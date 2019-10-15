Youngboy NBA Eyes Getting Baptized In "Carter Son" Video

Youngboy NBA didn't waste anytime getting back to the music after his release from prison back in August. Fresh off the rollout of the second installment of Al Youngboy, 38 Baby unveiled the brand new music visuals for "Carter Son."

Here, in the E. Buckles-directed video, the North Baton Rouge native plays dominos with his crew. Other scenes flip to a younger 38 Baby as she stands before a coffin while rapping about the harsh realities of North B.R. The video concludes with a group of guys ready to get baptized.

In other Youngboy news, the 19-year-old is set to release his .38 Baby 2 project before the end of this year.

Back in August, Youngboy was released from jail after serving three months behind bars for his involment in a Miami shooting that left his girlfriend injured.

