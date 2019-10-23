Young Thug And Kevin Liles Are Giving A HBCU Marching Band A Chance To Win $25,000

Atlanta's Young Thug and 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles are getting into the HBCU spirit by giving a band a chance to win $25,000.

Thugga and Liles announced the "Hot" Battle of The Bands Challenge" by calling on HBCU marching bands to create a brief TikTok video performance them performing Young Thug's record, "Hot."

"I come from an HBCU, I started out at the school of engineering at Morgan State University and there would be no me without my experience at MSU,”Liles said via press release. “Homecomings and the power of their marching bands have always been at the core of an HBCU’s school spirit.”

“Our commitment from Young Thug and 300 is to support those very creatives who give their all and inspire us to build upon the HBCU communities,"Liles continues. "On behalf of Young Thug and I, we will always commit to putting the arts at the front of our philanthropic efforts."

To enter, participating bands must post the video to their school’s TikTok account using #HotBOTBChallenge, #HBCUBattleofTheBands, #HBCUHotChallenge, and #EverythingLitty by December 1. Bands can also share the clip with those hashtags on other social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The HBCU with the highest engagement on their video will receive a $25,000 donation to the institution’s music department/band program.

The #HotBOTBChallenge contest comes after Thugger performed “Hot” alongside Gunna, Wheezy and Temple University's Diamond Marching Band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Speaking of hip-hop and college, Queen Latifah received an honorary doctorate from Rutgers University earlier this year. Nas' Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellowship at Harvard has continued to thrive since it's inception in 2013. And producer 9th Wonder continues to teach classes at Duke University.