XXXtentaction Releases "Royalty" Feat Stefflon Don, Ky-Mani Marley, And OG Vybz Kartel

Wednesday morning (Oct. 2), the estate of XXXtentaction released the brand new music visuals to go along with Triple X's "Royalty," a Caribbean-inspired song with Stefflon Don, Ky-Mani Marley and OG Vybz Kartel.

With director Damian Fyffe behind the lens, the artists find themselves taking in Caribbean culture as they rap their respective verses for the camera.

X uses a rapid flow over the island-inspired instrumental.

"Yeah, it's funny how shit change/Poor shorty wanna young nigga drawers, that shit stains / In a poor house, Biscayne/Now I'm in the coupe with a crib, niggas Chris Paine/Never could forget all the nights it was just pain/Now I'm finna come for the throne, don't forget, mane," XXXtentacion raps.

X's estate is slated to release a posthumous project titled, Bad Vibes Forever a forthcoming LP. The album includes features from Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X and Blink-182.

