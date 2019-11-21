21-savage-doesnt-have-a-court-date-1572968078
Prince Williams

21 Savage's Tour Money Is Being Interfered With By ICE

November 5, 2019 - 11:11 am by Darryl Robertson

21 Savage's fight against the immigration system doesn't look like it'll end anytime soon.

Today (Nov. 5), TMZ reported that the "Bank Account" rapper, who was born in England but had been living in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant since 2006, still doesn't have a court date for his immigration case. The rapper is not permitted to travel out of the country, which is stunting his ability to tour.

Back in Feb., 21 was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Over the past eight months, 21 worked to get his work permit so he could earn income in U.S. He reportedly got the work permit last month, but he still can't travel outside of the country for gigs overseas until his immigration situation is settled.

The immigration courts in Atlanta are apparently overwhelmed with loads of backlogged cases. Defendants have been receiving court dates set in 2022, so it could be a while before 21 gets his day in front of an immigration judge.

The rapper, who dropped his I Am > I Was album two months prior to his arrest, originally had a date to appear in immigration court back in April. But, the hearing was postponed with no date rescheduled.

21 Savage came to the United States at the age of 7. After he visited the U.K. to attend his uncle's funeral in 2005, the rapper, who was 12 at the time, re-entered the country that same year legally. However, his visa eventually expired in 2006, and he'd been living in America as an undocumented immigrant ever since.

In other 21 news, the ATL-bred has been keeping busy with new music. Yesterday (Nov. 4),  he appeared on Alicia Keys "Show Me Love (Remix)." And last week,  he released "Immortal."

In This Story:

Popular

Free Rodney Reed: 5 Things To Know About The Death Row Inmate's Case

From the Web

More on Vibe

famous-dex-surrred-seizure--1572641188
Scott Dudelson

Famous Dex Suffered A Seizure While Performing

On Friday (Nov. 1), TMZ reported that the Chicago rapper Famous Dex appeared to have suffered a seizure during a performing at Los Angeles' 1 Oak.  A representative from Dex's camp confirmed the news.

"We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night," TMZ reports. "He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes."

TMZ also reports that the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call about someone having a seizure at 2 a.m. and they arrived minutes later.

It's unknown what led to this seizure, but the rapper has struggled with codeine addiction. Last year during an Instagram Live session Dez dozed off while talking to his followers, a common aftereffect of drinking codeine. While it hasn't been proven that Dex's seizure is a direct result of drinking lean, the drug has been said to lead to seizures.

Sipping codeine is popular drug among rappers. The late Pimp C died from complications with lean in 2007.  In Rick Ross' memoir Hurricanes, the Miami rapper admitted that his codeine abuse lead to him having seizures.

Also, in 2018, Mac Miller died of a drug overdose, and rapper Lil Xan checked himself into the rehab for an opioid addiction.

 

Continue Reading
erykah-badu-gets-lifetime-achievement-award--1572632130
Bryan Bedder /

Erykah Badu Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award In Her Hometown

Singer Erykah Badu will be the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement award in her hometown, Dallas, TX., the Dallas Observer reports.

The 48-year-old singer will be honored at this year’s Dallas Observer Music Awards on Oct. 31.

"The past informs the present, and Badu exists on a continuum between Dallas’ fraught history and its yet-unwritten future, " wrote Dallas Observers's Preston Jones.

“…Badu hasn’t merely written a name for herself in the music industry stratosphere; she also continues her own tradition of unwavering commitment to her community — not only through motivational visits and occasional appearances around her city’s venues, but by continuing to employ the city’s best and harnessing new talent,” he continued. “For these reasons, she is the obvious and only choice as a recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s Dallas Observer Music Awards.”

Back in 2017, Dallas residents petitioned to rename Robert E. Lee Park after the "Window Seat" singer.  The city council also voted 13-1 in favor of removing the statue from the park also bearing the Confederate general’s name two years ago.

“Lord knows the renowned R&B singer deserves that distinction. Hell, they already named a whole day after her down in Houston, recognizing her many accomplishments and all that she’s done to inspire young artists around the state, and somehow beating Dallas to that punch,” a supporter of the petition wrote. “Naming a local park after her would go a long way toward making up for that misstep, for sure.”

In other Badu news, she recently joined forces with with Chinatown Market, a streetwear brand to create a line of limited T-shirts.

"The reason why Chinatown Market is such an inspiration to Badu is that you don’t even understand the power of the bootleg in the hood,” Badu explained during Instagram live via Vogue.com.  "Chinatown Market has one piece in particular in their repertoire that defines bootleg as, “A recording, physical item or idea that is made, reproduced, or sold illegally without authorization.”

 

 

 

Continue Reading
Premiere Of HBO's "The Defiant Ones" - Red Carpet
Producer Dr. Dre arrives at the premiere screening of HBO's "The Defiant Ones" at Paramount Studios on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dr. Dre's Production History To Be Recognized By The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy is gearing up to honor one of hip-hop's most futuristic producers. According to the Associated Press, the music organization's Producers & Engineers Wing will gift Dr. Dre with the recognition on Jan. 22, 2020.

The six-time Grammy Award winner has been a forerunner in the music industry, predating his tenure in N.W.A as a member of World Class Wreckin' Cru. Dre has also been known to craft melodies synonymous with hip-hop veterans like Snoop Dogg, Eve, Eminem and many more.

In a 2007 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Dre reminisced on his everlasting love of music, dating back to his adolescence. "I always loved the way music made me feel. I did sports at school and all, but when I got home, it was just music," he said. "Everybody in my neighborhood loved music. I could jump the back fence and be in the park where there were ghetto blasters everywhere."

In 2010, Dre took home two Gramophone; one for Eminem's Relapse album as an engineer, and the other for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for Eminem and 50 Cent's "Crack a Bottle" as a producer.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Lists

14h ago

Who Shot Ghost? 9 Of The Wildest 'Power' Fan Theories

National

1d ago

Free Rodney Reed: 5 Things To Know About The Death Row Inmate's Case

News

4d ago

Nicki Minaj Calls Wendy Williams "Demonic" On 'Queen Radio'