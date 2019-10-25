Premiere: YFN Lucci Has A Bad Break-Up In "Ride For Me" Video

YFN Lucci taps Yungeen Ace for the lovers quarrel anthem.

Earlier this year, ATL's YFN Lucci released his Gangsta Grillz mixtape 650Luc. One of the many standouts on the 17-song effort is the lovelorn track titled, "Ride for Me" featuring Yungeen Ace.

Today (Oct. 25), the "Everyday We Lit" rapper linked with VIBE to premiere the song's visuals. In the video, Lucci is hurt by the fact that his girl isn't the ride-or-die woman she claimed to be. After having a disagreement with his significant other, the former lovers part ways.

"This song is a message to let women know that as men we need a ride-or-die and not a nagger," Lucci says to VIBE. Other standouts on 650Luc include "I'm Gone," "Backend," "Pull Up With A 100," and the Chris Brown-assisted radio banger, "All Night Long."

Last year, Lucci spoke to VIBE about waxing poetic about his trials and tribulations.

"I’m rapping about true stories. I’m talking about sh*t that matters, sh*t people are going to feel," Lucci said. "On this project (Ray Ray from Summerhill) it’s more on that Wish Me Well feel. I’m rapping—I’ve always rapped, but I’m singing on my hooks. But you have to listen to what I’m saying. I’m telling you about my life, my past. I made it rapping. I’m from Summerhill. We don’t make it out of there."

Watch the video for "Ride for Me" above.