high like, ‘Wow, they love me still,’ you know what I mean?” he said of the performance. “I really needed to see that.”

Although doctors aren’t sure if he’ll regain use of his legs, the “Super Hyphy” rhymer is in physical therapy, and has every intention of walking without his wheelchair one day. “This chair is going out the door, so my fans can look forward to me walking,” he said while showing that he can life his leg. “I need a lot of support.”

The 41-year-old rapper also shared some advice for aspiring recording artist. “Hard work and dedication, and there ain’t nothing but drama on the street after midnight, so with that being said, be indoors.”

See the full interview in the video above.

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
DaBaby speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), hip-hop artists descended upon television screens for BET's annual Hip-Hop Awards showcase in Atlanta, Georgia. From Megan Thee Stallion to YBN Cordae, the star-studded event awarded the genre's top artists for their achievements this year, including a special tribute to Lil' Kim.

View the winners below.

Best Hip-Hop Video: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "A Lot" Cardi B – "Money" - WINNER City Girls featuring Cardi B – "Twerk" DaBaby – "Suge" Meek Mill featuring Drake – "Going Bad" Travis Scott featuring Drake – "Sicko Mode"

Best Collabo, Duo or Group: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole – "A Lot" Cardi B and Bruno Mars – "Please Me" DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – "Higher" Lil Baby and Gunna – "Drip Too Hard" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" - WINNER Travis Scott featuring Drake – "Sicko Mode"

Hot Ticket Performer: Cardi B DaBaby Drake Megan Thee Stallion - WINNER The Carters Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year: 2 Chainz Drake J. Cole - WINNER Meek Mill Nipsey Hussle YBN Cordae

Video Director of the Year: Benny Boom Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard Calmatic Dave Meyers Eif Rivera Travis Scott - WINNER

DJ of the Year: Chase B DJ Drama DJ Envy DJ Esco DJ Khaled Mustard - WINNER

Producer of the Year: DJ Khaled - WINNER London On Da Track Metro Boomin Mustard Swizz Beatz Tay Keith

MVP of the Year: Cardi B DJ Khaled Drake J. Cole Megan Thee Stallion Nipsey Hussle - WINNER

Single of the Year: "Act Up" – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls) "Big Ole Freak" – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion) "Money" – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B) "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) - WINNER "Sicko Mode" – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy and Tay Keith (Travis Scott featuring Drake) "Suge" – Produced by Pooh Beatz and JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Album of the Year: Travis Scott – Astroworld - WINNER Meek Mill – Championships Lizzo – Cuz I Love You DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd Tyler, the Creator – Igor Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Best New Hip Hop Artist: Blueface DaBaby - WINNER Lil Nas X Megan Thee Stallion Roddy Ricch YBN Cordae

Hustler of the Year: Cardi B DJ Khaled JAY-Z - WINNER Nipsey Hussle Rick Ross Travis Scott

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style): Cardi B - WINNER DJ Khaled French Montana Meek Mill dRAY KICKZ Travis Scott

Best Mixtape: Jack Harlow – Loose Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3 Megan Thee Stallion – Fever - WINNER Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y – 2009 YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae and YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: 21 Savage – "Wish Wish" (DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B and 21 Savage) Cardi B – "Clout" (Offset featuring Cardi B) Cardi B – "Twerk" (City Girls featuring Cardi B) J. Cole – "A Lot" (21 Savage featuring J. Cole) - WINNER Rick Ross – "Money in the Grave" (Drake featuring Rick Ross) Rick Ross – "What's Free" (Meek Mill featuring JAY-Z and Rick Ross)

Impact Track: 21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend - "Higher" J. Cole - "Middle Child" - WINNER Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican" Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott - "Tempo" YoungBoy Never Broke Again feat. Quando Rondo and Kevin Gates - "I Am Who They Say I Am"

Best International Flow: Faiz (Nigeria) Ghetts (UK) Kalash (France) Little Simz (UK) Nasty C (South Africa) Tory Lanez (Canada) Sarkodie (Ghana) - WINNER

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App: All Hip-Hop Complex - WINNER HotNewHipHop The Shade Room WorldStar XXL

