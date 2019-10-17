Watch Wendy Williams Get A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Wendy Williams has reached a milestone.

After more than three decades in broadcasting, the New Jersey-born talk show host finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (Oct. 17). Williams was joined by her 19-year-old son Kevin, as thousands of fans lined the streets of Hollywood to cheer her on.

The New Jersey native decided not to prepare a speech for the occasion, “because I know from the top of my heart who I want to thank from the bottom of my heart.”

Williams went on to thank The Wendy Williams Show staff, as well as her manager, makeup artists, and assistant. During a somber moment in the speech, Williams made references to her troublesome year, which has included splitting from estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and moving into a sober living house.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year but…slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit. And this is on of those monumental days that makes me say ‘if you don’t believe in yourself who’s going to believe in you?’” she said. “Sometimes life is a very, very lonely path and you’ve gotta’ make some hard decisions.”

The 55-year-old talk broadcasting maven got emotional while thanking her son Kevin Jr. “It’s me and you kid,” Williams said as her son sat in the audience. “He’s 19, so he only knows me doing this [radio]. Somehow he always tells me that I’m still just mom.”

Watch the full ceremony below (scroll to the 28:00 mark for Williams remarks).