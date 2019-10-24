Wayne State University Offers Detroit High School Graduates Tuition-Free Education

A post-high school education just became a lot easier to attain for Detroit residents. According to the Detroit Metro Times, students on track to graduate from a Detroit high school (charter, home school, parochial, public. private schools included) in fall 2020 or a resident with a high school diploma can receive a tuition-free education at Wayne State University.

The news site notes there are 49,276 students attending Detroit Public Schools that have the potential to enroll at Wayne State when eligible and begin their collegiate career loan-free. Students will have to apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1. Additionally, applicants must register with RaiseMe, a tool that provides students access to tracking their goals and the potential to receive micro-scholarships.

"Every Michigander deserves an affordable post-secondary education, and Wayne State has been a tremendous leader on this issue," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said via statement. "Earlier this year, I announced a statewide goal of reaching 60 percent of Michiganders with a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2030, and the Heart of Detroit Scholarship will bring us one step closer to meeting that goal. I'm eager to work with leaders like Mayor Duggan, President Wilson, and anyone else who wants to bring down the cost of a college education for everyone in Michigan."

The funds will handle tuition only and not room and board or books. Upon receipt of financial aid, the tuition will cover what's remaining. "Opportunity, accessibility and affordability are all pillars of the high quality education we provide, and the Heart of Detroit scholarship delivers on all those values," Wilson said.