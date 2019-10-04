Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
Getty Images

Wendy Williams To Pay Ex $250K So He Can Find A New House: Report

October 4, 2019 - 1:03 am by VIBE Staff

Wendy Williams will be footing the bill for her estranged husband’s moving expenses. The talk show host must pay $250,000 so that her ex, Kevin Hunter, can “secure new living arrangements,” Page Six reported on Thursday (Oct. 3).

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Hunter has to leave their former New Jersey home. Williams has already moved out, and into a self-described “bachelorette pad” in Manhattan. The exes have reportedly reached an “interim finical agreement,” as they continue divorce proceedings. In addition to moving expenses, Hunter is seeking spousal support and money to cover attorneys fees.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April, after he reportedly welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Hunter and Williams, who were married for more than 20 years, share an adult teenage son. Hunter was also Williams manager and executive producer on her talk show, as well as a partner in her production company and non-profit organization.

Earlier in the week, Williams seemingly took a verbal swipe at Hudson, during a segment on her talk show. Although Williams didn’t name Hudson or Hunter directly, she accused an unnamed woman of “poking holes” in a condom in order to get pregnant, and insinuated that Hudson was “miserable.”

Watch the clip below (the comments begin at the 15:24 mark).

 

