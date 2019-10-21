Youngboy NBA Snatches His First No. 1 Album On 'Billboard 200' With 'Al Youngboy 2'

Baton Rouge's Youngboy NBA's heart-driven songs about pain, confusion, violence, and the imperativeness of getting his hands on some cash money has garnered the young king his first No. 1 album on 'Billboard 200, ' thanks to Al Youngboy 2.

AI YoungBoy 2--led by singles "Carter Son," "Self Control" and "Slime Mentality-- " is the 12th chart entry on the 'Billboard 200' for the North Baton Rouge MC, who has visited the with 2018’s Until Death Call My Name. The first installment of Al Youngboy debuted at No. 24 back in 2017.

AI YoungBoy 2 is the 20-year-old rapper’s first album after being released from prison in August.

Coming in at No. 2 is Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding climbs one rung with 99,000 equivalent album units (though down 8%). Summer Walker’s Over It falls from No. 2 to No 3 with 78,000 units, and DaBaby’s former leader Kirk is steady at No. 4 with 55,000 units down.

Lil Tjay’s debut album True 2 Myself settles No. 5 with 45,000 equivalent album units earned. The 17-track project features the top 30-charting Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs hit “F.N.”

Wale’s sixth studio album, Wow… That’s Crazy, lands at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 38,000 equivalent album units moved.