NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall with Wendy Williams hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter at SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Wendy Williams To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Wendy Williams' name will be marked down in Hollywood forever.

Wendy Williams has become the latest celebrity honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. The talk show host will receive the coveted accolade on Oct. 17, ABC reports.

Williams has a career that spans over 25 years. She helmed a nationally syndicated radio show, The Wendy Williams Experience, which reached an estimated 12 million listeners nationwide. Wendy was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November 2009.

Amid her accomplishments, the host is producing a biopic for Lifetime, which will reportedly be called How You Doing? The biopic will showcase the 55-year-old's struggle with cocaine addiction, her recent divorce and a date rape she endured by the hands of a rapper. The film will also show parts of childhood and adolescence.

In spite of overcoming tumultuous episodes in her life, Williams knew from an early age what she wanted to become. And to the say the least, it all worked out.

In 2015, Williams told VIBE, “I was maybe nine years old when I knew what I wanted to be. And eventually, it became solidified in sixth grade. I forget how old you are in sixth grade, but I knew I wanted to be a radio broadcaster or a news broadcaster.

“I knew that school was not for me. I think that school is something that is necessary for children, and I would push it on my kids the same way my parents pushed it on me,” she continued. “But I always knew I wanted to be a showgirl. My parents always told me I had that flair, and I always felt it. But not to be an actress or something like that, but just to be a newscaster.”