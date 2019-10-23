young-thug-kevin-liles-hbcu-challenge-1571845243
Young Thug And Kevin Liles Are Giving A HBCU Marching Band A Chance To Win $25,000

October 23, 2019

Atlanta's Young Thug and 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles are getting into the HBCU spirit by giving a band a chance to win $25,000.

Thugga and Liles announced the "Hot" Battle of The Bands Challenge" by calling on HBCU marching bands to create a brief TikTok video performance them performing Young Thug's record, "Hot."

"I come from an HBCU, I started out at the school of engineering at Morgan State University and there would be no me without my experience at MSU,”Liles said via press release. “Homecomings and the power of their marching bands have always been at the core of an HBCU’s school spirit.”

“Our commitment from Young Thug and 300 is to support those very creatives who give their all and inspire us to build upon the HBCU communities,"Liles continues. "On behalf of Young Thug and I, we will always commit to putting the arts at the front of our philanthropic efforts."

To enter, participating bands must post the video to their school’s TikTok account using #HotBOTBChallenge, #HBCUBattleofTheBands, #HBCUHotChallenge, and #EverythingLitty by December 1. Bands can also share the clip with those hashtags on other social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The HBCU with the highest engagement on their video will receive a $25,000 donation to the institution’s music department/band program.

The #HotBOTBChallenge contest comes after Thugger  performed “Hot” alongside Gunna, Wheezy and Temple University's Diamond Marching Band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking of hip-hop and college, Queen Latifah received an honorary doctorate from Rutgers University earlier this year. Nas' Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellowship at Harvard has continued to thrive since it's inception in 2013. And producer 9th Wonder continues to teach classes at Duke University.

 

Brandon T. Jackson Says ‘Big Momma’s House’ Ruined His Career

The Cinema Society &amp; 2(x)ist Screening Of "Twelve" - Inside Arrivals
Stephen Lovekin

50 Cent Announces New Book, 'Hustler Harder, Hustler Smarter'

50 Cent has announced that he will be releasing a new book titled, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. This follows his 2009 collaboration with Robert Greene on The 50th Law. 

The Power exec rapper made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"‪As an artist I have evolved so much over the years with my transition into different sectors of the entertainment industry, I felt that it was time to share my experiences and knowledge through my latest book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‪As an artist I have evolved so much over the years with my transition into different sectors of the entertainment industry, I felt that it was time to share my experiences and knowledge through my latest book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. Pre-Order link in bio #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac ‬

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 23, 2019 at 8:59am PDT

The Queens native became a fan of Robert Green after reading his 1998 bestseller The 48 Laws of Power.  The him out to co-write a book that would discuss the acquisition of power in the entertainment industry, as well the parallels between business strategies and street hustling.

Also, Fif' has been tapped to produce the docuseries titled,  A Moment in Time,  which will feature six to eight hour-long episodes, and one will detail the rise and fall of Tekashi from the start of his music career to his downfall after he was labeled as a snitch for cooperating with federal authorities in a federal racketeering case against himself and his former associates.

 

natalie-cole-holly-ivy-1571925581
Record Label

Natalie Cole's Holiday Album 'Holly & Ivy' Is Set For Re-Release

Craft Recordings is set to re-release the late Natalie Cole's 1994 holiday album, Holly & Ivy.

Slated for a Nov. 8. release date, Holly & Ivy has been re-mastered by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram at Fantasy Studios, as well as pressed into vinyl and CD. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed project, which was the first of several holiday efforts for the late singer.

With Tommy LiPuma, serving as co-producer, Holly and Ivy went gold and peaked at No. 36 on Billboard 200. In 2013, the album reached No. 6 on Billboard Holiday Albums charts. This release will include holiday favorites such as "Caroling, Caroling," "The First Noel," and "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.)"

Cole is best known for songs “Unforgettable," “Inseparable" and "This Will Be," died of congestive heart failure in 2015. She was 65. In 2017, Cole's son, Robert Yancy, passed away from cardia arrest. 

Lizzo In Concert - New York, NY
Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lizzo On "Truth Hurts" Plagiarism Claims: "That Song Is My Life, And Its Words Are My Truth"

Hours after Lizzo's hit single "Truth Hurts" made history on the Billboard Hot 100, the Texas native decided to clear the air on a cloud of plagiarism claims. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (Oct. 23), the 31-year-old addressed songwriter Justin Raisen's statement that she lifted the line "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that bitch" from a 2017 studio session. The lyric was reportedly inspired by singer Mina Lioness' tweet that became a meme, who Lizzo states recently received a credit.

"The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song," Lizzo wrote. "They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts," noting that she, famed producer Ricky Reed were the only people who worked on recording the song. "That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

pic.twitter.com/Q4AKIPhMiE

— #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) October 23, 2019

"Truth Hurts" wasn't the only melody to come under scrutiny. Lizzo's "Juice" was recently accused of lifting an ad-lib from CeCe Peniston's "Finally." Per a statement published by Variety, Lizzo's publishing company Warner Chappell said, “There’s no substantial similarity between ‘Juice’ and ‘Finally’, and there’s no valid claim there.”

"Juice" is featured on the Lizzo's third studio album, Cuz I Love You, while "Truth Hurts" is listed as a bonus track. The 2019 album entered at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and was heralded as Lizzo's highest-charting album thus far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@bendaworld sent me this video and this is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out and btw I love her music #tbt #juice #absolutvodka #finally #thetea #royalties #atlanticrecords #umpg #lizzo #lizzojuice #intellectualproperty ...video contains footage from @absolute_vodka

A post shared by Cece Peniston (@cecepeniston) on Oct 17, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

Creator Of Beyoncé Church Service Delivers New Take On The Old Testament

Brandon T. Jackson Says 'Big Momma's House' Ruined His Career

Premiere: Sebastian Yatra Promotes Bad School Girl Behavior In New Visual For "Mañana No Hay Clase (24/7)"