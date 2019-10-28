YG Makes Fan Exit Stage Left After He Refused To Say "F**k Donald Trump"

The incident occurred at the Mala Luna Festival.

Since Donald Trump's presidency began in 2016, rapper YG has remained forthright in his opposition against Trump's tenure. YG's disdain was even recorded on his 2016 record "F**k Donald Trump" that features the late Nipsey Hussle.

Yet during San Antonio's Mala Luna festival on Saturday (Oct. 26), he invited a fan onstage during the song's airplay but kicked the unidentified person off his set because he refused to repeat the song's title.

YG spotted this dude and called him out on stage to say Fuck Donald Trump...he couldnt do it 😂😂 @malalunafest #malaluna2019 pic.twitter.com/nZQDudywke — βαυδς (@theofficialacb) October 27, 2019

In an interview with i-D, YG noted that he wanted Macklemore and G-Eazy on a sequel to "F**k Donald Trump."

“They’re the two biggest white rappers in the game! I’m like, if I get two of the biggest white rap dudes in the game on this ‘F**k Donald Trump’ record, that sh*t is gonna mean something,” he said. “Before Macklemore was on ‘Part 2’ he said like, ‘Good sh*t bro, that sh*t was needed,’ about the first song. So I was like, ‘Bro, you support Trump?’ and he was like ‘F**k no!’ I’m like, ‘Well look, I’m doing this remix and I want you to hop on it. It’s actually with G-Eazy.’ And he was like, ‘I got you, send that sh*t.’ That’s just the rap community. Everybody know that’s where this rap sh*t started from: talking about problems and what’s going on in inner city communities.”

Following the song's popularity, the "Go Loko" rapper also revealed the Secret Service contacted his record label and wanted to scan his album, Still Brazy, for any more lyrics referring to Trump.

“The Secret Service called in on Universal and was like, ‘Send me the lyrics to YG’s album because we gotta see what he’s talking about,’” he said in an interview with Whoo Kid. “They did the whole album. That’s why on ‘FDT’ on the album, it’s parts of the song that I had to blank out. Then on the next song ‘Blacks & Browns,’ when Sad Boy’s spitting his sh*t—he said some sh*t toward Donald Trump too—they heard that, and we had to either change it or blank it out, so we put the static noise on top of that. But yeah, it was a real situation going on…Ever since John F. Kennedy got assassinated, they can’t have any people promoting kill Trump, shoot Trump, pop Trump, all that. And we had those types of lines up in the song.”