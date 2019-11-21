21 Savage's Tour Money Is Being Interfered With By ICE

21 Savage's fight against the immigration system doesn't look like it'll end anytime soon.

Today (Nov. 5), TMZ reported that the "Bank Account" rapper, who was born in England but had been living in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant since 2006, still doesn't have a court date for his immigration case. The rapper is not permitted to travel out of the country, which is stunting his ability to tour.

Back in Feb., 21 was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Over the past eight months, 21 worked to get his work permit so he could earn income in U.S. He reportedly got the work permit last month, but he still can't travel outside of the country for gigs overseas until his immigration situation is settled.

The immigration courts in Atlanta are apparently overwhelmed with loads of backlogged cases. Defendants have been receiving court dates set in 2022, so it could be a while before 21 gets his day in front of an immigration judge.

The rapper, who dropped his I Am > I Was album two months prior to his arrest, originally had a date to appear in immigration court back in April. But, the hearing was postponed with no date rescheduled.

21 Savage came to the United States at the age of 7. After he visited the U.K. to attend his uncle's funeral in 2005, the rapper, who was 12 at the time, re-entered the country that same year legally. However, his visa eventually expired in 2006, and he'd been living in America as an undocumented immigrant ever since.

In other 21 news, the ATL-bred has been keeping busy with new music. Yesterday (Nov. 4), he appeared on Alicia Keys "Show Me Love (Remix)." And last week, he released "Immortal."