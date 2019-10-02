XXXtentaction Releases "Royalty" Feat Stefflon Don, Ky-Mani Marley, And OG Vybz Kartel

October 2, 2019 - 12:48 pm by Darryl Robertson

Wednesday morning (Oct. 2), the estate of XXXtentaction released the brand new music visuals to go along with Triple X's "Royalty," a Caribbean-inspired song with Stefflon Don, Ky-Mani Marley and OG Vybz Kartel.

With director Damian Fyffe behind the lens, the artists find themselves taking in Caribbean culture as they rap their respective verses for the camera.

X uses a rapid flow over the island-inspired instrumental.

"Yeah, it's funny how shit change/Poor shorty wanna young nigga drawers, that shit stains / In a poor house, Biscayne/Now I'm in the coupe with a crib, niggas Chris Paine/Never could forget all the nights it was just pain/Now I'm finna come for the throne, don't forget, mane," XXXtentacion raps.

X's estate is slated to release a posthumous project titled, Bad Vibes Forever a forthcoming LP. The album includes features from Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X and Blink-182.

Watch XXXTentacion's new video above.

 

Popular

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show

From the Web

More on Vibe

Gang Starr Celebrate "Family and Loyalty" In New Video

DJ Premier blew more life into Gang Starr  the J. Cole-assisted "Family and Loyalty," which is the group's first release in 16 years, and first without Guru, who passed away in 2010.

DJ Premier honored the legacy of his partner with the hard-hitting track's visual on Wednesday (Oct. 2).

Directed by Fab 5 Freddy, the visuals were shot in Harlem heart of Harlem. Preemo showcased his close ties the streets as he maneuvered uptown. The video flips back to vintage shots of Guru, as his 19-year-old son, Keith Casim, is also shown throughout the video. .

Cole's final feature finds him spitting raps through a laptop. in an open basketball gym after working on his lethal jumper.

Since Guru's untimely death in 2010 of cardiac arrest, Preem has released PRhyme, and PRhyme 2, both with Royce the 5.

Watch Gang Starr's video above.

Continue Reading

Watch Kanye West's Energetic Freestyle At His NYC Sunday Service

This past weekend, Kanye West held Sunday Service in Chicago and New York City after his event in Detroit.

Here, in NYC at Greater Allen Cathedral in Queens, 'Ye hit the pulpit, and moved the crowed with an energetic freestyle as the choir and attendees rocked with controversial MC.

In other Kanye news, the College Dropout rapper announced that Jesus is King, the film, will hit IMAX theaters Oct. 25.

Filmed over the Summer of 2019, Jesus is King will follow Ye's Sunday Services events.

"Jesus Is King brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert," Imax said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of Imax."

👀 pic.twitter.com/aAkkWdlW1M

— IMAX (@IMAX) September 28, 2019

There are no details on the Jesus is King the album.

Watch Kanye freestyle in the clip above.

Continue Reading

Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross And DMX Take Over Harlem In New Video "Just In Case"

The Godfather of Harlem, a story about Harlem's infamous hustler Bumpy Johnson, premieres on EPIX Sept.29. The film's soundtrack is being curated by Epic Records--with new songs dropping every Friday.

Today (Sept. 27),  the folks over at Epic released the DAPS-produced visuals for "Just in Case" featuring Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz and DMX.

Rick Ross, wearing a white mink, raps about dreams of money bags from the inside of an old school Lincoln Town Car that's parked in a dark alley. DMX sits at a table next to Forest Whitaker--who plays Bumpy Johnson--and Rozay as he handles his verse.

This video was shot at Harlem's Minton's Playhouse, a legendary jazz spot at Uptowns's 118th Street.

The Godfather of Harlem tells the story Bumpy Johnson's ties to the Genovese mob family, his relationship with Malcolm X, and larger-than-life status in Harlem World.

Watch the video above.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Music

1d ago

Opinion: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Is His Attempt To Get Right With God

Music News

2d ago

Uncle Luke Calls Out JAY-Z For J. Lo And Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show