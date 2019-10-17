Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
David Livingston

Watch Wendy Williams Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

October 17, 2019 - 10:48 pm by VIBE Staff

Wendy Williams has reached a milestone.

After more than three decades in broadcasting, the New Jersey-born talk show host finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (Oct. 17). Williams was joined by her 19-year-old son Kevin, as thousands of fans lined the streets of Hollywood to cheer her on.

The New Jersey native decided not to prepare a speech for the occasion, “because I know from the top of my heart who I want to thank from the bottom of my heart.”

Williams went on to thank The Wendy Williams Show staff, as well as her manager, makeup artists, and assistant. During a somber moment in the speech, Williams made references to her troublesome year, which has included splitting from estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and moving into a sober living house.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year but…slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit. And this is on of those monumental days that makes me say ‘if you don’t believe in yourself who’s going to believe in you?’” she said. “Sometimes life is a very, very lonely path and you’ve gotta’ make some hard decisions.”

The 55-year-old talk broadcasting maven got emotional while thanking her son Kevin Jr. “It’s me and you kid,” Williams said as her son sat in the audience. “He’s 19, so he only knows me doing this [radio]. Somehow he always tells me that I’m still just mom.”

Watch the full ceremony below (scroll to the 28:00 mark for Williams remarks).

Popular

Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" Meets Claims Of Plagiarism

From the Web

More on Vibe

kevin-gates-GettyImages-1157288518-1571372090
Amy Sussman

Kevin Gates Says Breastfeeding Incident Inspired His Weight Loss

Motivation comes in many forms.

Kevin Gates decided that it was time to lose weight after an “embarrassing” breastfeeding incident with his friend’s baby, the rapper recently admitted to Men’s Health.

“I had my shirt off and I was holding my patna’s baby and his baby tried to suck on my breast,” Gates explained in a video posted on Wednesday (Oct. 16) where he responded to internet comments.

The attempted breastfeeding obviously had a lasting effect on Gates, who dropped a whopping 100 pounds. “I was like ‘I am too f**king fat, and I’m a fat slob. I need to lose weight.”

Gates keeps the weight off by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a regular workout schedule. Thanks to his slimmer frame, Gates is no longer insecure about showing off his chest, but he's still haunted by the memory of his friend's baby trying to feed on his breast. “That was the most embarrassing sh*t,” Gates confessed. “Even though I'm a big gorilla, I got feelings, too. Man, that s**t hurt my fu**ing feelings.”

Hear Gates recall the full story and more below.

Continue Reading
harrison-barnes-GettyImages-1084435338-1571361122
Matthew Stockman

NBA Player Harrison Barnes To Pay For Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral

Sacramento Kings player Harrison Barnes and Malik Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles, have offered to pay for Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral, an attorney for Jefferson’s family revealed to the Dallas Morning News.

Barnes and his wife, Brittany, will be paying half of the funeral costs, and Jackson is covering the other half, according to the news outlet.

Jefferson, 28, was killed by former Ft. Worth police officer Aaron Dean last weekend. She was inside her home playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew at the time.

Dean was responding to a non-emergency call placed by Jefferson’s neighbor who was concerned about Jefferson’s door being open. Jefferson’s nephew said that she pulled a handgun out of her purse and aimed at the window, after hearing noise around the apartment. Dean shot and killed Jefferson within seconds of creeping up to the property and yelling for her to put her hands up.

“My wife and I want to do something for that family. It was a tragic situation that happened,” Barnes told reporters on Thursday (Oct. 17). “No one should be killed during a wellness check, but the biggest thing is anytime someone has to go through that, the last thing that you want to have to worry about is trying to come up with the money for a funeral.”

Barnes, who played for the Dallas Mavericks before being traded earlier in the year, still has a connection to the area. “Anytime you come into a community, you always have a piece of that community with you and you want to give back,” he said.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes, formerly of the Dallas Mavericks, has offered to pay for funeral expenses for Atatiana Jeffereson, who was killed by a police officer in her Ft. Worth home. He explains below. pic.twitter.com/x9bWwZeDAc

— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 17, 2019

Jefferson’s death came days after former DPD officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean, who was also killed in his own home.

Dean resigned from the police department earlier this week and has since been charged with murder.

Jefferson’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19.

 

Continue Reading
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals
: Contact your local office for all commercial or promotional uses. Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec). Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.
Getty Images

Frank Ocean Establishes PrEP+ Party In New York City

Frank Ocean has launched a queer nightclub party in New York City titled PrEP+, Pitchfork reports. The party is named after the HIV preventative drug, pre-exposure prophylaxis, which debuted in 2012. Its theme highlights the AIDS epidemic of the '80s and '90s, showcasing what nightlife would've been like if the medication existed then.

PrEP is formed in conjunction with Frank’s "Blonded" brand. The party was also made possible by the popular queer magazine, Gay Letter.

According to the publication's Instagram account, the event will take place tonight (October 17) and will be the first in a series of parties. For those interested in attending, tickets have reportedly been distributed and the location will be announced later today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This Thursday night a new party from @blonded called PrEP+ in NYC. PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance. PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs. The night is named PrEP+ as an homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) -- which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDs for those who are not infected but are at high risk -- had been invented in that era. Ticket links have been distributed and the venue will be announced to ticket-holders on the evening of the night. Club hours are 10pm-late. House rules: No photos or videos are allowed Consent is mandatory Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form or discrimination The dance floor is for dancing www.blonded.co

A post shared by GAYLETTER 🌈 (@gayletter) on Oct 16, 2019 at 5:28pm PDT

In other Frank Ocean news, he's reportedly working on an album that will showcase the classic electronic techno sounds of Detroit and Chicago with a French influence.

 

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Gina Rodriguez Issues Second Apology For Using The N-Word

Movies & TV

1d ago

Jada Pinkett Smith In Talks To Reprise 'Matrix' Role

Features

2d ago

20 Minutes With Davido: The Afrobeats Giant Talks Confidence, Timing And Strong Foundations